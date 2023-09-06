बुधवार, 6 सितम्बर 2023
  4. Team India once again leaves yuzvendra chahal in world cup, fans ask questions
Last Updated : बुधवार, 6 सितम्बर 2023 (17:58 IST)

भारतीय टीम ने फिर से चहल को किया साइड, fans ने जताया चयनकर्ताओं पर गुस्सा

ODI World Cup 2023 : मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर को  कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और मुख्य चयनकर्ता अजीत अगरकर ने एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस को संबोधित किया और प्रमुख आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट, ODI World Cup 2023 के लिए 15 सदस्यीय टीम की घोषणा की।

भारतीय स्पिनर युजवेंद्र चहल (Yuzvendra Chahal) को एशिया कप के लिए चुनी गई 15 सदस्यीय भारतीय टीम में जगह नहीं मिली थी और अब उन्हें भारत में होने वाले वनडे विश्वकप के लिए भी नहीं चुना गया। उनके टीम में ना चुने जाने पर काफी क्रिकेट fans ने सवाल उठाए।  
  पिछले दो विश्व कप (टी20) में चहल टीम का हिस्सा नहीं थे जबकि 2022 T-20 World Cup में टीम में होने के बाद भी उन्हें एक भी मैच में खेलने का मौका नहीं मिला।
 
चहल कभी, बीच के ओवरों में भारतीय गेंदबाज़ी की रीढ़ माने जाते थे। चहल और कुलदीप यादव (Kuldeep Yadav) की कलाई की स्पिनरों की जोड़ी को ‘कुल-चा' (Kulcha) के उपनाम से जाना जाता है।  कुलदीप टीम में जगह बनाए रखने में सफल रहे है लेकिन चयनकर्ताओं ने चहल की जगह अक्षर पटेल (Axar Patel) पर भरोसा जताया है जो रविंद्र जडेजा (Ravindra Jadeja) की तरह गेंद और बल्ले दोनों से योगदान दे सकते हैं। 

 भारतीय टीम मैनेजमेंट विश्व कप में तेज गेंदबाजों पर अधिक भरोसा कर रहा है। ऐसे में यह देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि क्या कुलदीप, जडेजा और अक्षर जैसे स्पिनर बीच के ओवरों में टीम को लगातार अंतराल पर विकेट दिला पाएंगे।
 
 यह भी सवाल उठ रहा कि चहल को टीम में नहीं रखने से क्या भारत को एक बार फिर पिछले एशिया कप की तरह खामियाजा उठाना होगा। आईपीएल में शानदार प्रदर्शन के आधार पर वरुण चक्रवर्ती को राष्ट्रीय टीम में जगह दी गई थी लेकिन यह अबूझ स्पिनर अपनी छाप छोड़ने में पूरी तरह से विफल रहा। 
Asia Cup 2023 में अगर भारतीय टीम का यह गेंदबाज़ी संयोजन कारगर नहीं रहता तो घरेलू मैदान पर 50 ओवर की सबसे बड़ी प्रतियोगिता (ODI World Cup 2023) से पहले टीम को अपने विकल्पों पर पुनर्विचार करने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ेगा। टीम में दाएं हाथ के कलाई के स्पिनर के अलावा कोई ऑफ स्पिन गेंदबाज़ भी नहीं है।

चहल ने 2022 की शुरुआत के बाद से 50 ओवर के प्रारूप में 16 मैचों में 24 विकेट लिए हैं। अक्षर इस दौरान 14 मैचों में अधिक किफायती रहे है लेकिन उन्होंने 13 विकेट ही चटकाए हैं।
 
