अश्विन के अचानक संन्यास लेने से चौंका क्रिकेट जगत, फैंस को क्यों आई धोनी की याद?

  4. Cricket world shocked by Ravichandra Ashwin's sudden retirement, here is the reason why he took retirement
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : बुधवार, 18 दिसंबर 2024 (14:29 IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin Retirement : भारत के अनुभवी आफ स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने बुधवार को आस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टेस्ट श्रृंखला के बीच में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से तुरंत प्रभाव से संन्यास लेने का ऐलान करके क्रिकेट जगत को चौका दिया। उन्होंने हालांकि यह भी कहा कि अभी उनके भीतर खेल बाकी है।
 
38 वर्ष के अश्विन ने भारत के लिए  अनिल कुंबले (619 विकेट ) के बाद 106 मैचों में सर्वाधिक 537 टेस्ट विकेट लिए हैं। IPL में अगले साल चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (Chennai Super Kings) के लिए वापसी करने वाले अश्विन क्लब क्रिकेट खेलते रहेंगे।
 
सीमित ओवरों के प्रारूप में वह 2011 विश्व कप और 2013 चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी विजेता टीम का हिस्सा थे।
 
अश्विन ने ब्रिसबेन में तीसरा टेस्ट ड्रॉ रहने के बाद कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) के साथ संयुक्त प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में कहा ,‘‘ मैं आपका अधिक समय नहीं लूंगा। यह भारतीय टीम के क्रिकेटर के रूप में मेरा आखिरी दिन है।’’
 
इसके बाद उन्होंने कोई सवाल लेने से इनकार कर दिया और घोषणा करके चले गए।
 
श्रृंखला में अभी मेलबर्न (Melbourne) और सिडनी टेस्ट (Sydney) बाकी है। पांच मैचों की श्रृंखला फिलहाल 1-1 से बराबरी पर है।
 
अश्विन गुरुवार को भारत लौट आएंगे। संन्यास की घोषणा से पहले उन्हें ड्रेसिंग रूम में विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) के साथ भावुक होते देखा गया। कोहली ने उनके कंधे पर हाथ रखा था और अश्विन को अपनी आंखें पोछते देखा गया।

अश्विन ने एडीलेड (Adelaide) में गुलाबी गेंद का टेस्ट खेलकर 1 विकेट लिया था। पिछले तीन टेस्ट में अंतिम एकादश में जगह पक्की नहीं देखकर अश्विन ने शायद यह फैसला लिया।
 
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ मुझे लगता है कि क्रिकेटर के तौर पर मेरे भीतर अभी पंच बाकी है लेकिन मैं क्लब स्तर पर उसे दिखाना चाहूंगा। मैने अपने कैरियर का पूरा मजा लिया। मेरी रोहित और बाकी खिलाड़ियों के साथ कई यादें हैं।’’

उन्होंने चेतेश्वर पुजारा और अजिंक्य रहाणे की ओर इशारा करते हुए कहा ,‘‘ उनमें से कुछ पिछले कुछ साल में चले गए। हम आस्ट्रेलिया में भारतीय ड्रेसिंग रूम में उस जमात की आखिरी कड़ी हैं।’’

अश्विन ने भारत के लिए 116 वनडे खेलकर 156 विकेट लिए जबकि 65 टी20 में 72 विकेट चटकाए। उन्होंने 2010 में वनडे में और 2011 में टेस्ट क्रिकेट में डेब्यू किया था।
 
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ मुझे कई लोगों को धन्यवाद देना है लेकिन सबसे पहले BCCI और अपने साथी खिलाड़ियों को धन्यवाद दूंगा। रोहित, विराट, अजिंक्य , पुजारा जिन्होंने विकेट के आसपास कैच लपककर मुझे विकेट दिलाव। आस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेट टीम को भी धन्यवाद जिनके खिलाफ खेलने में मजा आया।’’
 
उन्होंने मीडिया को धन्यवाद देते हुए कहा ,‘‘ यह भावुक पल है। मुझे माफ कीजिए कि सवाल नहीं ले सकूंगा। मेरे बारे में अच्छा और कभी कभी बुरा लिखने के लिये धन्यवाद।’’

उनके संन्यास से 2014 सीरीज की यादें ताजा हो गई जब तत्कालीन कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) ने आस्ट्रेलिया के विजयी बढत लेने के बाद टेस्ट क्रिकेट से विदा ले ली थी।

अश्विन का फैसला भले ही चौकाने वाला रहा हो लेकिन रोहित ने बताया कि पर्थ टेस्ट के दौरान इस बारे में बात हुई थी।
 
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ यह उसके दिमाग में था और इस फैसले के पीछे कई कारण है। इसका जवाब वही दे सकता है लेकिन वह समझता है कि टीम क्या सोच रही है।’’
 
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ जब मैं पर्थ पहुंचा तो हमने इस पर बात की और मैने उसे गुलाबी गेंद का टेस्ट खेलने के लिये मनाया। उसके बाद उसे लगा कि अगर श्रृंखला में उसकी फिलहाल जरूरत नहीं है तो वह खेल को अलविदा कह सकता है।’’

भारत ने पर्थ में वॉशिंगटन सुंदर (Washington Sundar) को उतारा जबकि अश्विन ने एडीलेड टेस्ट खेला और ब्रिसबेन में रविंद्र जडेजा (Ravindra Jadeja) को टीम में जगह मिली।
 
रोहित ने कहा ,‘‘ उसके जैसे खिलाड़ी को जो हमारे लिए मैच विनर रहा है, ये फैसले खुद करने की अनुमति मिलनी चाहिए। उसे लगता है कि यह सही समय है तो ठीक है।’
 
BCCI ने X (पूर्व Twitter) पर अश्विन को शानदार कैरियर पर बधाई देते हुए लिखा ,‘‘ अश्विन निपुणता, कौशल, प्रतिभा और नवीनता का पर्याय रहा है ।’’ (भाषा) 
Virat Kohli ने X पर अश्विन के लिए किया भावुक पोस्ट

537 विकेट लेने वाले भारत के दूसरे सफल टेस्ट गेंदबाज नहीं बन पाए WTC विजेता टीम का हिस्सा

कोहली को मुश्किलों से उबरने के लिए सिडनी में तेंदुलकर की 241 रन की पारी को देखना चाहिए: गावस्कर

कोहली को मुश्किलों से उबरने के लिए सिडनी में तेंदुलकर की 241 रन की पारी को देखना चाहिए: गावस्करSunil Gavaskar Advice to Virat Kohli : महान क्रिकेटर सुनील गावस्कर ने सोमवार को भारत के सुपरस्टार विराट कोहली से कहा कि वह 2004 में सिडनी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) की यादगार 241 रन की पारी से प्रेरणा लें और ऑफ स्टंप के बाहर की गेंदों के खिलाफ अपने लगातार संघर्ष को खत्म करने के लिए कवर ड्राइव खेलने से परहेज करें।

भारतीय कुश्ती के लिये निराशाजनक रहा साल 2024, ओलंपिक में टूटा विनेश का दिल

भारतीय कुश्ती के लिये निराशाजनक रहा साल 2024, ओलंपिक में टूटा विनेश का दिलकहते हैं कि खेलों को राजनीति से दूर रखना चाहिये लेकिन भारतीय कुश्ती में तो 2024 में खेलों की राजनीति ही हावी रही। एक समय ओलंपिक में सफलता की गारंटी माने जाने वाले इस खेल में प्रशासनिक उठापठक खत्म होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रही और पेरिस ओलंपिक में विनेश फोगाट का तय लग रहा पदक चले जाने से एक और निराशा हाथ लगी।

विराट कोहली बने खुद के दुश्मन, बार-बार एक ही गलती पड़ रही भारी, देखें चौकाने वाले आंकड़े

विराट कोहली बने खुद के दुश्मन, बार-बार एक ही गलती पड़ रही भारी, देखें चौकाने वाले आंकड़ेVirat Kohli Dismissal Pattern : काफी वक्त से टेस्ट क्रिकेट में बुरे फॉर्म में चल रहे विराट कोहली ने पर्थ टेस्ट की दूसरी पारी में एक शानदार शतक जड़, फॉर्म में वापसी कर अपने फैंस की जान में जान डाली थी लेकिन अगली तीन पारियों में फिर उनकी लय डगमगाई और वे 20 का आंकड़ा तक नहीं पार कर पाए। एडिलेड टेस्ट में वे 7 और दूसरी पारी में 11 रन बनाकर आउट हुए।

अमेरिका, इंग्लैंड, जर्मनी और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहले खो-खो विश्व कप में हिस्सा लेने की पुष्टि की

अमेरिका, इंग्लैंड, जर्मनी और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहले खो-खो विश्व कप में हिस्सा लेने की पुष्टि कीप्रतियोगिता पुरुष और महिला दोनों वर्गों में खेली जाएगी

रोहित शर्मा रिटायरमेंट लो, लगातार फ्लॉप देख कप्तान साहब की सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने ली क्लास

रोहित शर्मा रिटायरमेंट लो, लगातार फ्लॉप देख कप्तान साहब की सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने ली क्लासIndia vs Australia Rohit Sharma : कप्तान रोहित शर्मा का लगातार फ्लॉप होना अब भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिए एक बड़ी समस्या का कारण बन चूका है। उनकी कप्तानी के साथ साथ खिलाड़ी के तौर पर भी उनकी कड़ी आलोचना हो रही है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ तीन परियों में वे केवल 19 ही रन स्कोर कर पाए हैं। पिता बनने के बाद उन्होंने दूसरे टेस्ट मैच में वापसी की। चूँकि, केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) और यशस्वी जायसवाल (Yashasvi Jaiswal) ओपनर्स के तौर पर अच्छी लय में दिखाई दे रहे थे 2019 से टेस्ट में ओपनिंग करते आ रहे शर्मा ने खुद को मध्यक्रम में छठे नंबर पर उतारने का निर्णय लिया।

बिना सर्टिफिकेट के शमी नहीं होंगे टीम में शामिल, रोहित ने साफ की तस्वीर

बिना सर्टिफिकेट के शमी नहीं होंगे टीम में शामिल, रोहित ने साफ की तस्वीरभारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने बुधवार को कहा कि अब समय आ गया है कि राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट अकादमी (एनसीए) मोहम्मद शमी की फिटनेस पर स्थिति स्पष्ट करे। उन्होंने जोर दिया कि जब तक वे शमी की स्थिति के बारे में सुनिश्चित नहीं हो जाते तब तक मौजूदा बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी में इस तेज गेंदबाज को उतारने का जोखिम नहीं उठाएंगे।

वह निराश दिख रहा था, अश्विन की विदाई से खुश नहीं कपिल देव

वह निराश दिख रहा था, अश्विन की विदाई से खुश नहीं कपिल देवKapil Dev on Ravichandran Ashwin Retirement : रविचंद्रन अश्विन के अचानक अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने के फैसले से विश्व कप विजेता कप्तान कपिल देव भी हैरान हैं और उनका मानना है कि यह स्टार ऑफ स्पिनर विशेषकर घरेलू धरती पर उचित विदाई का हकदार था। अश्विन ने भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच ब्रिस्बेन में खेले गए तीसरे टेस्ट मैच के बाद अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने की घोषणा करके क्रिकेट जगत को चौंका दिया था।

जल्द 50 साल का हो जाएगा वानखेड़े स्टेडियम, जश्न की तैयारियों में जुटा मुंबई क्रिकेट असोसिएशन

जल्द 50 साल का हो जाएगा वानखेड़े स्टेडियम, जश्न की तैयारियों में जुटा मुंबई क्रिकेट असोसिएशनमुंबई क्रिकेट संघ (MCA) ने बृहस्पतिवार को 12 से 19 जनवरी तक यहां प्रतिष्ठित वानखेड़े स्टेडियम की 50वीं वर्षगांठ मनाने की योजना की घोषणा की।एमसीए अधिकारियों और इसके शीर्ष परिषद के सदस्यों ने एक समारोह के दौरान यहां स्टेडियम में एक विशेष लोगो का अनावरण किया गया।

चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी में भारत के मैच पाकिस्तान में नहीं होंगे, ICC ने दी बड़ी अपडेट

चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी में भारत के मैच पाकिस्तान में नहीं होंगे, ICC ने दी बड़ी अपडेटचैंपियंस ट्रॉफी की मेजबानी को लेकर तनातनी आखिरकार गुरुवार को खत्म हो गई जब अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी) ने घोषणा की कि भारत 50 ओवर के इस टूर्नामेंट में अपने मैच मेजबान देश पाकिस्तान के बजाय किसी तटस्थ स्थल पर खेलेगा।वहीं पाकिस्तान के लिए भी 2027 तक यही व्यवस्था लागू होगी और वह भारत में होने वाले टूर्नामेंट तटस्थ स्थलों पर खेलेगा।ICCने एक बयान में कहा, ‘‘आईसीसी बोर्ड ने मंजूरी दे दी है कि 2024 से 2027 तक मौजूदा चक्र (जो भारत या पाकिस्तान में आयोजित किए जाने हैं) के दौरान आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट में भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच खेले जाने वाले सभी मैच टूर्नामेंट के मेजबान द्वारा प्रस्तावित तटस्थ स्थल पर खेले जाएंगे। ’’

3 साल तक Hybrid Model में होगा INDvsPAK मुकाबला, ICC ने लगाई मुहर

3 साल तक Hybrid Model में होगा INDvsPAK मुकाबला, ICC ने लगाई मुहरभारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच 2024 से 2027 तक चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी और आईसीसी स्पर्धाओं के लिए हाइब्रिड मॉडल पर सहमति बन गई है।अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) ने कहा है कि चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2025 के गतिरोध को समाप्त हो गया है और भारत और पाकिस्तान ने हाइब्रिड मॉडल पर सहमति व्यक्त की है। दोनों पक्षों में हुए समझौते के तहत आठ टीमों की चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी स्पर्धा में भारत के मैच तटस्थ स्थल पर खेले जायेंगे। इसके बदले में भारत में आयोजित होने वाली आईसीसी स्पर्धाओं में भारत के साथ पाकिस्तान के मैच भी तटस्थ स्थल पर होंगे।
