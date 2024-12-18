बीच सीरीज अश्विन के संन्यास पर गावस्कर ने कहा 'टीम में कुछ ठीक नहीं'

Sad & disturbing to see R Ashwin retire mid-series. He could have done it before or after BGT. Clearly all's not well between the team, the captain & the coach. Advantage Australia.

Ashwin could not have achieved greatness without his peers being benched.

Many waited patiently while he played & delivered for years.

Now when the management decided to bench Ashwin, was it so difficult to stay with the team for 2 more games?