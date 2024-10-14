सोमवार, 14 अक्टूबर 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : सोमवार, 14 अक्टूबर 2024 (15:46 IST)

BGT समेत पूरे WTC सत्र से बाहर हुआ ऑस्ट्रेलिया का यह ऑलराउंडर (Video)

पीठ की सर्जरी के कारण ग्रीन भारत के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज और आईपीएल नहीं खेलेंगे

BGT समेत पूरे WTC सत्र से बाहर हुआ ऑस्ट्रेलिया का यह ऑलराउंडर (Video) - Cameron Green ruled out of World Test Cycle including Border Gavaskar Tophy
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ऑलराउंडर कैमरून ग्रीन पीठ में फ्रैक्चर की होने वाली सर्जरी कारण भारत के खिलाफ होने वाली टेस्ट सीरीज और इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL 2025) में नहीं खेल पायेंगे।क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया (सीए) के चिकित्सा सदस्य के साथ पिछले दो हफ्तों से चल रही लंबी बातचीत के बाद ग्रीन ने सर्जरी कराने फैसला किया है। इस सर्जरी के बाद उन्हें पूरी तरह ठीक होने में नौ महीनों तक का समय लग सकता है। हालांकि सीए को मानना है कि ग्रीन छह महीनों में वापसी कर सकते हैं।

इस कारण ग्रीन अब भारत के खिलाफ पांच मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज, श्रीलंका के साथ होने वाली टेस्ट सीरीज और चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2025 का हिस्सा नहीं होंगे। इसके अलावा वह इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) भी नहीं खेल पाएंगे और अगर विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (डब्ल्यूटीसी) फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहुंचती है को वहां भी ग्रीन टीम में नहीं होंगे।सीए के अनुसार अगले साल जून और जुलाई में कैरेबियाई दौरे पर जाने वाली ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम का भी ग्रीन हिस्सा नहीं होंगे।

जसप्रीत बुमराह, , जेम्स पैटिंसन, जेसन बेहरेनडोर्फ और बेन ड्वारशुइस जैसे तेज गेंदबाज भी इस तरह का ऑपरेशन करवा चुके हैं और ग्रीन ने भी यही विकल्प चुना।

क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने कहा,‘‘चिकित्सकों से परामर्श करने के बाद यह सुनिश्चित किया गया कि ग्रीन को ऑपरेशन करने से फायदा मिलेगा। इससे पहले कई तेज गेंदबाजों का इस तरह का ऑपरेशन सफल रहा है। इससे उबरने में लगभग छह महीने का समय लगेगा।’’
भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच पांच टेस्ट मैच की श्रृंखला का पहला मैच 22 नवंबर से पर्थ में खेला जाएगा। ग्रीन के बाहर होने का मतलब है कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया को अपने बल्लेबाजी क्रम में बदलाव करना होगा।सलामी बल्लेबाज डेविड वार्नर के इस साल के शुरू में संन्यास लेने के बाद ग्रीन की टेस्ट टीम में वापसी हुई थी।
बांग्लादेशी पुरुष क्रिकेटरों का भारतीय महिलाओं ने शॉल से किया स्वागत तो BCCI पर भड़के फैंस

बांग्लादेशी पुरुष क्रिकेटरों का भारतीय महिलाओं ने शॉल से किया स्वागत तो BCCI पर भड़के फैंसINDvsBANबांग्लादेश की पुरुष क्रिकेट टीम सोमवार को चेन्नई के अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे से जब अपने होटल आई तो होटल में मौजूद भारतीय महिला कर्मचारियों ने शॉल से उनका स्वागत किया। जाहिर तौर पर यह आदेश भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने ही दिया होगा।

पूरे Diamond League में ओलंपिक के इस कांस्य पदक विजेता से आगे नहीं निकल पाए नीरज चोपड़ा

पूरे Diamond League में ओलंपिक के इस कांस्य पदक विजेता से आगे नहीं निकल पाए नीरज चोपड़ानीरज चोपड़ा डायमंड लीग फाइनल में दूसरे स्थान पर रहे

बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर उतरें, फैंस ने की मांग

बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर उतरें, फैंस ने की मांगBANvsIND भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश की सीरीज शुरु होने में अब कुछ ही वक्त बाकी रह गया है। पहला टेस्ट चेन्नई के चेपॉक पर 19 सितंबर से खेला जाने वाला है। भारत और बांग्लादेश देशों के बीच माहौल तनावपूर्ण है। यही कारण है कि भारतीय फैंस ने इस सीरीज को लेकर अपनी कई मांगे रखी थी

INDvsPAK हॉकी मैच में हूटर बजने से पहले आपस में भिड़े खिलाड़ी (Video)

INDvsPAK हॉकी मैच में हूटर बजने से पहले आपस में भिड़े खिलाड़ी (Video)INDvsPAK कप्तान हरमनप्रीत के करिश्माई प्रदर्शन के दम पर भारत ने एशियन चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2024 के लीग मुकाबले में शनिवार को चिर प्रतिद्वंदी पाकिस्तान को 2-1 से हरा दिया।हालांकि मैच खत्म होने से ठीक पहले पाकिस्तानी और भारतीय खिलाड़ियों में मामूली झड़प हो गई। यह वाक्या सोशल मीडिया पर खासा वायरल हुआ।

INDvsBAN सीरीज को रद्द करने की मांग ने पकड़ा जोर, BCCI से नाराज फैंस

INDvsBAN सीरीज को रद्द करने की मांग ने पकड़ा जोर, BCCI से नाराज फैंसBCCI ने बंगलादेश के साथ होने वाले पहले टेस्ट के लिए भारतीय टीम की घोषणा की

P V सिंधू, लक्ष्य सेन की नजरें डेनमार्क ओपन में खोया फॉर्म हासिल करने पर

P V सिंधू, लक्ष्य सेन की नजरें डेनमार्क ओपन में खोया फॉर्म हासिल करने परभारतीय बैडमिंटन स्टार पी वी सिंधू और लक्ष्य सेन मंगलवार से यहां शुरू हो रहे 850000 डॉलर ईनामी राशि के डेनमार्क ओपन सुपर 750 टूर्नामेंट के जरिये फॉर्म में वापसी की कोशिश करेंगे। दोनों खिलाड़ियों का पिछले सप्ताह फिनलैंड के वांता में हुए आर्कटिक ओपन में प्रदर्शन औसत रहा। पूर्व विश्व चैम्पियन सिंधू पहले ही दौर में बाहर हो गई जबकि 2021 विश्व चैम्पियनशिप कांस्य पदक विजेता सेन दूसरे दौर में हार गए।

Abhimanyu Easwaran : इस खिलाड़ी के दनादन शतक भी तोड़ नहीं पा रहे हैं रोहित-गौतम की नींद

Abhimanyu Easwaran : इस खिलाड़ी के दनादन शतक भी तोड़ नहीं पा रहे हैं रोहित-गौतम की नींदAbhimanyu Easwaran Ranji Trophy Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh : भारतीय क्रिकेट द्वारा लगातार नजर अंदाज करने के बाद भी बंगाल के टॉप आर्डर बल्लेबाज अभिमन्यु ईश्वरन दिन ब दिन अपने हुनर का परिचय दे रहे हैं और अब बात यहां तक आ गई है कि भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) को भी इन्हें टीम में लेने के लिए मजबूर होना ही पड़ेगा।

पाकिस्तान की जीत की दुआ मांगी भारतीय कोच अमोल मजूमदार ने

पाकिस्तान की जीत की दुआ मांगी भारतीय कोच अमोल मजूमदार नेआस्ट्रेलिया से हारने के बाद महिला टी20 विश्व कप सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने की भारतीय टीम की उम्मीदों पर लगभग तुषारापात होने से दुखी मुख्य कोच अमोल मजूमदार ने कहा कि अगर टीम हाथ आये कुछ मौके भुना पाती तो नतीजा कुछ और होता।

बाबर आजम की तुलना विराट कोहली से की, खुद PCB हुआ इस बल्लेबाज से नाराज

बाबर आजम की तुलना विराट कोहली से की, खुद PCB हुआ इस बल्लेबाज से नाराजपाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (PCB) ने टेस्ट टीम से बाबर आजम को बाहर करने के चयन पैनल के फैसले पर सवाल उठाने वाले फखर जमां के ट्वीट पर नाराजगी व्यक्त की है।चयन पैनल ने मुल्तान और रावलपिंडी में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ बचे हुए दो टेस्ट के लिए टीम की घोषणा करते समय पूर्व कप्तान बाबर आजम को बाहर कर दिया।
