शुक्रवार, 29 मार्च 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 29 मार्च 2024 (11:58 IST)

IPL 2024 : बुराई करने वाले हमेशा मिले लेकिन खुद पर Riyan Parag का भरोसा डिगा नहीं

RR vs DC : IPL में अपनी टीम को जिताने वाले रियान पराग कुछ दिन पहले दवाइयां लेकर खुद को बेहतर बनाने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे थे

IPL 2024 : बुराई करने वाले हमेशा मिले लेकिन खुद पर Riyan Parag का भरोसा डगमगा नहीं सका, riyan parag inning ipl 2024, rr vs dc - IPL 2024, RR vs DC Riyan Parag says he had faith in himself, was on painkillers few days ago
IPL 2024, RR vs DC Riyan Parag :  दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ राजस्थान रॉयल्स (Rajasthan Royals) की IPL  टी20 मैच में जीत में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले रियान पराग ने कहा कि उन्हें अपनी काबिलियत पर हमेशा भरोसा रहा है।
 
रियान ने 45 गेंद में 84 रन की नाबाद पारी खेलकर टीम को यादगार जीत दिलाई। यह आईपीएल में उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर है। उनकी पारी के दम पर राजस्थान ने 12 रन से जीत दर्ज की।


Man of The Match रियान ने पुरस्कार समारोह में कहा, ‘‘ जज्बातों को काबू में कर रहा हूं। मेरी मां भी यहाँ है। उन्होंने मेरा संघर्ष देखा है, यह विशेष है।’’
 
रियान ने कहा कि घरेलू मैचों में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने से उनका आत्मविश्वास बढ़ा है।
 
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘ मैं जानता हूं कि मेरी क्षमता क्या है और चाहे जैसा भी प्रदर्शन हो मुझे अपनी काबिलियत पर कभी शक नहीं हुआ है। घरेलू सत्र में मैंने काफी रन बनाए और इसका असर यहां दिखा।’’
 
असम के इस 22 साल के खिलाड़ी ने कहा, ‘‘ हमने इस बारे में बात की थी शुरुआती चार बल्लेबाजों में से किसी एक को बीसवें ओवर तक खेलना होगा और यह एक ऐसा पहलू है जिस पर हम काफी समय से चर्चा कर रहे हैं। पिछले मैच में संजू भैया ने यह जिम्मेदारी निभाई और इस मैच में यह काम मुझे करना था।’’  (भाषा)


Webdunia
