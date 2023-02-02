कलाई में फ्रैक्चर होने पर जो एक हाथ से बल्लेबाजी करे वो हनुमा विहारी

Hanuma Vihari Batted Left-Handed With ‘Broken Wrist’— BatBricks7 (@Batbricks7) February 2, 2023
Dedication Level
.
.
.#Batbricks7 #BB7 #HanumaVihari #RanjiTrophy #Cricket #BCCI #IndianCricketTeam #domesticcricket pic.twitter.com/l4EJzeFvgR
Hanuma Vihari is a true fighter and plays selflessly for the team once again in the 2nd innings. #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/RUZQN3ThXx
— Dhruvi Mendpara (@_dhruvirat718_) February 2, 2023
Hanuma Vihari doing something that is rarely seen even in the streets. Forget first class cricket.
Swatting and Reverse Swatting his bat and getting boundaries.
Respect for MP bowlers too, for not attacking his body, and sticking to gentle lines and lengths. #HanumaVihari pic.twitter.com/HBWvVvdHSd
— Minnie Sharma (@serialchiller23) February 2, 2023
just saw hanuma vihari reverse swept with his left hand for a 4, damn
and just hit a 4 towards fine leg, gutsy batting with a single hand
— infi(doomer/bloomer) (22%) (@infinozz) February 2, 2023
@viharigh winning hearts again!
Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari batted again in the second innings with one hand and scored 15 crucial runs with three boundaries #RanjiTrophy #hanumavihari #ranjitrophy #fccricket #firstclasscricket #indiancricket #zoomcricket #syedmushtaqali pic.twitter.com/Kcwz11JHem
— SportsNext India (@sportsnextindia) February 2, 2023
Hanuma Vihari is a LEGEND! Comes out to bat not once but twice, puts on a top-hand batting drill with right hand - not his natural top hand. Lion-hearted show. Cricket buffs out there, with both hands fit, try doing in front of mirror :) Vihari had to deal with Avesh Khan
— Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) February 2, 2023