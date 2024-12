कोच की बात ना मानकर अलग बल्लेबाज बने हेड, पूर्व कीपर ने किया खुलासा (Video)

Travis Head sticking to his uniquely aggressive play style is allowing him to shine. @SENBreakfast | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HXz2ZtI1jy

On this day in 2021, Heady was reborn.



Travis Head's strike rate:

•Before this match - 49.66

•After this match - 79.68



Fun Fact: Until this match, Travis Head had smashed only 1 six in 19 Tests.

