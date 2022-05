अंपायर तो निकला शाहरुख का फैन, सही गेंद भी दी वाइड, ट्विटर पर ऐसे बने मीम्स

Samson took the review for wide but Umpire ne check hi nhi kiya

Give this umpire an Award for best umpiring. Wow what a brilliant umpiring. -5 stars for this umpire aak thoo #KKRvsRR #KKRvsRR #IPL2022 #umpiring pic.twitter.com/UP4aJzAdYJ

Worst umpire and worst umpiring because of that guy.

We need third umpire for this umpire.

Shame on him. Who’s he yaar? Remove him.@BCCI #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/ehiSSkyPSg