Video : झारखंड के 'राहुल गांधी' को देखकर हर कोई हैरान, अपने नेता से मुलाकात की आस, भेंट करना चाहते हैं संविधान की प्रति

#WATCH | #JharkhandElection2024 | Ranchi: A local man, Noor - who identifies himself as 'Jharkhand ka Rahul Gandhi' and dons a getup similar to Rahul Gandhi from his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, says, "...Rahul Gandhi is coming here today to speak on the Constitution. So, I will gift… pic.twitter.com/fKm0j4b5tS