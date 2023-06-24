Sarfaraz Khan को फिर से किया नज़रअंदाज़, क्या अब IPL से ही चुने जाएंगे खिलाडी?

Sunil Gavaskar said "Sarfaraz Khan has been scoring runs at an average above 100 in the last 3 seasons, what else does he have to do to get selected? Even if his place is not in the 11, he can be taken into the team - tell him that his performance is being watched otherwise stop… pic.twitter.com/NwSIRJVi9Z— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 24, 2023
Meanwhile Sarfaraz Khan
- Highest Batting Average of 79.65 in First Class ( 2nd only to Don Bradman )
-Scored 900+ Runs in 2 Consecutive Ranji seasons.
That's just complete Disregard to Domestic Cricket. When selection for Test is based on IPL.
How can selectors even sleep… https://t.co/LYG96tXniT pic.twitter.com/GkPdLWv9fh— Cricpedia. (@_Cricpedia) June 23, 2023
Feel bad for the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Khan. I know it’s never easy for management to fit in every deserving player but these two need kuch more than lip sympathy
— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 23, 2023
Who Should Have Been Picked In The Test Team?
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sarfaraz Khan.#Cricket #CricketNews #CricketTwitter #TeamIndia #IndianCricketTeam #BCCI #RuturajGaikwad #YashasviJaiswal #sarfarazkhan #IndiavsWestIndies #BCCI pic.twitter.com/xutf3fBAOW
— CricInformer (@CricInformer) June 23, 2023
First class average of some players
Sarfaraz Khan -78
Akshay wadkar -55
Abhimanyu easwaran -47
Rajat patidar -47
Sakib ul gani -79
Het patel -45
Rinku Singh -59
Ruturaj gaikwad -40
Justice for deserving players like Sarfraz Khan
Play For Mumbai Indians & Csk You Get Selected pic.twitter.com/489y0nDdqR— Fantasy 11 Teams And News ! (@teams_dream) June 23, 2023