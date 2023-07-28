वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ 5 विकेट की जीत में भी इस कारण नाराज हुए टीम इंडिया के फैंस

97/5 against a team which isn't even going to play the world cup.



We are ready for the World Cup #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/5jJblsBgKQ — Sonu (@Sonu_1827) July 27, 2023

Look at their performance against minnows.

Chasing 115 against Club level bowling and already 5 down for 97.

This team is full of Frauds.

All runs came on home tracks against mediocre bowling attacks.

Already lost Odi series against Aus , Bang , NZ , SAF.#IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/qJLqI6Sk4A

— Cric mate (@cricmate61) July 27, 2023

IPL Talent vs Windies who failed to Qualify for WC 2023.

India can only win World Cup 2023 with the help of Umpires, Fraud DRS , doctored pitches , suitable Schedule , Religion Card , throwing stones at opponent players , threatening Pakistan team otherwise no chance.#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/feaNoSQAaP

— Cric mate (@cricmate61) July 27, 2023

INDvsWI कुलदीप यादव (6/4) और रवींद्र जडेजा (37/3) की शानदार गेंदबाजी के बाद ईशान किशन (52) के अर्द्धशतक के दम पर भारत ने पहले एकदिवसीय मैच में गुरुवार को वेस्ट इंडीज को पांच विकेट से मात दी।वेस्ट इंडीज ने भारत के सामने 115 रन का लक्ष्य रखा, जिसे भारतीय टीम ने 22.5 ओवर में पांच विकेट गंवाकर हासिल किया। गेंदबाजी में भारत जितना अव्वल था बल्लेबाजी में ईशान किशन को छोड़कर उतना ही फिसड्डी साबित हुआ। कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने 115 रन के मामूली लक्ष्य का पीछा करने के लिये युवा और निचले क्रम के बल्लेबाजों को उतारने का फैसला किया। सलामी बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल (सात) इस मौका का फायदा नहीं उठा सके, लेकिन किशन शुरुआत से ही गेंदबाजों पर हावी रहे।किशन ने पावरप्ले में सूर्यकुमार यादव के साथ भारतीय पारी को संभाला। पावरप्ले के फौरन बाद सूर्यकुमार (25 गेंद, 19 रन) पवेलियन लौट गये। पांड्या पांच रन के स्कोर पर रनआउट हुए और कुछ देर के लिये स्पिनरों ने भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को परेशान किया।वेस्ट इंडीज ने भारत के विरुद्ध चार स्पिनरों का इस्तेमाल किया। किशन ने इस चुनौती का बखूबी सामना किया। उन्होंने पांड्या के आउट होते ही यानिक कारियाह को छक्का जड़ा और कुछ देर बाद दो रन लेकर 44 गेंद में अर्द्धशतक पूरा किया।किशन 45 गेंद पर सात चौकों और एक छक्के के साथ 52 रन बनाकर आउट हो गये, हालांकि इस समय तक भारत लक्ष्य के करीब पहुंच चुका था। भारत ने लक्ष्य हासिल करने से पहले ठाकुर का विकेट गंवाया, लेकिन जडेजा (16 नाबाद) और सातवें नंबर पर बल्लेबाजी करने उतरे रोहित (12 नाबाद) भारत की विजय होने तक पिच पर खड़े रहे। हालांकि क्रिकेट फैंस का मानना है कि जो टीम वनडे विश्वकप क्वालिफाय भी नहीं कर पाई उस टीम के खिलाफ 5 विकेट खोकर जीतने में खुश होने वाली बात नहीं है।