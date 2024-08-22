गुरुवार, 22 अगस्त 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
गुरुवार, 22 अगस्त 2024 (15:30 IST)

टेंट की कुर्सियां टायर के टॉयलेट, चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी से पहले पाकिस्तान के स्टेडियम बदहाल

चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी से पहले पाकिस्तान ने करोड़ो रुपयों का निवेश कर अपने मुख्य स्टे़डियम जैसे कराची के नेशनल स्टेडिय रावलपिंडी के रावलपिंडी स्टेडियम और लाहौर के गद्दाफी स्टेडियम की मरम्मत करने का दावा किया था।

हाल ही में बांग्लादेश बनाम पाकिस्तान की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए कराची की जगह रावलपिंडी को ही एकमात्र स्थल के तौर पर चुना गया। इसका कारण यह था कि कराची स्टेडियम में मरम्मत का काम चल रहा था।

हालांकि  रावलपिंडी स्टेडियम की भी हालत कुछ खास नहीं है। बांग्लादेश बनाम पाकिस्तान के पहले टेस्ट में  ही पाकिस्तानी दर्शकों को तेज धूप में टेंट हाउस की कुर्सियों पर बैठना पड़ रहा है।

सिर्फ टेंट वाली कुर्सियां ही नहीं टायर से बने टॉयलेट्स से भी दर्शक परेशान है। आर्थिक अव्यवस्था से जूझने वाले पाकिस्तान के लिए चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी की मेजबानी बहुत जरूरी है। लेकिन पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड फिलहाल शीर्ष स्तर के स्टेडियम बनाने के आस पास भी नहीं दिख रहा है।

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद ने तो इशारा कर दिया है कि पाकिस्तान में ही चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी का आयोजन होगा लेकिन अगर तब तक स्टेडियम ऐसे रहे तो फिर शायद ही यह मेजबानी पाकिस्तान के हाथ में रहे। पाकिस्तान के स्थानीय क्रिकेट प्रशंसक भी इस बात को सोशल मीडिया के हवाले से यह मुद्दा उठा रहे हैँ।

