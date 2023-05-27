शनिवार, 27 मई 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. आईपीएल 2023
  3. आईपीएल 2023 न्यूज़
  4. Shubhman Gill felt its his day after a going over the boundry thrice in an over
Written By
पुनः संशोधित: शनिवार, 27 मई 2023 (13:53 IST)

1 ओवर में 3 छक्के जड़ने के बाद समझ गए थे गिल कि आज है दिन (Video)

IPL आईपीएल में बेहतरीन फॉर्म में चल रहे Shubhman Gill शुभमन गिल का मानना है कि आस्ट्रेलिया में T20 World Cup टी20 विश्व कप के बाद और न्यूजीलैंड में टी20 श्रृंखला से पहले उन्होंने अपनी बल्लेबाजी में कुछ तकनीकी बदलाव किये जिसका फायदा मिला।गिल को 2022 में टी20 विश्व कप के लिये नहीं चुना गया था। कोच राहुल द्रविड़ की टीम में रोहित शर्मा, केएल राहुल और विराट कोहली पहले तीन क्रम के बल्लेबाज रहे।

आईपीएल से पहले स्ट्राइक रेट को लेकर आलोचना झेलने वाले गिल ने आईपीएल के 16वें सत्र में तीन शतक समेत 851 रन बनाकर ‘आरेंज कैप’ हासिल कर ली है।उनके 60 गेंद में 129 रन की मदद से गुजरात टाइटंस ने मुंबई इंडियंस को 62 रन से हराकर फाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया।
गिल ने मैच के बाद कहा ,‘‘ पिछले वेस्टइंडीज दौरे (2022) के बाद से मैने कुछ बदलाव किया है। मैं पिछले आईपीएल से पूर्व घायल हो गया था लेकिन अपने खेल पर काम कर रहा था। मैने कुछ पहलुओं पर काम किया और न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ श्रृंखला से पहले तकनीकी बदलाव किये।’’

उन्होंने अपनी पारी के बारे में कहा ,‘‘ यह शायद आईपीएल में अब तक की मेरी सर्वश्रेष्ठ पारी थी।’’यह पूछने पर कि अपेक्षाओं का सामना कैसे करते हैं, गिल ने कहा ,‘‘ मैदान के बाहर अपेक्षाओं के बारे में आप सोचते हैं लेकिन मैदान पर उतरने के बाद जेहन में यही रहता है कि टीम के लिये कैसे योगदान दे सकते हैं।’’उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ मैं गेंद दर गेंद, ओवर दर ओवर सोचता हूं। जिस ओवर में मैने तीन छक्के लगाये, तभी मैं समझ गया कि यह मेरा दिन है।’’
गिल ने कहा ,‘‘ यह बल्लेबाजी के लिये अच्छा विकेट था। मैं बल्लेबाजी में कुछ नया करता रहता हूं लेकिन सबसे अहम आत्मविश्वास है। मैने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में भी हाल ही में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया है और मुझे यकीन था कि आईपीएल में भी अच्छा खेलूंगा।’’(भाषा)
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

संजू सैमसन सहित ये 5 खिलाड़ी हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्य

संजू सैमसन सहित ये 5 खिलाड़ी हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्यभारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने 26 मार्च को 2022-23 सत्र के लिए वार्षिक खिलाड़ी अनुबंधों ( Annual Player Contracts ) की घोषणा की।इस सूची में कुछ खिलाड़ियों का प्रमोशन हुआ तो कुछ का डिमोशन और वहीं कुछ नए चेहरे भी हैं। इन नए चेहरों में शामिल हैं संजू सेमसन, ईशान किशन,दीपक हूडा, के एस भरत और अर्शदीप सिंह। इन सभी खिलाडियों को इनके आईपीएल में अच्छे प्रदर्शन के लिए भारतीय राष्ट्रीय टीम में लिया गया था और अब यह बीसीसीआई की ख़ास कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लिस्ट में भी मौजूद हैं।

IPL के 2 सत्र से पर्पल कैप है भारतीय गेंदबाजों के पास, सबसे पहला जीतने वाला था यह पाकिस्तानी

IPL के 2 सत्र से पर्पल कैप है भारतीय गेंदबाजों के पास, सबसे पहला जीतने वाला था यह पाकिस्तानीक्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट्स को लेकर अंग्रेजी में एक प्रसिद्ध वाक्य है जो अक्सर कमेंटेटर्स के मुंह से भी सुनने को मिलता है। इसका भावार्थ यह है कि बल्लेबाज किसी टीम को मैच जिताने में सक्षम होते हैं, लेकिन गेंदबाज एक टीम को टूर्नामेंट जिताने में सक्षण होते हैं।ऐसा ही कुछ आईपीएल के लिए कहा जा सकता है, जो कि बल्लेबाजों का टूर्नामेंट माना जाता है। लेकिन वह टीम ही अंत में आईपीएल पर कब्जा करती है जिसकी गेंदबाजी पूरे टूर्नामेंट में अनुशासित रही है।

इन 5 बातों का रखें ख्याल IPL में अपनी Fantasy Team बनाने से पहले

इन 5 बातों का रखें ख्याल IPL में अपनी Fantasy Team बनाने से पहलेआईपीएल के दो सत्र कोरोना काल में होने के बाद पिछले सत्र में स्टेडियम तो खोल दिए गए थे लेकिन चुनिंदा शहरों में ही आईपीएल खेला जा सका था। इस बार दर्शकों का साथ आईपीएल को तो मिलेगा ही कुल 12 शहरों में यह टूर्नामेंट खेला जाएगा। करोड़ों रुपयों में बिकने वाले खिलाड़ी यह टूर्नामेंट में खेलते हैं और दर्शक भी फैंटेसी टीम बनाकर कुछ अच्छी रकम कमाना चाहते हैं लेकिन क्रिकेट के मूलभूत ज्ञान के अभाव में उनका नुकसान हो जाता है। इस लेख में आप पढ़ेगे कि कैसे आप फैंटेसी प्लेटफॉर्म पर अपने फायदे को बढ़ा और नुकसान को कम से कम कर सकते हैं।

IPL के 15 सीजन में सिर्फ 5 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को मिली है ऑरेंज कैप!

IPL के 15 सीजन में सिर्फ 5 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को मिली है ऑरेंज कैप!भारतीय क्रिकेट को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाने के लिए आईपीएल को साल 2008 से शुरु किया गया। दुनिया के नामी गिरामी क्रिकेटर्स आईपीएल से जुड़ने के लिए बेताब थे। तेजी से रन बनाने वाले इस टी-20 टूर्नामेंट में कई भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने अपनी प्रतिभा दिखायी। कुछ खिलाड़ियों का तो चयन का आधार भी आईपीएल रहा। लेकिन जहां बात ऑरेंज कैप यानि कि सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज है तो सिर्फ 5 बल्लेबाज ही नारंगी टोपी को पहन सके हैं। यह आशचर्य की बात है कि 10 बार सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज विदेशी रहे हैं। जिन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के सिर पर ऑरेंज कैप सजी है उन्होंने भी सिर्फ एक बार ही टूर्नामेंट में सर्वाधिक रन बनाए हैं। देखते हैं किन किन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने जीती है ऑरेंज कैप

BCCI Annual Contract में 5 प्रमोटेड खिलाड़ियों में से 3 हैं ऑलराउंडर्स, देखिए आंकड़े

BCCI Annual Contract में 5 प्रमोटेड खिलाड़ियों में से 3 हैं ऑलराउंडर्स, देखिए आंकड़ेभारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने रविवार को 2022-2023 सीज़न के लिए खिलाड़ियों की वार्षिक अनुबंध सूची (BCCI Annual Contract list) की घोषणा की। इस लिस्ट में खिलाड़ियों के प्रमोशन, डिमोशन में कई बदलाव किए गए हैं। जिन खिलाड़ियों को प्रमोट किया गया है उनमें रवींद्र जडेजा, हार्दिक पांड्या ( 2 ग्रेड), अक्षर पटेल, सूर्यकुमार यादव, शुभमन गिल हैं।

और भी वीडियो देखें

रोहित शर्मा की टीम के 5 विकेट निकाले मोहित शर्मा ने, मुंबई इंडियन्स का सफर खत्म

रोहित शर्मा की टीम के 5 विकेट निकाले मोहित शर्मा ने, मुंबई इंडियन्स का सफर खत्मShubhman Gill शुभमन गिल (129 रन,60 गेंद) की रनो की बरसात के बाद Mohit Sharma मोहित शर्मा (दस रन पर पांच विकेट) की कातिलाना गेंदबाजी की बदौलत गुजरात टाइटंस ने शुक्रवार को इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के वर्षा प्रभावित मैच में मुबंई इंडियंस को 64 रन से रौंद कर लगातार दूसरी बार फाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया। गुजरात ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुये तीन विकेट पर 233 रन बनाये जिसके जवाब में मुबंई की पूरी टीम 18.2 ओवरों में 171 रन बना कर पवेलियन लौट गयी। गुजरात टाइटंस अब फाइनल में रविवार को चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स का मुकाबला करेगी।

62 रनों से मुंबई को हराकर गुजरात लगातार दूसरी बार पहुंची IPL के फाइनल में

62 रनों से मुंबई को हराकर गुजरात लगातार दूसरी बार पहुंची IPL के फाइनल मेंगत विजेता गुजरात टाइटंस ने मुंबई इंडियन्स को अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेले गए क्वालिफायर 2 के मैच में 62 रनों से हराकर आईपीएल के फाइनल में जगह बना ली है। गौरतलब है कि चेन्नई पहले ही आईपीएल के फाइनल में पहुंच चुकी थी।गुजरात टाइटंस ने पहले बल्लेबाजी का न्यौता मिलने पर शुभमन गिल के 129 रन की मदद से तीन विकेट पर 233 रन बनाए। इसके जवाब में मुंबई की टीम 18.2 ओवर में 171 रन पर आउट हो गई।

शुभमन गिल ने 60 गेंदो में जड़े 129 रन, गुजरात ने मुंबई के खिलाफ बनाए 233 रन

शुभमन गिल ने 60 गेंदो में जड़े 129 रन, गुजरात ने मुंबई के खिलाफ बनाए 233 रनGTvsMI Shubhman Gill शुभमन गिल (129 रन,60 गेंद) की रनो की बरसात की बदौलत गुजरात ने शुक्रवार को Indian Premiere Leagueइंडियन प्रीमियर लीग IPL (आईपीएल) के वर्षा प्रभावित दूसरे क्वालीफायर में मुबंई के खिलाफ तीन विकेट पर 233 रन का चुनौतीपूर्ण स्कोर खड़ा कर लिया।

शुभमन गिल ने मुंबई के खिलाफ जड़ा शानदार शतक, सिर पर सजी औरेंज कैप

शुभमन गिल ने मुंबई के खिलाफ जड़ा शानदार शतक, सिर पर सजी औरेंज कैपगुजरात टाइटंस के सलामी बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल ने मुंबई इंडियन्स के सामने एक शानदार शतक जड़ दिया है। शुभमन गिल ने 60 गेंदो में 129 रनों की बहुमूल्य पारी खेली जिसमें 7 चौके और 10 छक्के शामिल थे। यह इस सत्र का शुभमन गिल का तीसरा शतक है। गौरतलब है कि शुभमन गिल का पहला शतक भी इस सत्र में ही आया था। इस पारी में जब शुभमन गिल जब सिर्फ 9 रनों पर पहुंचे तब उन्होंने फैफ डू प्लेसिस से औरेंज कैप छीनकर अपने सिर सजा ली। शुभमन गिल अपने सिर पर औरेंज कैप पहनने वाले छठवें भारतीय बल्लेबाज बन गए और यह मुकाम पाने वाले वह 23 वर्ष के सबसे युवा भारतीय बल्लेबाज हैं। इससे पहले यह मुकाम चेन्नई के सलामी बल्लेबाज ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ के नाम था।

बारिश के कारण देर से शुरु हुआ Qualifier 2, मुंबई ने जीता बेहद अहम टॉस (Video)

बारिश के कारण देर से शुरु हुआ Qualifier 2, मुंबई ने जीता बेहद अहम टॉस (Video)GTvsMI Mumbai Indians मुंबई इंडियन्स के कप्तान Rohit Sharma रोहित शर्मा ने Gujarat Titans गुजरात टाइटंस के कप्तान Hardik Pandya हार्दिक पांड्या के खिलाफ एक अहम मैच में टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया। इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) में शुक्रवार को मुबंई इंडियंस और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच खेले जाने वाले दूसरे क्वालीफायर मुकाबले में बारिश के कारण टास में देरी हुयी है।

अमेरिका में दिवाली पर घोषित होगा अवकाश, संसद में पेश किया प्रस्ताव

अमेरिका में दिवाली पर घोषित होगा अवकाश, संसद में पेश किया प्रस्तावdiwali holiday: अमेरिका की एक प्रमुख सांसद ने संसद में एक विधेयक पेश कर दिवाली पर संघीय अवकाश घोषित करने का प्रस्ताव रखा है। सांसद ग्रेस मेंग ने शुक्रवार को प्रतिनिधि सभा में विधेयक पेश करने के बाद डिजिटल संवाददाता सम्मेलन के दौरान पत्रकारों से कहा कि दिवाली दुनियाभर में अरबों लोगों, न्यूयॉर्क और अमेरिका में अनगिनत परिवारों तथा समुदायों के लिए वर्ष के सबसे महत्वपूर्ण दिनों में से एक है।

Indore Crime News: बच्चों का अश्लील वीडियो बनाकर ब्लैकमेल कर 4 लाख रुपए ऐंठे

Indore Crime News: बच्चों का अश्लील वीडियो बनाकर ब्लैकमेल कर 4 लाख रुपए ऐंठेIndore Crime News: इंदौर के चंदन नगर थाना क्षेत्र में रहने वाले नाबालिग बच्चों का 20 वर्षीय एक युवक ने अश्लील वीडियो बना लिया और उसे वायरल करने की धमकी देकर वह ब्लैकमेल कर रहा था। युवक ने ब्लैकमेल कर घर में रखे 4 लाख रुपए भी बुलवा लिए थे। परिजनों को इस पूरे मामले की जानकारी लगने पर उन्होंने इसकी शिकायत पुलिस को की। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच-पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है।

मणिपुर में सेना ने की गांव की घेराबंदी, हथियार बरामद किए

मणिपुर में सेना ने की गांव की घेराबंदी, हथियार बरामद किएManipur news : सेना ने अंधेरा छाने के साथ ही मणिपुर की राजधानी इंफाल से करीब 40 किलोमीटर दूर घने जंगल से घिरे न्यू किठेलमंबी गांव की धीरे-धीरे घेराबंदी शुरू की और लोगों के घरों पर छापे मारकर हथियार बरामद किए।

भाजपा नेताओं की बयानबाजी से केंद्रीय नेतृत्व नाराज, कार्रवाई की चेतावनी, संघ ने भी दिया दखल

भाजपा नेताओं की बयानबाजी से केंद्रीय नेतृत्व नाराज, कार्रवाई की चेतावनी, संघ ने भी दिया दखलमध्यप्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले भाजपा में मची खींचतान से पार्टी को रहे नुकसान को रोकने के लिए केंद्रीय नेतृत्व की ओर कमान अपने हाथों में लेने के साथ ही अब राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक संघ ने सीधा दखल दिया है। चुनावी साल में नेताओं की बयानबाजी और बड़े नेताओं को टारगेट करने के बाद भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय सह संगठन मंत्री शिवप्रकाश ने तीखे तेवर दिखाए है। शुक्रवार देर रात शिवप्रकाश ने पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेताओं और संघ के पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर पूरे सियासी हालात की समीक्षा की।

दरोगागिरी छोड़कर करने लगे रिपोर्टिंग, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो हुआ वायरल

दरोगागिरी छोड़कर करने लगे रिपोर्टिंग, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो हुआ वायरलKanpur Dehat News: कानपुर देहात (Kanpur Dehat) के थाना रसूलाबाद (Rasulabad) के अंतर्गत एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया (social media) पर तेजी के साथ वायरल हो रहा है। वायरल वीडियो में एक थाना प्रभारी रामगोविंद मिश्रा (Ramgovind Mishra), पत्रकार से एक टीवी चैनल की माइक आईडी छीनकर खुद पत्रकारों की तरह बात करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

IPL 2023

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com