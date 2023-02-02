गुरुवार, 2 फ़रवरी 2023
गुरुवार, 2 फ़रवरी 2023 (18:21 IST)

कलाई में फ्रैक्चर होने पर जो एक हाथ से बल्लेबाजी करे वो हनुमा विहारी

हनुमा विहारी ने कल ही दाईं हाथ की कलाई में चोट लगने के बाद बाएं हाथ से बल्लेबाजी कर दिल जीत लिया था लेकिन यह उनके हिम्मत और हौंसले का अंत नहीं था। मंगलवार को अपनी दाईं कलाई चोटिल कर बैठे हनुमा विहारी ने बुधवार को  ही बाएं हाथ से बल्लेबाजी पर उतरकर कुछ चौके बटोरे थे। पहली पारी में उन्होंने 57 गेंदो में 27 रन बनाए थे। 
 
लेकिन गुरुवार को भी उनकी टीम जब संकट में थी तो वह बल्लेबाजी करने उतरे। नौवें विेकेट के पतन के बाद भी आज वह क्रीज पर उतरे और 16 गेंदो में 15 रनों की  पारी खेली। आज तो उन्होंने 1 हाथ से रिवर्स स्वीप भी लगाया।  दोनों ही पारियों में उनका विकेट एस जैन ने लिया लेकिन इंदौर के होलकर स्टेडियम में हनुमा विहारी मिसाल कायम कर गए। ट्विटर पर उनके इस जज्बे की खासी वाह वाही हुई। 

हनुमा विहारी से जब पूछा गया कि ऐसा प्रयोग करते समय उनके दिमाग में क्या चल रहा था तो उन्होंने बताया कि वह कैसे भी करके टीम के लिए कुछ अतिरिक्त रन जोड़ना चाहते थे। उऩ्होंने कहा कि अगर एक कप्तान के तौर पर वह घुटने टेक देते तो पूरी टीम का मनोबल टूट जाता।
