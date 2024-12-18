बुधवार, 18 दिसंबर 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
बुधवार, 18 दिसंबर 2024 (17:34 IST)

अश्विन के बारे में कोहली से लेकर साथी खिलाड़ियों ने बांधे तारीफों के पुल

अश्विन के बारे में कोहली से लेकर साथी खिलाड़ियों ने बांधे तारीफों के पुल - Contemprary collegues and other cricketers heaps praise on Ravichandran Ashwins illustrous career
क्रिकेट जगत के दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने बुधवार को ‘सर्वकालिक महान खिलाड़ी’ रविचंद्रन अश्विन की सराहना की जिन्होंने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास की घोषणा की।

भारतीय टीम के साथ अपने लंबे सफर के दौरान अश्विन ने खेल के विकास के साथ तालमेल बनाए रखने के लिए अपने खेल में बदलाव करना जारी रखा जिससे महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर भी प्रभावित हुए।
तेंदुलकर ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, ‘‘कैरम बॉल को बेहतरीन तरीके से फेंकने से लेकर महत्वपूर्ण रन बनाने तक, आपने हमेशा जीत का रास्ता ढूंढ़ लिया। आपकी यात्रा से पता चलता है कि सच्ची महानता प्रयोग करने और खुद को विकसित करने से कभी नहीं डरने में निहित है। आपकी विरासत सभी को प्रेरित करेगी।’’

भारतीय टीम में लंबे समय के उनके साथी विराट कोहली ‘14 साल की दोस्ती’ को याद करते हुए भावुक हुए तो वर्तमान कोच गौतम गंभीर ने भावी पीढ़ियों पर उनके प्रभाव की सराहना की। अजिंक्य रहाणे ने याद दिलाया कि जब वह स्लिप पर खड़े होते थे तो उनकी हर गेंद विकेट लेने वाली लगती थी।
कोहली ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, ‘‘मैं 14 साल आपके साथ खेला और आज जब आपने मुझे कहा कि आप संन्यास ले रहे हो तो इसने मुझे थोड़ा भावुक कर दिया और इतने साल एक साथ खेलने की यादें मेरे सामने आ गईं।’’

अश्विन (38 वर्ष) ने गाबा में भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच तीसरा टेस्ट ड्रॉ होने के बाद प्रेस कांफ्रेंस के दौरान अपने फैसले की घोषणा की।

इससे पहले कोहली को ड्रेसिंग रूम में लंबी बातचीत के बाद अश्विन को गले लगाते हुए देखा गया जबकि यह ऑफ स्पिनर अपनी आंसू पोंछ रहा था जिससे उनके संन्यास की अटकलें लगाई जाने लगीं।

कोहली ने कहा ‘‘ऐश (अश्विन) मैंने आपके साथ यात्रा के हर पल का आनंद लिया है, आपका कौशल और भारतीय क्रिकेट में मैच जीतने में योगदान का कोई जवाब नहीं है और आपको हमेशा भारतीय क्रिकेट के दिग्गज के रूप में याद किया जाएगा।’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘आपके जीवन में आपको अपने परिवार के साथ भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं। आपको और आपके करीबी लोगों को बहुत सम्मान और ढेर सारा प्यार। हर चीज के लिए शुक्रिया दोस्त।’’

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में 765 विकेट के साथ अश्विन अनिल कुंबले के बाद भारत के दूसरे सबसे सफल गेंदबाज हैं।
अश्विन ने 106 टेस्ट में 24 के औसत से 537 विकेट चटकाए। वह टेस्ट क्रिकेट के सबसे सफल गेंदबाजों की सूची में भी सातवें स्थान पर हैं।
गंभीर ने कहा, ‘‘आपको एक युवा गेंदबाज से आधुनिक क्रिकेट के दिग्गज के रूप में विकसित होते देखने का सौभाग्य कुछ ऐसा है जिसके बदले मैं कुछ और नहीं चाहूंगा। मुझे पता है कि गेंदबाजों की आने वाली पीढ़ियां कहेंगी कि मैं अश्विन की वजह से गेंदबाज बना! आपकी कमी खलेगी भाई।’’
पूर्व भारतीय कोच रवि शास्त्री ने अश्विन के कौशल और भारतीय क्रिकेट में उनके योगदान की सराहना की।
पांच मैच की बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी में कमेंट्री कर शास्त्री ने लिखा,‘‘ऐश, शानदार करियर के लिए बधाई हो, पुराने दोस्त। कोच के रूप में मेरे कार्यकाल के दौरान आप एक अमूल्य संपत्ति थे और आपने अपने कौशल और कला से खेल को काफी समृद्ध किया।’’
भारत के सबसे सफल गेंदबाज अनिल कुंबले ने शानदार करियर के लिए अश्विन की सराहना की।कुंबले ने लिखा, ‘‘आपकी यात्रा असाधारण रही है। 700 से अधिक अंतरराष्ट्रीय विकेट और एक बेहतरीन क्रिकेट दिमाग के साथ, आप मैदान पर खेलने वाले सबसे बेहतरीन खिलाड़ियों में से एक हैं। शानदार करियर के लिए बधाई और मैदान के बाहर आपके उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना करता हूं!’’

अश्विन की गेंदबाजी के सामने स्लिप में काफी समय बिताने वाले रहाणे ने याद किया कि यह स्पिनर कैसे अपने चतुराई भरी गेंदबाजी से बल्लेबाजों को मुश्किल में डाले रखता था।रहाणे ने कहा, ‘‘आपकी गेंदबाजी के दौरान स्लिप में खड़ा होना कभी नीरस पल नहीं होता था, प्रत्येक गेंद पर ऐसा लगता था कि मौका आने वाला है। आपके अगले अध्याय के लिए शुभकामनाएं।’’
अपने समय के आक्रामक सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने अश्विन को असली मैच विजेता बताया।

सहवाग ने कहा, ‘‘शानदार करियर के लिए अश्विन को बधाई। आप असली मैच विजेता थे और टेस्ट क्रिकेट में हमारे लिए दूसरे सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने वाले गेंदबाज के रूप में करियर खत्म करना एक बड़ी उपलब्धि है।’’
अश्विन के साथ भारत के लिए काफी क्रिकेट खेलने वाले अनुभवी बल्लेबाज चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने कहा, ‘‘लंबे समय तक भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिए आपका समर्पण और योगदान इतिहास में देश का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाले सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ियों में से एक के रूप में दर्ज़ किया जाएगा।’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘पिछले कई वर्षों में हमने मैदान पर और मैदान के बाहर अनगिनत यादें साझा की हैं।’’ भारत के चौथे सबसे सफल टेस्ट गेंदबाज हरभजन सिंह ने प्रदर्शन में निरंतरता के लिए अश्विन की सराहना की।

हरभजन ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, ‘‘टेस्ट क्रिकेटर के तौर पर आपकी महत्वाकांक्षा सराहनीय थी। एक दशक से भी अधिक समय तक भारतीय स्पिन गेंदबाजी का ध्वजवाहक बने रहने के लिए बधाई। आपकी उपलब्धियों पर बहुत गर्व है और उम्मीद है कि अब आपसे अक्सर मुलाकात होगी।’’
युवराज सिंह ने भी अश्विन के जज्बे और परिस्थितियों से सामंजस्य बैठाने की क्षमता की सराहना की।

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘अच्छा खेला ऐश और एक शानदार यात्रा के लिए बधाई! दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ियों को फिरकी जादू में फंसाने से लेकर कठिन परिस्थितियों में मजबूती से खड़े रहने तक, आप टीम के लिए एक वास्तविक संपत्ति रहे हैं। दूसरी तरफ आपका स्वागत है!’’
पूर्व विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज दिनेश कार्तिक ने भी अश्विन की सराहना की।

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘गोट (सर्वकालिक महानतम) ने संन्यास लिया। असाधारण करियर के दौरान शानदार काम किया। आपके साथ खेलने पर गर्व है और निश्चित तौर पर आप तमिलनाडु से खेलने वाले सर्वकालिक महान खिलाड़ी हैं। आपको प्यार और परिवार तथा मित्रों के साथ कुछ खाली समय का लुत्फ उठाइए।’’
पूर्व भारतीय बल्लेबाजों सुरेश रैना और मोहम्मद कैफ ने भी अश्विन की तारीफ करते हए उन्हें क्रिकेट के सबसे तेज दिमाग में से एक बताया।

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट जगत ने भी अश्विन के संन्यास के फैसले पर प्रतिक्रिया दी।
हर्शल गिब्स ने लिखा,‘‘सूची मे एकमात्र खिलाड़ी जिसने छह टेस्ट शतक लगाए।’’

अश्विन (537 विकेट) टेस्ट क्रिकेट में मुथैया मुरलीधरन (800), शेन वार्न (708) और अनिल कुंबले (619) के बाद चौथे सबसे सफल स्पिनर हैं।
वेस्टइंडीज के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज इयान बिशप ने कहा, ‘‘मुझे खुशी है कि आप आए और इतने लंबे समय तक अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट का हिस्सा रहे, इतनी उत्कृष्टता के साथ। आपने सिखाया, आपने शिक्षित किया और आपने मनोरंजन किया।’’
इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वान ने लिखा, ‘‘धन्यवाद अश्विन। भारत के लिए आपके खेलने को पसंद किया।’’ (भाषा)
