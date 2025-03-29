शनिवार, 29 मार्च 2025
  4. MS Dhoni pushed him down the order below Ashwin to face backlash
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शनिवार, 29 मार्च 2025 (00:26 IST)

16 गेंदों में 30 रन बनाए फिर भी 9वें नंबर पर आने पर हुई MS धोनी की आलोचना

16 गेंदों में 30 रन बनाए फिर भी 9वें नंबर पर आने पर हुई MS धोनी की आलोचना - MS Dhoni pushed him down the order below Ashwin to face backlash
CSKvsRCB चेपॉक में खेले गए रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु बनाम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स मुकाबले में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने भले ही 2 चौके और छक्के की मदद से 16 गेंदो में 30 रन बना लिए हों लेकिन जरुरत पड़ने पर वह रविचंद्रन अश्विन से नीचे 9 नंबर पर आए जिससे उनकी आलोचना नवजोत सिद्दधू और इरफान पठान जैसे क्रिकेटर्स ने भी की।

मैच की बात करें तो कप्तान रजत पाटीदार (51), फिल सॉल्ट (32), विराट कोहली (31) और टिम डेविड (नाबाद 22) रन के बाद हेजलवुड (तीन विकेट) के शानदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (आरसीबी) ने शुक्रवार को इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) 2025 के आठवें मुकाबले में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (सीएसके) को 50 रनों से हरा दिया है।आरसीबी टूर्नामेंट में लगातार दूसरी जीत के साथ अंक तालिका में शीर्ष पर बनी हुई है।

197 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की शुरुआत बेहद खराब रही और उसने मात्र आठ रन के स्कोर पर अपने दो विकेट गवां दिये। राहुल त्रिपाठी (पांच), कप्तान ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ (शून्य) को जॉश हेजवुड ने आउट किया। दीपक हुड्डा (चार) और सैम करन (आठ) रन बनाकर पवेलियन लौट गये। 13वें ओवर में यश दयाल ने रचिन रविंद्र (41) को आउटकर चेन्नई की उम्मीदों को ध्वत कर दिया। इसके बाद यश ने शिवम दुबे (19) को भी बोल्ड कर पवेलियन भेज दिया। रवि अश्विन (11) को लियम लिविंगस्टन ने आउट किया।

इसके बाद रवींद्र जडेजा और महेन्द्र सिंह धोनी ने पारी को संभाला। दोनों बल्लेबाजों के बीच आठवें के लिए 31 रनों की साझेदारी हुई। हेजलवुड ने रवींद्र जडेजा (25) को आउट कर इस साझेदारी को तोड़ा। चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स निर्धारित 20 ओवरों में आठ विकेट पर 146 रन ही बना सकी और 50 रनों से मुकाबला हार गई।आरसीबी की ओर से जॉश हेजलवुड ने तीन विकेट, लियम लिविंगस्टन और यश दयाल ने दो-दो विकेट लिये। भुवनेश्वर कुमार ने एक बल्लेबाज को आउट किया।
कलेशी Owner : शर्मनाक हार के बाद ऋषभ पंत के साथ दिखे संजीव गोयनका, 2024 को याद कर बने मीम्स

कलेशी Owner : शर्मनाक हार के बाद ऋषभ पंत के साथ दिखे संजीव गोयनका, 2024 को याद कर बने मीम्सSanjiv Goenka Rishabh Pant : IPL 2025 की शुरुआत धमासान मैचों के साथ हुई है, सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद और राजस्थान रॉयल्स के मैच के बाद 25 मार्च को भी दिल्ली कैपिटल्स और लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के बीच के हाई वोल्टेज मैच देखने को मिला, जहां आशुतोष शर्मा ने लगभग हारे हुए मैच में लखनऊ के मुँह से जीत छीन की और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को 1 विकेट से जीताया। इस Nail Biting मैच के बाद लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के मालिक सजीव गोयनका को डगआउट के सामने कप्तान ऋषभ पंत से बात करते हुए देखा गया जो इस मैच में हर डिपार्टमेंट में फुस्सी बम निकले। इन दोनों को साथ देख फैंस को 2024 आईपीएल की याद आ गई जब संजीव गोयनका ने केएल राहुल को डांटा था और उसके बाद खूब बवाल भी खड़ा हो गया था।

रोहित और पंड्या से हटकर धोनी ने इम्पैक्ट प्लेयर नियम को किया बैक, कहा टी20 इसी तरह आगे बढ़ा है

रोहित और पंड्या से हटकर धोनी ने इम्पैक्ट प्लेयर नियम को किया बैक, कहा टी20 इसी तरह आगे बढ़ा हैMS Dhoni on Impact Player : भारत के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी जब इम्पैक्ट प्लेयर नियम को पहली बार इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) में लागू किया गया तो वह इसकी जरूरत को लेकर पूरी तरह आश्वस्त नहीं थे लेकिन अब वह इसे टी20 क्रिकेट के विकास के एक हिस्से के रूप में देखते हैं। चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK ) का यह 43 वर्षीय करिश्माई क्रिकेटर हालांकि खुद को इंपैक्ट प्लेयर नहीं मानते हैं क्योंकि वह अब भी अपनी टीम के पहली पसंद के विकेटकीपर हैं।

आशुतोष शर्मा : मध्यप्रदेश के कोच से मनमुटाव, 'Depression' का थे शिकार, अब IPL में दूसरी टीमों को दे रहे डिप्रेशन

आशुतोष शर्मा : मध्यप्रदेश के कोच से मनमुटाव, 'Depression' का थे शिकार, अब IPL में दूसरी टीमों को दे रहे डिप्रेशनWho is Ashutosh Sharma DC vs lSG : मध्यप्रदेश के रतलाम (Ratlam) में जन्मे आशुतोष शर्मा ने आईपीएल में ऐसा कारनामा किया है की उसे क्रिकेट जगत जल्द नहीं भूल पाएगा। 24 मार्च को उन्होंने लगभग हारे हुए मैच से लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के मुँह से जीत छीन ली, जिसके बाद हर जगह सिर्फ उन्हीं की चर्चा है। लखनऊ के द्वारा दिए गए 210 रनों के टारगेट का पीछा करते हुए दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (Delhi Capitals) की शुरुआत बेहद खराब थी, 2 ओवर के अंदर ही उन्होंने अपने 3 विकेट खो दिए थे और फैंस मीम्स बनाने लगे थे कि ऐसा लग रहा है जैसे फुटबॉल का मैच चल रहा हो

हवा में उड़ने वाला यह कीवी क्रिकेटर कभी बनना चाहता था पायलट (Video)

हवा में उड़ने वाला यह कीवी क्रिकेटर कभी बनना चाहता था पायलट (Video)अगर मेरे पास दुनिया का सारा पैसा होता तो मैं पायलट बनना पसंद करता: ग्लेन फिलिप्स

दीपक चहर को मिली MS Dhoni को चिढ़ाने की सजा, मैच के बाद दिया 'Bat Treatment' [VIDEO]

दीपक चहर को मिली MS Dhoni को चिढ़ाने की सजा, मैच के बाद दिया 'Bat Treatment' [VIDEO]24 मार्च चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) और मुंबई इंडियंस (MI) के बीच खेले गए मैच में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) और दीपक चहर (Deepak Chahar) के बीच कुछ ऐसे दृश्य देखने मिले जो सोशल मीडिया पर इस वक्त सबसे ज्यादा ट्रेंडिंग है। इस रोमांचक मुकाबले में CSK ने MI को 4 विकेटों से हराया, यह मुंबई इंडियंस की आईपीएल के अपने पहले मैच में लगातार 13वीं हार थी, वे 2013 से लगातार अपना पहला मैच हारते आ रहे हैं। कई सालों चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के लिए खेले दीपक चहर इस बार मुंबई इंडियंस के लिए खेल रहे हैं, आईपीएल मेगा ऑक्शन से पहले उन्हें चेन्नई ने रिलीज़ कर दिया था और मुंबई इंडियंस ने उन्हें आईपीएल मेगा ऑक्शन में 9.25 Crore रूपए में खरीद कर अपनी टीम का हिस्सा बनाया।

