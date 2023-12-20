बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2023
IPL Auction में नहीं बिकने पर फिलिप साल्ट ने कुछ इस अंदाज में निकाला गुस्सा

IPL Auction में नहीं बिकने पर फिलिप साल्ट ने कुछ इस अंदाज में निकाला गुस्सा - Unsold Philips Salt in IPL Auction 2024, scored second century against West Indies t 20 match
Unsold Phil Salt hits century ENG vs WI : वेस्टइंडीज और इंग्लैंड के बीच इस वक्त 5 मैचों की टी20 सीरीज खेली जा रही है और 19 दिसंबर को हुई आईपीएल नीलामी (IPL Auction 2024) में Unsold फिलिप साल्ट ने आज वेस्ट इंडीज के खिलाफ रिकॉर्ड तोड़ पारी खेली। हम कह सकते हैं कि उन्होंने आईपीएल मिनी नीलामी में अनसोल्ड रहने का गुस्सा इस तरह व्यक्त किया।

20 दिसंबर को खेले गए चौथे टी-20 मैच में उन्होंने सिर्फ 57 गेंदों पर 119 रन बनाए, जिसने उनकी टीम को 75 रनों से जीतने में मदद की। तीसरे टी20 मैच में उन्होंने 56 गेंदों पर 109 रन बनाए थे। दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (Delhi Capitals) के साथ सफल डेब्यू सीज़न के बाद Phil Salt की उच्च मांग होने की उम्मीद थी, जहां उनका औसत 27.25 और स्ट्राइक-रेट 163.91 था।

उन्होंने 2023 में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के लिए 9 मैचों में 218 रन बनाए। लेकिन 1.5 करोड़ बेस प्राइस के बावजूद इंग्लैंड का यह ओपनर अनसोल्ड रह गया। त्रिनिदाद में साल्ट की 57 गेंदों पर 119 रन की पारी किसी अंग्रेजी खिलाड़ी द्वारा टी20ई में अब तक का सर्वोच्च स्कोर था । फिलिप सॉल्ट लगातार 2 टी20 मैचों में शतक लगाने वाले इंग्लैंड के पहले खिलाड़ी बन गए हैं। 
Unsold रहने के बाद क्या कहा Philip Salt ने 
West Indies के खिलाफ England के लिए लगातार दूसरा T20 शतक बनाने के बाद साल्ट ने कहा, "यह एक भ्रमित करने वाली सुबह थी।" "मुझे उम्मीद थी कि पिछले साल वहां जाकर अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने के बाद मुझे चुने जाने की उम्मीद थी, लेकिन ये चीजें होती रहती हैं।"

यह नीलामी की लॉटरी का हिस्सा है, ड्राफ्ट प्रक्रियाओं में भी ऐसा होता है। वहाँ एक है हमारे ड्रेसिंग रूम में कुछ लड़के हैं जो बहुत अच्छा क्रिसमस मनाने जा रहे हैं और मैं उनके लिए बहुत खुश हूँ। मैं थोड़ा भ्रमित था लेकिन ऐसा हो सकता है। आईपीएल की सूची में कोई भी खराब क्रिकेटर नहीं है। यह उन चीजों में से एक है"

