16 गेंदों में 30 रन बनाए फिर भी 9वें नंबर पर आने पर हुई MS धोनी की आलोचना

Sidhu cooked dhoni "Hamne dhoni ko sirf dressing room me kamar hilate dekha hai , naakhun chabate dkha hai bas batting me aate nahi dekha"
CSK fans #CSKvsRCB
— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) March 28, 2025
Keeper coming in to bat at number 9 is stuff of 90s. It cuts a sorry figure for any professional side. Days where the keeper didn't contribute with the bat have been long gone by.
Dhoni at no 9 ?
Dhoni at no 9 ?
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 28, 2025
Dhoni at No 9 is a misnomer #CSKvsRCB
— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) March 28, 2025
I will never be in favour of Dhoni batting at number 9. Not ideal for team.
मैच की बात करें तो कप्तान रजत पाटीदार (51), फिल सॉल्ट (32), विराट कोहली (31) और टिम डेविड (नाबाद 22) रन के बाद हेजलवुड (तीन विकेट) के शानदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (आरसीबी) ने शुक्रवार को इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) 2025 के आठवें मुकाबले में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (सीएसके) को 50 रनों से हरा दिया है।आरसीबी टूर्नामेंट में लगातार दूसरी जीत के साथ अंक तालिका में शीर्ष पर बनी हुई है।