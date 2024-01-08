सोमवार, 8 जनवरी 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: सोमवार, 8 जनवरी 2024 (11:30 IST)

विराट और रोहित की T-20 Cricket में वापसी को लेकर उठे सवाल

अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ तीन मैचों की T-20 Series में विराट और रोहित को शामिल किए जाने पर फैन्स ने की चयनकर्ताओं की आलोचना

विराट और रोहित की T-20 Cricket में वापसी को लेकर उठे सवाल Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma T-20 Cricket Return IND vs AFG - Twitter reacts on virat kohli rohit sharma inclusion in india vs afghanistan t-20 series ind vs afg
  • भारत और अफगानिस्तान के बीच तीन T-20 मैचों की सीरीज 
  • 14 महीनों बाद विराट और रोहित की T-20 में वापसी
  • दोनों को शामिल करने पर फैन्स ने BCCI को घेरा 

Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma T-20 Cricket Return IND vs AFG : 11 जनवरी से शुरू होने वाली अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ तीन मैचों की T-20 Series के लिए रविवार को घोषित भारतीय टीम में कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली की वापसी हुई है। 
 
इन दोनों दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने लगभग 14 महीनों से किसी भी T-20 International मैच में हिस्सा नहीं लिया है। समझा जाता है कि दक्षिण अफ्रीका में चयन समिति के प्रमुख अजीत अगरकर से मुलाकात के दौरान दोनों ने खुद को इस प्रारूप में राष्ट्रीय टीम के लिए उपलब्ध बताया था। रोहित और विराट ने देश के लिए अपना पिछला टी20 मैच 10 नवंबर 2022 को विश्व कप में खेला था।
 
जैसे ही BCCI द्वारा यह घोषणा हुई, कई लोग खुश हुए तो कई लोगों ने भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड की आलोचना की।  किसी ने कहा कि टी-20 क्रिकेट में युवाओं की टीम उतरनी चाहिए तो किसी ने कहा कि इतने लम्बे गैप के बाद विराट और रोहित को T-20 Cricket में लेने का कोई मतलब नहीं था।
बतादें कि पिछले साल के T-20 World Cup के बाद से ही Hardik Pandya टी-20 क्रिकेट में भारतीय टीम का नेतृत्व कर रहे थे लेकिन वे ODI World Cup के दौरान चोटिल हो गए थे और अभी तक पूरी तरह रिकवर नहीं हो पाएं हैं। Surya Kumar Yadav भी इस वक़्त रिकवरी मोड पर हैं।
 
Virat Kohli के Rohit Sharma अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ T-20 Cricket में चुने जाने पर X (Twitter) पर Fans का Reaction 

टीम में विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज इशान किशन और रविंद्र जडेजा का नाम नहीं है। भारतीय टीम अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ 11 जनवरी को मोहाली में पहला मैच खेलेगी। श्रृंखला का दूसरा और तीसरा मैच क्रमश: इंदौर और बेंगलुरु में खेला जाएगा।

अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ भारत की टी20 टीम:
(India's T20i squad against Afghanistan)
 
Rohit (C), Kohli, Gill, Jaiswal, Tilak, Rinku, Jitesh (WK), Sanju (WM), Shivam Dube, Sundar, Axar, Bishnoi, Kuldeep, Arshdeep, Avesh and Mukesh Kumar.
 
