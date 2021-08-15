लॉर्ड्स पर केएल राहुल पर फेंके गए बियर के कॉर्क, कोहली ने कहा वापस फेंक दो (वीडियो)

Some Cowards in the crowd thrown Beer Corks at who was in the 3rd Man Position. Virat asks to throw back at the Crowd. #ENGvIND #England #India pic.twitter.com/BFfQjLc8fI

खेल भी थोड़ी देर के लिये रूक गया क्योंकि भारतीय खिलाड़ी अंपायर माइकल गॉ और रिचर्ड इलिंगवर्थ से बात कर रहे थे।इसकी पुष्टि नहीं हुई कि यह अंपायर का ध्यान अनौपचारिक रूप से इस घटना की ओर लाने के लिये था या फिर आधिकारिक शिकायत के लिये। इस घटना की ट्विटर पर क्रिकेट फैंस ने कड़ी निंदा की।

What's your say @MichaelVaughan on England's crowd throwing Corks on KL Rahul while fielding? — Y A S H (@GonnadeYash) August 14, 2021

Shameful behaviour from English crowd. Throwing campaign towards KL Rahul is not a good thing. Virat Kohli asked him to throw it back !#ENGvIND — Pratyush Mahapatra (@baba__pratyush) August 14, 2021

Racist abuses during the 2nd test match, now throwing a champagne bottle cork at KL Rahul..

Pathetic English fans. #ENGVIND #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/pwwEkP99yW — Mufti Shakil Ahmad Mazahiri (@Shakildumka) August 14, 2021

Englishmen threw Whiskey bottle's cork at KL Rahul at boundary but Indian commentators didn't criticize Britishers for shameful act



If same thing were happened at Indian ground, Our commentators would've cried for Cultural, Upbringing & education for Indians#INDvsENG #ENGvIND — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) August 14, 2021

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भी हुई थी नस्लीय टिप्पणियां



इस साल के शुरू में भी भारतीय टीम को आस्ट्रेलिया के दौरे पर नस्लीय टिप्पणियों का सामना करना पड़ा था जिसमें मोहम्मद सिराज को अपशब्द कहे गये थे जिससे सिडनी क्रिकेट मैदान से दर्शकों को बाहर भी किया गया था।

मोहम्मद सिराज को ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एक नहीं दो नहीं बल्कि तीन तीन बार नस्लीय टिप्पणियों का सामना करना पड़ा। दूसरा टेस्ट हारने के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दर्शक तो उनके पीछे पड़ गए, सिडनी में बिग मंकी कहा तो ब्रिस्बेन में ग्रब।

उल्लेखनीय है कि एससीजी टेस्ट में जसप्रीत बुमराह और मोहम्मद सिराज के साथ नस्लीय टिप्पणियों पर टीम के कप्तान आजिंक्या रहाणे ने अंपायरों से इसकी शिकायत की थी। रहाणे ने अंपायरों से टिप्पणी करने वाले प्रशंसकों के खिलाफ तुरंत कार्रवाई की मांग की थी। इसके बाद छह प्रशंसकों को मैदान से बाहर कर दिया गया था। इस संबंध में भारत ने आधिकारिक तौर पर आईसीसी को भी इसकी शिकायत दी थी।