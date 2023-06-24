Sarfaraz Khan को फिर से किया नज़रअंदाज़, क्या अब IPL से ही चुने जाएंगे खिलाडी?

- Highest Batting Average of 79.65 in First Class ( 2nd only to Don Bradman )



-Scored 900+ Runs in 2 Consecutive Ranji seasons.



That's just complete Disregard to Domestic Cricket. When selection for Test is based on IPL.





Feel bad for the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Khan. I know it’s never easy for management to fit in every deserving player but these two need kuch more than lip sympathy

Who Should Have Been Picked In The Test Team?





First class average of some players





Sarfaraz Khan -78

Akshay wadkar -55

Abhimanyu easwaran -47

Rajat patidar -47

Sakib ul gani -79

Het patel -45

Rinku Singh -59



Ruturaj gaikwad -40



Justice for deserving players like Sarfraz Khan





फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेट (First Class Cricket) में बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन के बाद भी Indian Team Selectors का Sarfaraz Khan को Indian Cricket Team में मौका न देना अब भारतीय क्रिकेट फेन्स के लिए एक पहेली बन चूका है। भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) ने शुक्रवार को टीम इंडिया के 12 जुलाई से West Indies Tour के लिए ODI और Test टीम की घोषणा की है जिसमे कई बदलाव शामिल हैं लेकिन इन बदलावों में सरफ़राज़ खान का नाम न पाकर भारतीय क्रिकेट फेन्स और कुछ पूर्व भारतीय खिलाडी बेहद नाखुश हैं।सरफराज को टीम में जगह नहीं देने से खफा गावस्कर ने रणजी ट्रॉफी के आयोजन पर ही सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि टेस्ट टीम का चयन में देश के शीर्ष घरेलू टूर्नामेंट के प्रदर्शन को नजरअंदाज कर इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) में खिलाड़ियों के प्रदर्शन के आधार किया जा रहा है।गावस्कर ने ‘स्पोर्ट्स टुडे कहा, ‘‘सरफराज खान पिछले तीन सत्र से लगभग 100 की औसत से रन बना रहा है। उसे टीम में जगह बनाने के लिये क्या करना होगा? हो सकता है कि उसे अंतिम एकादश में जगह ना मिले लेकिन टीम में उनका चयन तो होना ही चाहिए था।’’इस पूर्व दिग्गज ने कहा, ‘‘ उसे ऐसा लगना चाहिए कि उसके प्रदर्शन को सराहा जा रहा है। अगर ऐसा नहीं है तो, रणजी ट्रॉफी खेलना बंद कर दें। आईपीएल में अच्छा खेलकर अगर आप टेस्ट टीम में जगह बना लेंगे तो फिर रणजी ट्रॉफी का कोई फायदा नहीं है।’’सरफराज ने 2022-23 रणजी ट्रॉफी में तीन शतकों की मदद से छह मैचों में 92.66 की औसत से 556 रन बनाए। इस 25 साल के दाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज ने 2021-22 रणजी सत्र में 122.75 की औसत से 982 रन बनाए थे, जिसमें चार शतक शामिल थे।सरफराज ने अब तक 37 प्रथम श्रेणी मैचों में 79.65 की औसत से 3,505 रन बनाए हैं, जिसमें 13 शतक शामिल हैं।वहीँ Aakash Chopra भी भारतीय टीम चयनकर्ताओं से सरफ़राज़ खान, जो फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेट में बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन दे रहे हैं, उन्हें भारतीय टेस्ट टीम में मौका न देने की वजह जानना चाहतें हैं। Cricket Fans भी उन्हें लिस्ट में न पाकर नाराज़ हैं। सरफ़राज़ खान का फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेट में एवरेज 79.65 है।2019/20 : 154 औसत 928 रन2021/22 : 122.75 औसत 982 रन2022/23 : 92.66 औसत 556कुल मिलाकर : 37 मैच : 3505 रन, 79.65 औसत और उनके नाम 13 शतक और 9 अर्धशतक हैं। उनका सर्वोच्च स्कोर 301 है।इतने अच्छे प्रद्रशन के बाद भी उन्हें मौका नहीं दिया जाना भारतीय क्रिकेट समर्थकों के लिए यह सवाल खड़ा करता है कि क्या अब भारतीय टेस्ट टीम में उन्ही को जगह मिलेगी जो IPL में अच्छा करते हैं? और अगर ऐसा है तो भारतीय खिलाडी जो सालों से फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेट में अच्छा कर रहे हैं, उन्हें फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेट छोड़ कर Team India में आने के लिए IPL में खेल अच्छा प्रदर्शन दिखाने की तैयारी शुरू कर देनी चाहिए।रोहित शर्मा (कप्तान), शुबमन गिल, रुतुराज गायकवाड़, विराट कोहली, यशस्वी जयसवाल, अजिंक्य रहाणे (उपकप्तान), केएस भरत (विकेटकीपर), ईशान किशन (विकेटकीपर), आर अश्विन, आर जड़ेजा, शार्दुल ठाकुर, अक्षर पटेल , मो. सिराज, मुकेश कुमार, जयदेव उनादकट, नवदीप सैनी।