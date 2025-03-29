16 गेंदों में 30 रन बनाए फिर भी 9वें नंबर पर आने पर हुई MS धोनी की आलोचना

Sidhu cooked dhoni "Hamne dhoni ko sirf dressing room me kamar hilate dekha hai , naakhun chabate dkha hai bas batting me aate nahi dekha" — Pushkar (@Musafirr_hu_yar) March 28, 2025

— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) March 28, 2025

Keeper coming in to bat at number 9 is stuff of 90s. It cuts a sorry figure for any professional side. Days where the keeper didn't contribute with the bat have been long gone by.





But doubt if this will even be addressed because the ecosystem is just happy with the presence of… — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) March 28, 2025

Dhoni at no 9 ?

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 28, 2025

Dhoni at No 9 is a misnomer #CSKvsRCB

— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) March 28, 2025

I will never be in favour of Dhoni batting at number 9. Not ideal for team.

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 28, 2025

CSKvsRCB चेपॉक में खेले गए रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु बनाम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स मुकाबले में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने भले ही 2 चौके और छक्के की मदद से 16 गेंदो में 30 रन बना लिए हों लेकिन जरुरत पड़ने पर वह रविचंद्रन अश्विन से नीचे 9 नंबर पर आए जिससे उनकी आलोचना नवजोत सिद्दधू और इरफान पठान जैसे क्रिकेटर्स ने भी की।मैच की बात करें तो कप्तान रजत पाटीदार (51), फिल सॉल्ट (32), विराट कोहली (31) और टिम डेविड (नाबाद 22) रन के बाद हेजलवुड (तीन विकेट) के शानदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (आरसीबी) ने शुक्रवार को इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) 2025 के आठवें मुकाबले में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (सीएसके) को 50 रनों से हरा दिया है।आरसीबी टूर्नामेंट में लगातार दूसरी जीत के साथ अंक तालिका में शीर्ष पर बनी हुई है।197 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की शुरुआत बेहद खराब रही और उसने मात्र आठ रन के स्कोर पर अपने दो विकेट गवां दिये। राहुल त्रिपाठी (पांच), कप्तान ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ (शून्य) को जॉश हेजवुड ने आउट किया। दीपक हुड्डा (चार) और सैम करन (आठ) रन बनाकर पवेलियन लौट गये। 13वें ओवर में यश दयाल ने रचिन रविंद्र (41) को आउटकर चेन्नई की उम्मीदों को ध्वत कर दिया। इसके बाद यश ने शिवम दुबे (19) को भी बोल्ड कर पवेलियन भेज दिया। रवि अश्विन (11) को लियम लिविंगस्टन ने आउट किया।इसके बाद रवींद्र जडेजा और महेन्द्र सिंह धोनी ने पारी को संभाला। दोनों बल्लेबाजों के बीच आठवें के लिए 31 रनों की साझेदारी हुई। हेजलवुड ने रवींद्र जडेजा (25) को आउट कर इस साझेदारी को तोड़ा। चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स निर्धारित 20 ओवरों में आठ विकेट पर 146 रन ही बना सकी और 50 रनों से मुकाबला हार गई।आरसीबी की ओर से जॉश हेजलवुड ने तीन विकेट, लियम लिविंगस्टन और यश दयाल ने दो-दो विकेट लिये। भुवनेश्वर कुमार ने एक बल्लेबाज को आउट किया।