बटलर से भिड़ने के बाद बुमराह ने लगाया चौका, खुश हो गए कप्तान, ट्विटर पर फैंस भी झूमे (वीडियो)

जसप्रीत बुमराह ने नॉटिंघम में हुए पहले टेस्ट में 28 रनों की पारी खेली थी। इसके बाद आज जब टीम को उनके बल्ले की सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत थी उन्होंने टीम को शमी के साथ एक साझेदारी बनाकर दी।

देखा जाए तो लॉर्ड्स टेस्ट के पांचवे दिन का पहला सत्र एक हाईलाइट्स की तरह ही गुजरा। ऋषभ पंत को 22
के स्कोर पर रॉबिन्सन ने आउट कर दिया और इशांत शर्मा ने कुछ हाथ दिखाए लेकिन वह भी 16 के स्कोर पर आउट हो गए।

तब भारत का स्कोर 209-8 विकेट था। ऐसा लग रहा था कि पहली पारी की तरह ही भारती की पूंछ जल्द सिमट जाएगी लेकिन आज टीम ने पहले टेस्ट की याद दिला दी।

पहले जसप्रीत बुमराह और जोस बटलर की कुछ कहा सुनी हुई। ओवर के बीच में अंपायरों ने दोनो को समझाइश दी। इसके बाद जसप्रीत बुमराह ने अंपायर से कहा कि मैंने कुछ नहीं कहा सिर्फ जवाब दिया। इसके ठीक बाद मार्क वुड की गेंद को बुमराह ने प्वाइंट की ओर चौका मार दिया।
इस चौके पर कप्तान कोहली तो खुश हुए ही सही लेकिन ट्विटर पर भारतीय टीम के प्रशंसक भी बहुत खुश हो गए। अब तक बुमराह के बल्ले से 2 और शमी के बल्ले से 3 चौके आ चुके हैं।
बुमराह ने मोहम्मद शमी के साथ 9वें विकेट के लिए
50 रन से ज्यादा जोड़ लिए। सुबह जब मैदान पर भारतीय टीम इंग्लैंड के सामने उतरी तो इंग्लैंड का पलड़ा भारी था लेकिन जैसे जैसे यह साझेदारी बढ़ती जा रही है इंग्लैंड के लिए मैच दूर होता जा रहा है।

आशचर्य नहीं होना चाहिए कि अगर इन दो में से एक या फिर इन दोनों के ही अर्धशतक आज पूरे हो जाएं क्योंकि जो रूट जो कप्तानी कल अच्छी कर रहे थे, वह अब विकेट लेने की जगह रन बचाने पर ध्यान देने लग गए हैं।


