गुरुवार, 28 मार्च 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. आईपीएल 2024
  3. आईपीएल 2024 न्यूज़
  4. RR vs DC, Delhi Capitals got the target of 186 runs to win, riyan parag shines
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: गुरुवार, 28 मार्च 2024 (22:45 IST)

IPL 2024 : सालों तक उड़ता रहा मजाक, Riyan Parag ने अपने आलोचकों के मुँह पर लगाया ताला

RR vs DC : दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को जीत के लिए मिला 186 रन का लक्ष्य

IPL 2024 : सालों तक उड़ता रहा मजाक, Riyan Parag ने अपने आलोचकों के मुँह पर लगाया ताला, IPL 2024, RR vs DC Riyan Parag delhi capitals vs rajasthan royals - RR vs DC, Delhi Capitals got the target of 186 runs to win, riyan parag shines
IPL 2024, RR vs DC  Riyan Parag : रियान पराग की 45 गेंदों में नाबाद 84 रनों की विस्फोटक पारी के दम पर राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने गुरुवार को इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के नौंवें मैच में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को जीत के लिए 186 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया है।
 
आज यहां सवाई मानसिंह स्‍टेडियम में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया। बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी राजस्थान रॉयल्स की शुरुआत बेहद खराब रही और उसने दूसरे ही ओवर में सलामी बल्लेबाज यशस्वी जयसवाल पांच रन का विकेट खो दिया।


उसके बाद कप्तान संजू सैमसन भी 15 रन बनाकर पवेलियन लौट गये। जॉस बटलर 11 रन बनाकर आउट हुये। राजस्थान की लड़खड़ा रही पारी को अश्विन और पराग ने संभाला और अश्विन के आउट होने के बाद जिरेल ने भी पराग का साथ देते हुए अर्धशतकीय साझेदारी की। रवि अश्विन 29 रन और ध्रुव जुरेल 20 रन बनाकर आउट हुये। रियान पराग ने टीम के लिये 45 गेंदों में सात चौके और छह छक्को की मदद से नाबाद 84 रनों की पारी खेली।


शिमरॉन हेटमायर सात गेंदों में 14 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे। पराग ने आखिरी ओवर में चौकों छक्कों की बारिश करते हुए 25 रन ठोक डाले जिसकी बदौलत राजस्थान की टीम निर्धारित 20 ओवरों में पांच विकेट पर 185 रन का स्कोर खड़ा किया।

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स की ओर से खलील अहमद, मुकेश कुमार, अक्षर पटेल, कुलदीप यादव और एनरिच नॉर्टे ने एक-एक विकेट लिया।
 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

अकेला रिंकू भाड़ नहीं फोड़ पाएगा, कोलकाता के दूसरे खिलाड़ियों को सोचने की जरूरत

अकेला रिंकू भाड़ नहीं फोड़ पाएगा, कोलकाता के दूसरे खिलाड़ियों को सोचने की जरूरतबुरे फॉर्म और चोट से गुजरे श्रेयस अय्यर टीम के साथ जुड़ गए हैं। लेकिन अब उन्हें यह समझना होगा कि अकेला रिंकू सिंह कब तक कोलकाता को ऐसे अकेले दम पर जिताता रहेगा। अब टीम को एकजुट होकर खेलने की जरूरत है। उम्मीद है टीम से वापस जुड़े गौतम गंभीर इस पर जरूर काम करेंगे।

IPL 2024: CSK के सबसे सफल कप्तान धोनी की जगह रुतुराज गायकवाड़ कैसे बैठेंगे फिट

IPL 2024: CSK के सबसे सफल कप्तान धोनी की जगह रुतुराज गायकवाड़ कैसे बैठेंगे फिटIPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings Team Preview : IPL के इतिहास में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) संयुक्त रूप से सबसे सफल टीम है। उन्होंने अपने कप्तान एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) के नेतृत्व में पांच बार आईपीएल ट्रॉफी जीती है (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023)। इसके अलावा वे 10 बार फाइनल और 12 बार प्लेऑफ के लिए क्वालीफाई कर चुके हैं।

हार्दिक बनाम रोहित की जंग को भूलकर पल्टन को मारनी होगी IPL में बाजी

हार्दिक बनाम रोहित की जंग को भूलकर पल्टन को मारनी होगी IPL में बाजीहार्दिक पांड्या और रोहित शर्मा के फैंस एक दूसरे के आमने सामने हैं। दोनों में ही कटुता दिनोंदिन बढ़ती जा रही है। ऐसे में इस माहौल में मुंबई इंडियन्स की टीम के अंदर का माहौल कैसा है वह देखने वाली बात होगी। ट्विटर की रील्स पर तो सभी खिलाड़ी हंसते दिख रहे हैं लेकिन रोहित शर्मा को ज्यादा फुटेज नहीं मिलती दिख रही

ऋषभ पंत के आने से भी दिल्ली IPL ट्रॉफी से दूर ही लग रही है, जानें ताकत और कमजोरियां

ऋषभ पंत के आने से भी दिल्ली IPL ट्रॉफी से दूर ही लग रही है, जानें ताकत और कमजोरियांदिल्ली कैपिटल्स अभी तक हुए आईपीएल के किसी भी सत्र में खिताब नहीं जीत पाई है। साल 2020 में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने फाइनल में मुंबई इंडियन्स के साथ खिताबी मुकाबला खेला था। कप्तान ऋषभ पंत की वापसी टीम के लिए एक सुखद खबर है लेकिन इतना ही टीम के लिए काफी नहीं होने वाला है। जान लेते हैं टीम की क्या कमजोरी और ताकते हैं।

SRH SWOT Analysis : SRH ने वर्ल्ड कप के विजेता कप्तान कमिंस को थमाई कमान, क्या वे कर पाएंगे कमाल

SRH SWOT Analysis : SRH ने वर्ल्ड कप के विजेता कप्तान कमिंस को थमाई कमान, क्या वे कर पाएंगे कमालSRH IPL 2024 Team SWOT Analysis, SRH team analysis for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats IPL 2024 : पिछले तीन वर्षों में निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन के बाद Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) मजबूत होकर वापसी करने और अपनी दूसरी IPL ट्रॉफी जीतने की पूरी कोशिश करेगी। उन्होंने 2008 से केवल एक ही ट्रॉफी जीती है और वह 2016 में डेविड वार्नर (David Warner) की कप्तानी के अंदर आई थी।

और भी वीडियो देखें

रोहित और कोहली का T20I टीम में चयन क्या विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा?

रोहित और कोहली का T20I टीम में चयन क्या विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा?रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली को 14 महीने में पहली बार टी20 टीम में जगह देकर चयनकर्ताओं ने सुरक्षित रवैया अपनाया है लेकिन क्या उनका यह फैसला टी20 विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा? इसका पता समय आने पर ही चलेगा।

लक्ष्य और चिराग को भारतीय टीम में जगह मिलने से सेन परिवार में खुशी का माहौल

लक्ष्य और चिराग को भारतीय टीम में जगह मिलने से सेन परिवार में खुशी का माहौलउत्तराखंड के अल्मोड़ा के पहाड़ी इलाकों से बेंगलुरु की गलियों तक लक्ष्य और चिराग सेन का सफर भारतीय बैडमिंटन टीम तक पहुंच गया है।सेन बंधुओं को 13 से 19 फरवरी तक मलेशिया के शाह आलम में आयोजित होने वाली बैडमिंटन एशिया टीम चैंपियनशिप के लिए भारतीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है। लक्ष्य पिछले काफी समय से अंतरराष्ट्रीय सर्किट में खेल रहे है जबकि सीनियर राष्ट्रीय चैम्पियन चिराग को पहली बार राष्ट्रीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

क्या विराट और रोहित दिखेंगे सलामी बल्लेबाजी करते हुए? यह 5 सवाल उठे

क्या विराट और रोहित दिखेंगे सलामी बल्लेबाजी करते हुए? यह 5 सवाल उठेविराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा को 14 महीने के बाद टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है। टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वकप के बाद से उन्हें इस प्रारुप में नहीं लिया गया था और एक युवा टीम को मौका दिया गया। अब उनके आने से यह सवाल है कि इनकी अनुपस्थिति में जिन युवा बल्लेबाजों को सलामी बल्लेबाजी के लिए मौका दिया गया अब वह टीम में किस जगह बल्लेबाजी करेंगे। या फिर वह टीम में रहेंगे भी या नहीं

धोनी के हस्ताक्षर वाली टीशर्ट आज भी दिल के करीब संजोकर रखी है सुनील गावस्कर ने

धोनी के हस्ताक्षर वाली टीशर्ट आज भी दिल के करीब संजोकर रखी है सुनील गावस्कर नेपिछले साल आईपीएल के एक मैच के दौरान उन्होने MS Dhoni के पास जाकर उनसे टी शर्ट पर हस्ताक्षर का अनुरोध किया था

तुम लोग कुछ भी कहो, मैं नहीं रुकने वाला

तुम लोग कुछ भी कहो, मैं नहीं रुकने वालाजहाँ कुछ लोग विराट को रिटायरमेंट की तरफ धकेलना चाह रहे हैं, वहीँ विराट लगातार भारत के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन दे रहे हैं
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

लोकसभा चुनाव

IPL 2024

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com