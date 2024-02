NZvsAUS T20I मैच में बने 431 रन, ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अंतिम बॉल पर न्यूजीलैंड को हराया

Australia won a high-scoring thriller in Wellington to take a 1-0 lead in the T20I series #NZvAUS : https://t.co/rqwX3jLtZU pic.twitter.com/QszL57qDUc

The Final ball of the #NZvAUS #NZvsAUS T20i thriller! Tim David dispatching the final ball to the boundary helping Australia win the First T20i of the series pic.twitter.com/QCZKjPJ4DY