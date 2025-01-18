शनिवार, 18 जनवरी 2025
Last Updated : शनिवार, 18 जनवरी 2025 (12:26 IST)

7 पारियों में 752 रन, करुण नायर की उपलब्धि असाधारण से कम नहीं : तेंदुलकर

7 पारियों में 752 रन, करुण नायर की उपलब्धि असाधारण से कम नहीं : तेंदुलकर - 752 runs in 7 innings, Karun Nair achievement is nothing less than extraordinary says Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar on Karun Nair : महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर ने विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी में रनों की झड़ी लगाने वाले करुण नायर की उपलब्धि को शुक्रवार को ‘असाधारण से कम नहीं’ करार देते हुए कहा कि विदर्भ के कप्तान से इस लय को ‘जारी रखने’ की उम्मीद जताई।
 
 नायर भारत 50 ओवर की इस शीर्ष घरेलू प्रतियोगिता में शानदार प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने सात पारियों में पांच शतकों और एक अर्धशतक के साथ 752 रन बनाए हैं। इस दौरान उनका औसत भी 752 रन का रहा है।
 
तेंदुलकर ने नायर को टैग करते हुए ‘X’ पर लिखा, ‘‘सात पारियों में पांच शतकों के साथ 752 रन बनाना असाधारण से कम नहीं है।’’

उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘इस तरह के प्रदर्शन यूं ही नहीं हो जाते। ऐसे प्रदर्शन अत्यधिक फोकस और कड़ी मेहनत से आते हैं। ऐसे ही मजबूत बने रहें और हर अवसर का लाभ उठाएं।’’
 
तेंदुलकर ने नायर के प्रदर्शन की सराहना उस समय की है जब चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी और इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ एकदिवसीय श्रृंखला के लिए भारतीय टीम चुनने के लिए अजीत अगरकर की अगुवाई वाली राष्ट्रीय चयन समिति की मुंबई में बैठक होने वाली है।  

नायर के शानदार प्रदर्शन से विदर्भ की टीम टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में पहुंच गयी है, जहां शनिवार को उसका मुकाबला कर्नाटक से होगा।
 
भारतीय टीम के लिए वीरेंद्र सहवाग के बाद टेस्ट में तिहरा शतक जड़ने वाले नायर सिर्फ दूसरे बल्लेबाज है।  (भाषा) 
