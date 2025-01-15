बुधवार, 15 जनवरी 2025
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : बुधवार, 15 जनवरी 2025 (19:12 IST)

सरफराज खान ने दिया ड्रेसिंग रूम को धोखा, कोच गौतम का गंभीर आरोप

Sarfaraz Khan
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की ड्रेसिंग रुम में विवाद थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा। मेलबर्न की हार के बाद भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के ड्रेसिंग रुम से कई खबर लीक हुई थी जिसके कारण कोच गौतम गंभीर को बहुत बुरा लगा था।

गौरतलब है कि मेलबर्न में खेले गए बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट के बाद कोच गौतम गंभीर खिलाड़ियों पर खासा गुस्सा हो गए थे। सूत्रों के हवाले से उन्होंने ऋषभ पंत को गैरजिम्मेदाराना शॉट खेलने पर लताड़ा था। यह सब बातें सोशल मीडिया पर लीक हो गई थी।

लेकिन जब गौतम गंभीर से सवाल ऑस्ट्रेलियाई मीडिया ने सिडनी टेस्ट से पहले प्रेस वार्ता में पूछा तो उन्होंने कहा कि खिलाड़ियों को ड्रेसिंग रुम की बातें लीक नहीं करनी चाहिए।

आज यह बात सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आ रह हीै कि गौतम गंभीर ने समीक्षा बैठक में नए नवेले बल्लेबाज सरफराज खान का नाम लिया है। जिन्होंने बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी में एक भी मैच नहीं खेला।

सरफराज खान ने लंबे इंतजार के बाद पिछले साल इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट पदार्पण किया था। उन्होंने बैंगलूरू ने न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ अपना पहला टेस्ट शतक जड़ा। आधा दर्जन टेस्ट मैचों में उन्होंने 37 की औसत से 371 रन बनाए हैं जिसमें 3 अर्धशतक और 1 शतक शामिल है। न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ उन्होंने सर्वाधिक 150 रन बनाए थे।

