लॉर्ड्स पर केएल राहुल पर फेंके गए बियर के कॉर्क, कोहली ने कहा वापस फेंक दो (वीडियो)

लंदन: भारत की पहली पारी में शतक जड़ने वाले केएल राहुल पर शनिवार को यहां इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन लंच से पूर्व सत्र के दौरान दर्शकों के स्टैंड से बोतल का ‘कॉर्क’ फेंका गया।
राहुल ने पहली पारी में 129 रन की पारी खेली थी। वह इंग्लैंड की बल्लेबाजी के दौरान 69वें ओवर में एक चीज लेते हुए दिखे जो शैंपेन की बोतल का कॉर्क लग रहा था।

मोहम्मद शमी ने यह ओवर फेंका था जिसकी चौथी गेंद के बाद राहुल पर यह कॉर्क फेंका गया जो सीमारेखा के करीब क्षेत्ररक्षण कर रहे थे।भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली इस घटना से खुश नहीं थे और उन्होंने राहुल को इसे बाहर फेंकने का निर्देश दिया।
खेल भी थोड़ी देर के लिये रूक गया क्योंकि भारतीय खिलाड़ी अंपायर माइकल गॉ और रिचर्ड इलिंगवर्थ से बात कर रहे थे।इसकी पुष्टि नहीं हुई कि यह अंपायर का ध्यान अनौपचारिक रूप से इस घटना की ओर लाने के लिये था या फिर आधिकारिक शिकायत के लिये। इस घटना की ट्विटर पर क्रिकेट फैंस ने कड़ी निंदा की।
ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भी हुई थी नस्लीय टिप्पणियां
इस साल के शुरू में भी भारतीय टीम को आस्ट्रेलिया के दौरे पर नस्लीय टिप्पणियों का सामना करना पड़ा था जिसमें मोहम्मद सिराज को अपशब्द कहे गये थे जिससे सिडनी क्रिकेट मैदान से दर्शकों को बाहर भी किया गया था।
मोहम्मद सिराज को ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एक नहीं दो नहीं बल्कि तीन तीन बार नस्लीय टिप्पणियों का सामना करना पड़ा। दूसरा टेस्ट हारने के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दर्शक तो उनके पीछे पड़ गए, सिडनी में बिग मंकी कहा तो ब्रिस्बेन में ग्रब।
उल्लेखनीय है कि एससीजी टेस्ट में जसप्रीत बुमराह और मोहम्मद सिराज के साथ नस्लीय टिप्पणियों पर टीम के कप्तान आजिंक्या रहाणे ने अंपायरों से इसकी शिकायत की थी। रहाणे ने अंपायरों से टिप्पणी करने वाले प्रशंसकों के खिलाफ तुरंत कार्रवाई की मांग की थी। इसके बाद छह प्रशंसकों को मैदान से बाहर कर दिया गया था। इस संबंध में भारत ने आधिकारिक तौर पर आईसीसी को भी इसकी शिकायत दी थी।


