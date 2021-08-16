बटलर से भिड़ने के बाद बुमराह ने लगाया चौका, खुश हो गए कप्तान, ट्विटर पर फैंस भी झूमे (वीडियो)

इस चौके पर कप्तान कोहली तो खुश हुए ही सही लेकिन ट्विटर पर भारतीय टीम के प्रशंसक भी बहुत खुश हो गए। अब तक बुमराह के बल्ले से 2 और शमी के बल्ले से 3 चौके आ चुके हैं।

Bumrah and Shami are making it look very easy in the middle. Poor tactics by @englandcricket. Inconsistent bowling, too many experiments and extremely defensive field. #ENGvsIND — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) August 16, 2021

Simply adore the fighting spirit of this Indian team. Whether it was Rohit and Rahul on the first day…Pujara and Rahane on Day-4 or Shami and Bumrah right now. Incredible. #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) August 16, 2021

Captain Virat Kohli is very when Mohammed Shami And completed 50 runs partnership. pic.twitter.com/O7IsQroHSA — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 16, 2021

Bumrah should actually tap on Anderson's shoulder after this inning gets over, if he doesn't come to bowl at all. — Jaanvi

(@ThatCric8Girl) August 16, 2021

Bumrah learnt the art of argument and fight after marriage. No surprise. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) August 16, 2021

बुमराह ने मोहम्मद शमी के साथ 9वें विकेट के लिए

50 रन से ज्यादा जोड़ लिए। सुबह जब मैदान पर भारतीय टीम इंग्लैंड के सामने उतरी तो इंग्लैंड का पलड़ा भारी था लेकिन जैसे जैसे यह साझेदारी बढ़ती जा रही है इंग्लैंड के लिए मैच दूर होता जा रहा है।





आशचर्य नहीं होना चाहिए कि अगर इन दो में से एक या फिर इन दोनों के ही अर्धशतक आज पूरे हो जाएं क्योंकि जो रूट जो कप्तानी कल अच्छी कर रहे थे, वह अब विकेट लेने की जगह रन बचाने पर ध्यान देने लग गए हैं।

