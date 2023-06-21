बुधवार, 21 जून 2023
England की 'Bazball approach' पड़ी Ben Stokes पर भारी, Australia ने जीता Ashes का पहला टेस्ट

ऑस्ट्रेलिया (Australia) ने इंग्लैंड (England) को Edgbaston में 2 विकटों से हरा कर अपने उस डर को समाप्त कर दिया है जो 2005 से उन्हें डरा रहा था जब इंग्लैंड ने उसी स्थान पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को केवल 2 रनों से हराया था। एशेज (Ashes) 2023 का पहला टेस्ट एजबेस्टन में खेला गया था जहां इंग्लैंड ने 'Bazball' नामक टेस्ट क्रिकेट के एक नए दृष्टिकोण को अपनाया था, लेकिन यह दृष्टिकोण उन पर उल्टा पड़ता दिखाई दिया और हार के बाद क्रिकेट फेन्स ने उनके इस नए दृष्टिकोण जमकर सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल किया।





इस मैच में इंग्लैंड ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया था और Joe Root के शतक की मदद से उन्होंने 8 विकेट खोकर 393 रन बनाए थे लेकिन जब जो रुट, जो उनके बेहतरीन बल्लेबाज नज़र आ रहे थे, 118 पर नाबाद खेल रहे थे और उनका साथ दे रहे थे Ollie Robinson जो 17 रन बना चुके थे, इंग्लैंड के कप्तान Ben Stokes ने इनिंग को Declare कर दिया था। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अपनी पहली पारी में 386 रन स्कोर किये थे। अंतिम दिन, ऑस्ट्रेलिया को जीत के लिए 281 का टारगेट मिला था और इंग्लैंड के कप्तान बेन स्टोक्स ने 'Bazball Approach' के चलते कुछ ऐसी फील्ड सेटिंग्स (Field Setings) तैनात कीं जो उन्हें सही दिखाई दे सकती थीं लेकिन दर्शकों को अजीब और नई लग रही थीं।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की पारी में नियमित अंतराल से विकेट गिरते रहे और ऑस्ट्रेलिया 209/7 पर थी जब ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान Pat Cummins ने क्रीज पर Alex Carey को ज्वाइन किया था। एलेक्स का विकेट गिरने के बाद बात आ गई थी कप्तान और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्पिनर Nathan Lyon पर। ऐसा लग रहा था कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया के Tailenders टारगेट तक पहुंचने में नाकामयाब रहेंगे लेकिन फिर कमान संभाली कप्तान पैट कम्मिंस ने और चार चोक्के और दो छक्कों की मदद से 44 रन नाबाद स्कोर कर अपनी टीम को 2 विकटों से यह ऐतिहासिक जीत प्राप्त करवाई।  


हार के बाद बस इंग्लैंड की इसी 'Bazball Approach' की आलोचना का घड़ा बेन स्टोक्स पर फूटना शुरू हुआ और कहा जा रहा है कि उनकी इसी टेस्ट क्रिकेट में Bazball Approach ने उनपर बैकफायर किया है।

हालांकि कप्तान Benstokes को अपने इस दृष्टिकोण पर कोई पछतावा नहीं था। मैच के बाद उन्होंने कहा, "मैं अपने क्रिकेट के बारे में जिस तरह से चला हूं, उसे बदलने नहीं जा रहा हूं क्योंकि यह एशेज है।" "कौन जानता है? हम अतिरिक्त 40 रन बना सकते थे या दो गेंदों में दो विकेट गंवा सकते थे।
“मैं ऐसा कप्तान नहीं हूं जो अगर-मगर से चले।"

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के बाद कप्तान Pat Cummins की काफी सराहना की गई। जब कुछ ही विकेट हाथ में थे और खेल इंग्लैंड के पाले में जाता  दिखाई दे रहा था, पैट ने अपनी टीम को स्मार्ट गेम खेल कर और शांत रहकर जीत के पास पहुंचाया। उन्होंने पहली पारी में 38 रन बनाए, दूसरी पारी में 4 विकेट लिए और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की दूसरी पारी में 44* रन बनाकर अपनी टीम को जीताया।




