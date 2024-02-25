धुर्व जुरेल की पारी की मदद से भारतीय टीम पहुंची इंग्लैंड के करीब

THANK YOU, DHRUV JUREL!!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 25, 2024
- Son of a Kargil war veteran.
- Travelled to Noida from Agra alone for an academy at the age of 13.
- Mother sold her jewellery to buy a kit for Dhruv.
- Scored 90 in his 2nd Test when India were trailing by 176 with just 3 wickets left.
It's Lunch on Day 3 of the Ranchi Test!— BCCI (@BCCI) February 25, 2024
A narrow miss on a maiden Test ton but what a gutsy 90 from Dhurv Jurel! #TeamIndia added 88 runs to their overnight score to post 307 on the board.
Second Session coming up shortly.
Scorecard
Dhruv Jurel was initially overshadowed, but when I observed him, I saw a decent, sweet guy patiently awaiting his chance to shine. And shine he did, like the shiniest star there is! What a remarkable guy #INDvENG #dhruvjurel— Kriti Sharma (@Kriti_Sharma01) February 25, 2024