Last Updated : बुधवार, 6 सितम्बर 2023 (17:01 IST)

चोटों से गुज़र रहे ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाड़ी, फिर भी किया गया विश्वकप के लिए टीम में शामिल

ODI World Cup 2023 : पैट कमिंस (Pat Cummins), स्टीव स्मिथ (Steve Smith), मिचेल स्टार्क (Mitchell Starc) और ग्लेन मैक्सवेल (Glenn Maxwell) को चोटों के बावजूद भारत में होने वाले विश्व कप के लिए आस्ट्रेलिया की 15 सदस्यीय टीम (Australia Team for ODI World Cup) में शामिल किया गया है जबकि गेंदबाजी हरफनमौला सीन एबोट (Sean Abott) पहली बार टूर्नामेंट में खेलेंगे ।
कमिंस और स्मिथ कलाई की चोट से जूझ रहे हैं जो उन्हें एशेज श्रृंखला के दौरान लगी थी । वहीं स्टार्क और मैक्सवेल ग्रोइन और टखने की चोट का शिकार हैं ।
आस्ट्रेलिया के मुख्य चयनकर्ता जॉर्ज बेली (George Bailey) ने कहा ,‘‘ यह सभी जल्दी ही फिट हो जाएंगे और भारत के खिलाफ आगामी श्रृंखला में उनके चयन की उम्मीद है । विश्व कप की अंतिम टीम के ऐलान से पहले भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका में आठ वनडे मैच खेलने हैं ।’’
 
एडम जाम्पा (Adam Zampa) और एश्टोन एगर (Aston Agar) दो स्पिनरों को टीम में जगह मिली है जबकि जोश इंगलिस (Josh Inglis) बैकअप विकेटकीपर हैं । इस टीम में 28 सितंबर तक बदलाव किया जा सकता है ।
आस्ट्रेलिया को दक्षिण अफ्रीका में पांच वनडे मैचों की श्रृंखला और भारत में तीन वनडे खेलने हैं । विश्व कप से पहले उसे नीदरलैंड और पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ अभ्यास मैच खेलने हैं । विश्व कप में उसे आठ अक्टूबर को चेन्नई में भारत के खिलाफ पहला मैच खेलना है ।
आस्ट्रेलिया टीम :
 
पैट कमिंस (कप्तान), सीन एबोट, एश्टोन एगर, एलेक्स कारी, कैमरन ग्रीन, जोश हेजलवुड, ट्रेविस हेड, जोश इंगलिस, मिचेल स्टार्क, मिचेल मार्श, ग्लेन मैक्सवेल, स्टीव स्मिथ, मार्कस स्टोइनिस, डेविड वॉर्नर, एडम जाम्पा ।
 


जब पहली बार भारत के बिना खेला गया एशिया कप, जानिए क्यों हुआ ऐसा?

जब पहली बार भारत के बिना खेला गया एशिया कप, जानिए क्यों हुआ ऐसा?Asia Cup का दूसरा संस्करण, जिसे जॉन प्लेयर गोल्ड लीफ ट्रॉफी (John Player Gold Leaf Trophy) के नाम से भी जाना जाता है, 1986 में आयोजित किया गया था और मेजबान श्रीलंका था। यह 30 मार्च से 6 अप्रैल के बीच खेला गया था।

जब पहली और आखिरी बार भारत ने की थी एशिया कप की मेजबानी, पाकिस्तान ने नहीं भेजी थी टीम

जब पहली और आखिरी बार भारत ने की थी एशिया कप की मेजबानी, पाकिस्तान ने नहीं भेजी थी टीमइस साल Asia Cup एशिया कप में विवाद मेजबानी से ही शुरु हो गए थे। पाकिस्तान ने पहले ही कह दिया था कि अगर मेजबानी छीनी जाती है तो वह इस बार एशिया कप नहीं खेलेगा। एशियाई क्रिकेट काउंसिल पर सभी देशों को हायब्रिड मॉडल पर राजी किया गया ताकि 4 मैचों की मेजबानी पाकिस्तान को भी मिल सके क्योंकि भारत पाकिस्तान जाने को राजी नहीं था। तब जाकर पाकिस्तान एशिया कप में भाग लेने को तैयार हुआ। लेकिन एक बार पाकिस्तान वास्तव में एशिया कप का बहिष्कार कर चुका है।

21वीं सदी की शुरुआत में पहला एशिया कप खिताब जीत पाया था पाकिस्तान

21वीं सदी की शुरुआत में पहला एशिया कप खिताब जीत पाया था पाकिस्तानPakistan First Asia Cup Title : 2000 Asia Cup जिसे Pepsi Asia Cup भी कहा जाता है, एशिया कप का सातवां संस्करण था। यह 29 मई से 7 जून 2000 के बीच बांग्लादेश में आयोजित किया गया था। टूर्नामेंट में 4 टीमों (भारत, पाकिस्तान, श्रीलंका और बांग्लादेश) ने हिस्सा लिया था। पाकिस्तान ने अन्य तीनों टीमों को हराकर लीग चरण सबसे अधिक जीत के साथ समाप्त किया था। दूसरी ओर, श्रीलंका ने दो मैच जीते थे और भारत ने सिर्फ 1 जीत के साथ समाप्ति की थी जबकि बांग्लादेश एक बार फिर एक भी गेम जीतने में असफल रहा था।

ICC ट्रॉफी के फाइनल के बाद जब Asia Cup का फाइनल भी नहीं जीत पाए सौरव गांगुली, श्रीलंका ने तोड़ा सपना

ICC ट्रॉफी के फाइनल के बाद जब Asia Cup का फाइनल भी नहीं जीत पाए सौरव गांगुली, श्रीलंका ने तोड़ा सपना2004 का एशिया कप जख्मों पर मलहम की जगह घाव गहरा कर गया

जब जयसूर्या के शतक के बाद मेंडिंस ने 6 विकेट लेकर टीम इंडिया की लगाई लंका

जब जयसूर्या के शतक के बाद मेंडिंस ने 6 विकेट लेकर टीम इंडिया की लगाई लंकासाल 2008 का एशिया कप भी लगभग वैसा ही घटा जैसा साल 2004 का एशिया कप घटा। बस फर्क इतना था कि इस बार यह एशिया कप श्रीलंका की धीमी पिचों की जगह पाकिस्तान की सपाट पिचों पर खेला गया। इस कारण बड़े स्कोर यानि कि 300 के स्कोर बहुत देखने को मिले। इस बार भी 6 टीमों को 2 ग्रुप में बांटा गया। ग्रुप ए में संयुक्त अरब अमीरात बांग्लादेश और श्रीलंका से हारकर बाहर हो गई। वहीं हॉंगकॉंग पाकिस्तान और भारत से हारकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गई। ग्रुप ए में श्रीलंका तो ग्रुप बी में भारत शीर्ष पर रहा। भारत ने मेजबान पाकिस्तान को 300 रनों के लक्ष्य होने के बावजूद भी 7 विकेटों से हराया।

एशियाई खेलों के लिए नई जर्सी और किट हुई लॉंच, बेहद आकर्षक लगेंगे खिलाड़ी

एशियाई खेलों के लिए नई जर्सी और किट हुई लॉंच, बेहद आकर्षक लगेंगे खिलाड़ीभारतीय ओलंपिक संघ (IOA) ने मंगलवार को चीन के शहर हांग्जो में 23 सितंबर से 08 अक्टूबर तक होने वाले आगामी 2022 Asian Games एशियाई खेलों में हिस्सा लेने वाले भारतीय दल के लिए उद्घाटन और समापन समारोहों में पहने जाने वाले ऑफिशियल पोशाक और प्लेअर किट का अनावरण किया।

Super Four के पहले मुक़ाबले में बांग्लादेश ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी चुनी

Super Four के पहले मुक़ाबले में बांग्लादेश ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी चुनीAsia Cup BANvsPAK : हम अब एशिया कप 2023 में सुपर फोर चरण (Asia Cup Super Four Stage) में प्रवेश कर चुके हैं। आज यानी 6 सितम्बर को बांग्लादेश और पाकिस्तान लाहौर के गद्दाफी स्टेडियम में एक-दूसरे का सामना करेंगे। बांग्लादेश ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया।

AFGvsSL श्रीलंका ने रोमांचक मुकाबले में अफगानिस्तान को दो रन से हराया

AFGvsSL श्रीलंका ने रोमांचक मुकाबले में अफगानिस्तान को दो रन से हरायाAFGvsSL कुसाल मेंडिस (92) की शानदार बल्लेबाजी के बाद गेंदबाजों के करिश्मायी प्रदर्शन की बदौलत श्रीलंका ने मंगलवार को एशिया कप के रोमांचक मुकाबले में अफगानिस्तान को दो रन हरा कर सुपर चार में पहुंचने की उम्मीदों पर पानी फेर दिया।

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के विकेटकीपर क्विंटन डिकॉक विश्व कप के बाद वनडे से लेंगे संन्यास

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के विकेटकीपर क्विंटन डिकॉक विश्व कप के बाद वनडे से लेंगे संन्यासदक्षिण अफ्रीका के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज क्विंटन डिकॉक भारत में आगामी 50 ओवर के विश्व कप के बाद वनडे क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेंगे।क्रिकेट दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने ‘एक्स’ पर डिकॉड के संन्यास की योजना की घोषणा की। डिकॉक दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए 140 वनडे और 80 टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच खेल चुके हैं जिसमें उन्होंने क्रमश: 5966 और 2277 रन बनाये हैं।
