संजू सैमसन के आउट होने पर छिड़ गया विवाद, तीसरे अंपायर पर उठे सवाल (Video)

Game of margins! A splendid catch that raises the for the Delhi Capitals Sanju Samson departs after an excellent 86(46) Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema #TATAIPL | #DCvRR pic.twitter.com/rhLhfBmyEZ

Shame on you @IPL this is very shameful act from 3rd class umpiring

You shouldn't call yourself no. League of world because you have no right.



Disgrace disgusting and rubbish moment ever in ipl#SanjuSamson @IamSanjuSamson @rajasthanroyals definitely we will grab our trophy https://t.co/xnN5il215q