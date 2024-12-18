अश्विन के बारे में कोहली से लेकर साथी खिलाड़ियों ने बांधे तारीफों के पुल

Ashwin, I’ve always admired how you approached the game with your mind and heart in perfect sync. From perfecting the carrom ball to contributing crucial runs, you always found a way to win.

Watching you grow from a promising talent to one of India’s finest match-winners has been… pic.twitter.com/XawHfacaUh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2024

I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian… pic.twitter.com/QGQ2Z7pAgc — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 18, 2024

The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn’t trade for the world! I know that generations of bowlers to come will say that I became a bowler coz of Ashwin! U will be missed brother! @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/fuATAjE8aw — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 18, 2024

Hey Ash, congratulations on a magnificent career, old boy. You were an invaluable asset during my tenure as coach and enriched the game immensely with your skill and craft. God bless. @ashwinravi99 @BCCI @ICC #Ashwin #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/ZLelKjmEdu

— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 18, 2024

.@ashwinravi99, your journey has been nothing short of extraordinary! With over 700 international wickets and a keen cricketing mind, you are one of the finest to have graced the field. Congratulations on a stellar career, and here's to an even brighter future off the field! pic.twitter.com/60lbNnyPi8

— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 18, 2024

Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on a magnificent career. You were a genuine match winner and to finish as the second highest wicket taker for us in Test cricket is a monumental achievement. Best wishes for the second innings. pic.twitter.com/N3cils9kDY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 18, 2024

Many congratulations on a career you can be very proud of Ash! Your dedication and contribution to Indian cricket, consistently over a long period of time, will be etched in history, as one of the best to have represented the country!



Over the years, we have shared countless… pic.twitter.com/bjnjFD4s54 — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 18, 2024

Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on a phenomenal cricket career. Your ambition as a test cricketer was admirable. Well done for being the flag bearer of Indian spin for more than a decade. Be very proud of your achievements and hopefully see you more often now. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 18, 2024

Well played Ash and congratulations on a legendary journey! From spinning webs around the best in the world to standing tall in tough situations, you’ve been a real asset to the team. Welcome to the other side! @ashwinravi99 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 18, 2024

a GOAT retires



Well done on what's been an outstanding career . Proud to have played with you and definitely the greatest ever to have played from TAMILNADU. @ashwinravi99



Much love and enjoy some leisurely time with family and friends #INDvAUS #ashwin#legend — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 18, 2024

Take a bow, Ashwin bro! Your magic with the ball, sharp cricketing mind, and unmatched passion for Test cricket will forever be etched in our hearts. Thank you for giving us countless moments of joy and pride. Wishing you all the best for your next chapter! #Ashwin… pic.twitter.com/5jBuHusPn2 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 18, 2024

Sharpest cricketing brain and very skilled bowler. For me R Ashwin is the greatest Indian off-spinner, true Test all-rounder and a modern day great. Somehow I feel he deserved a much better farewell. @ashwinravi99

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 18, 2024

Only one on the list with 6 test 100s https://t.co/3wcaqTYYSC — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) December 18, 2024

Thank you Ravi Ashwin. Glad you came, and that you were a part of the international game for so long, with such excellence. You taught, you educated and you entertained — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 18, 2024

Thanks @ashwinravi99 .. Have loved watching you play for India ..

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 18, 2024

क्रिकेट जगत के दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने बुधवार को ‘सर्वकालिक महान खिलाड़ी’ रविचंद्रन अश्विन की सराहना की जिन्होंने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास की घोषणा की।भारतीय टीम के साथ अपने लंबे सफर के दौरान अश्विन ने खेल के विकास के साथ तालमेल बनाए रखने के लिए अपने खेल में बदलाव करना जारी रखा जिससे महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर भी प्रभावित हुए।तेंदुलकर ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, ‘‘कैरम बॉल को बेहतरीन तरीके से फेंकने से लेकर महत्वपूर्ण रन बनाने तक, आपने हमेशा जीत का रास्ता ढूंढ़ लिया। आपकी यात्रा से पता चलता है कि सच्ची महानता प्रयोग करने और खुद को विकसित करने से कभी नहीं डरने में निहित है। आपकी विरासत सभी को प्रेरित करेगी।’’भारतीय टीम में लंबे समय के उनके साथी‘14 साल की दोस्ती’ को याद करते हुए भावुक हुए तो वर्तमान कोच गौतम गंभीर ने भावी पीढ़ियों पर उनके प्रभाव की सराहना की। अजिंक्य रहाणे ने याद दिलाया कि जब वह स्लिप पर खड़े होते थे तो उनकी हर गेंद विकेट लेने वाली लगती थी।कोहली ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, ‘‘मैं 14 साल आपके साथ खेला और आज जब आपने मुझे कहा कि आप संन्यास ले रहे हो तो इसने मुझे थोड़ा भावुक कर दिया और इतने साल एक साथ खेलने की यादें मेरे सामने आ गईं।’’अश्विन (38 वर्ष) ने गाबा में भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच तीसरा टेस्ट ड्रॉ होने के बाद प्रेस कांफ्रेंस के दौरान अपने फैसले की घोषणा की।इससे पहले कोहली को ड्रेसिंग रूम में लंबी बातचीत के बाद अश्विन को गले लगाते हुए देखा गया जबकि यह ऑफ स्पिनर अपनी आंसू पोंछ रहा था जिससे उनके संन्यास की अटकलें लगाई जाने लगीं।कोहली ने कहा ‘‘ऐश (अश्विन) मैंने आपके साथ यात्रा के हर पल का आनंद लिया है, आपका कौशल और भारतीय क्रिकेट में मैच जीतने में योगदान का कोई जवाब नहीं है और आपको हमेशा भारतीय क्रिकेट के दिग्गज के रूप में याद किया जाएगा।’’उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘आपके जीवन में आपको अपने परिवार के साथ भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं। आपको और आपके करीबी लोगों को बहुत सम्मान और ढेर सारा प्यार। हर चीज के लिए शुक्रिया दोस्त।’’अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में 765 विकेट के साथ अश्विन अनिल कुंबले के बाद भारत के दूसरे सबसे सफल गेंदबाज हैं।अश्विन ने 106 टेस्ट में 24 के औसत से 537 विकेट चटकाए। वह टेस्ट क्रिकेट के सबसे सफल गेंदबाजों की सूची में भी सातवें स्थान पर हैं।ने कहा, ‘‘आपको एक युवा गेंदबाज से आधुनिक क्रिकेट के दिग्गज के रूप में विकसित होते देखने का सौभाग्य कुछ ऐसा है जिसके बदले मैं कुछ और नहीं चाहूंगा। मुझे पता है कि गेंदबाजों की आने वाली पीढ़ियां कहेंगी कि मैं अश्विन की वजह से गेंदबाज बना! आपकी कमी खलेगी भाई।’’पूर्व भारतीय कोचने अश्विन के कौशल और भारतीय क्रिकेट में उनके योगदान की सराहना की।पांच मैच की बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी में कमेंट्री कर शास्त्री ने लिखा,‘‘ऐश, शानदार करियर के लिए बधाई हो, पुराने दोस्त। कोच के रूप में मेरे कार्यकाल के दौरान आप एक अमूल्य संपत्ति थे और आपने अपने कौशल और कला से खेल को काफी समृद्ध किया।’’भारत के सबसे सफल गेंदबाजने शानदार करियर के लिए अश्विन की सराहना की।कुंबले ने लिखा, ‘‘आपकी यात्रा असाधारण रही है। 700 से अधिक अंतरराष्ट्रीय विकेट और एक बेहतरीन क्रिकेट दिमाग के साथ, आप मैदान पर खेलने वाले सबसे बेहतरीन खिलाड़ियों में से एक हैं। शानदार करियर के लिए बधाई और मैदान के बाहर आपके उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना करता हूं!’’अश्विन की गेंदबाजी के सामने स्लिप में काफी समय बिताने वाले रहाणे ने याद किया कि यह स्पिनर कैसे अपने चतुराई भरी गेंदबाजी से बल्लेबाजों को मुश्किल में डाले रखता था।ने कहा, ‘‘आपकी गेंदबाजी के दौरान स्लिप में खड़ा होना कभी नीरस पल नहीं होता था, प्रत्येक गेंद पर ऐसा लगता था कि मौका आने वाला है। आपके अगले अध्याय के लिए शुभकामनाएं।’’अपने समय के आक्रामक सलामी बल्लेबाजने अश्विन को असली मैच विजेता बताया।सहवाग ने कहा, ‘‘शानदार करियर के लिए अश्विन को बधाई। आप असली मैच विजेता थे और टेस्ट क्रिकेट में हमारे लिए दूसरे सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने वाले गेंदबाज के रूप में करियर खत्म करना एक बड़ी उपलब्धि है।’’अश्विन के साथ भारत के लिए काफी क्रिकेट खेलने वाले अनुभवी बल्लेबाजने कहा, ‘‘लंबे समय तक भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिए आपका समर्पण और योगदान इतिहास में देश का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाले सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ियों में से एक के रूप में दर्ज़ किया जाएगा।’’उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘पिछले कई वर्षों में हमने मैदान पर और मैदान के बाहर अनगिनत यादें साझा की हैं।’’भारत के चौथे सबसे सफल टेस्ट गेंदबाजने प्रदर्शन में निरंतरता के लिए अश्विन की सराहना की।हरभजन ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, ‘‘टेस्ट क्रिकेटर के तौर पर आपकी महत्वाकांक्षा सराहनीय थी। एक दशक से भी अधिक समय तक भारतीय स्पिन गेंदबाजी का ध्वजवाहक बने रहने के लिए बधाई। आपकी उपलब्धियों पर बहुत गर्व है और उम्मीद है कि अब आपसे अक्सर मुलाकात होगी।’’ने भी अश्विन के जज्बे और परिस्थितियों से सामंजस्य बैठाने की क्षमता की सराहना की।उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘अच्छा खेला ऐश और एक शानदार यात्रा के लिए बधाई! दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ियों को फिरकी जादू में फंसाने से लेकर कठिन परिस्थितियों में मजबूती से खड़े रहने तक, आप टीम के लिए एक वास्तविक संपत्ति रहे हैं। दूसरी तरफ आपका स्वागत है!’’पूर्व विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाजने भी अश्विन की सराहना की।उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘गोट (सर्वकालिक महानतम) ने संन्यास लिया। असाधारण करियर के दौरान शानदार काम किया। आपके साथ खेलने पर गर्व है और निश्चित तौर पर आप तमिलनाडु से खेलने वाले सर्वकालिक महान खिलाड़ी हैं। आपको प्यार और परिवार तथा मित्रों के साथ कुछ खाली समय का लुत्फ उठाइए।’’पूर्व भारतीय बल्लेबाजोंऔरने भी अश्विन की तारीफ करते हए उन्हें क्रिकेट के सबसे तेज दिमाग में से एक बताया।ने लिखा,‘‘सूची मे एकमात्र खिलाड़ी जिसने छह टेस्ट शतक लगाए।’’अश्विन (537 विकेट) टेस्ट क्रिकेट में मुथैया मुरलीधरन (800), शेन वार्न (708) और अनिल कुंबले (619) के बाद चौथे सबसे सफल स्पिनर हैं।वेस्टइंडीज के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाजने कहा, ‘‘मुझे खुशी है कि आप आए और इतने लंबे समय तक अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट का हिस्सा रहे, इतनी उत्कृष्टता के साथ। आपने सिखाया, आपने शिक्षित किया और आपने मनोरंजन किया।’’इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तानने लिखा, ‘‘धन्यवाद अश्विन। भारत के लिए आपके खेलने को पसंद किया।’’