संजू सैमसन के आउट होने पर छिड़ गया विवाद, तीसरे अंपायर पर उठे सवाल (Video)

संजू सैमसन के आउट होने पर छिड़ गया विवाद, तीसरे अंपायर पर उठे सवाल (Video) - Third Umpire role again under scanner as Sanju Samson ruled out dubiously
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) में राजस्थान रॉयल्स के कप्तान संजू सैमसन पर दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ कल खेले गये मैच के दौरान आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन के लिए मैच फीस का 30 प्रतिशत जुर्माना लगाया गया है।सैमसन को अंपायर के फैसले से असहमति व्यक्त करने के लिए आचार संहिता के अनुच्छेद 2.8 के तहत लेवल एक का दोषी पाया गया। उन्होंने दोष और मैच रेफरी की सजा स्वीकार कर ली।

मंगलवार को अरुण जेटली स्टेडियम में खेले गये मैच में 222 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए सैमसन 16वें ओवर में मुकेश कुमार की गेंद पर शाई होप ने लॉन्ग-ऑन पर कैच आउट हो गए थे। होप ने सीमा रेखा के करीब कैच लपका और अपने पैर जमाने से पहले थोड़ी देर के लिए लड़खड़ा गए। इस बात को लेकर अनिश्चिता थी कि उनका पैर बाउंड्री को छू गया था या नहीं, मैदानी अंपायरों ने टीवी अंपायर माइकल गफ को बुलाया गया उन्होंने कैच आउट पर फैसला दिया था।
सैमसन की मैदान छोड़ने से पहले मैदानी अंपायरों से काफी देर बहस हुई थी। आरआर के मुख्य कोच कुमार संगकारा ने मैच के बाद संवाददाता सम्मेलन में कहा कि यह रिप्ले और एंगल पर निर्भर करता है और कभी-कभी आपको लगता है कि पैर छू गया है, लेकिन तीसरे अंपायर के लिए निर्णय करना कठिन होता है। खेल निर्णायक चरण में था, इसलिए क्रिकेट में ऐसा होता है। इस पर हमारे अलग-अलग दृष्टिकोण हैं।

सोशल मीडिया पर भी इस वाक्ये का वीडियो शेयर किया गया। किसी ने इस के लिए तीसरे अंपायर को दोषी ठहराया क्योंकि कुछ फैंस को लगा कि पैर रस्सी को छू रहे थे। तो कुछ ने माना तीसरे अंपायर का फैसला सही था। हालांकि ऐसे बहुत कम फैंस है।

