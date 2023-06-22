गुरुवार, 22 जून 2023
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 22 जून 2023 (20:08 IST)

PM Modi US Visit : व्हाइट हाउस में पीएम मोदी का भव्य स्वागत, LIVE

PM Modi US Visit LIVE: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी अमेरिका की तीन दिनी यात्रा पर हैं। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन आज द्विपक्षीय बातचीत करने वाले हैं। इसमें भारत के अमेरिका के बीच कई अहम रक्षा सौदों पर भी डील होने की संभावना है। पीएम मोदी के अमेरिका दौरे का हर अपडेट-

क्या बोले मोदी 
भारत और अमेरिका की मित्रता पूरी दुनिया के सामर्थ्‍य को बढ़ाने में मददगार होगी। 
दोनों देश साथ मिलकर काम करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं। 
भारत और अमेरिका की व्यवस्थाएं लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों पर आधारित हैं। 
हम दोनों ही देश अपनी विविधता पर गर्व करते हैं।
हम सर्वजन हिताय, सर्वजन हिताय के सिद्धांत को मानते हैं।

व्हाइट हाउस में स्वागत के लिए मोदी ने बाइडेन का आभार व्यक्त किया और कहा यह 140 करोड़ देशवासियों का सम्मान है। यह अमेरिका में रह रहे भारतीयों का भी सम्मान है।  तीन दशक पहले मैं साधारण व्यक्ति के तौर पर अमेरिका आया था और व्हाइट हाउस को बाहर से देखा था। 

बाइडेन ने स्वागत भाषण में क्या कहा : राष्ट्रपति बाइडेन ने कहा कि अमेरिका और भारत के बीच संबंध 21वीं सदी में सबसे निर्णायक रिश्तों में से एक है। पीएम मोदी का व्हाइट हाउस में वापस स्वागत है। मैं यहां राजकीय यात्रा पर आपकी मेजबानी करने वाला पहला व्यक्ति बनकर सम्मानित महसूस कर रहा हूं।
 
- पीएम मोदी को गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया।   
- पीएम मोदी ने कैबिनेट से मुलाकात की। 
व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचने पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी का भव्य स्वाग‍त किया। राष्ट्रपति बाइडेन और उनकी पत्नी ने प्रधानमंत्री का स्वागत किया।

क्या मोदी-बाइडेन की दोस्ती UN में भारत को दिलाएगी 'वीटो पॉवर'?

भारत के दुश्मन को चीन ने बचाया, 26/11 हमले के आरोपी को ग्लोबल टेररिस्ट घोषित होने से रोका

भारत के दुश्मन को चीन ने बचाया, 26/11 हमले के आरोपी को ग्लोबल टेररिस्ट घोषित होने से रोकासंयुक्त राष्ट्र। चीन की भारत के साथ चालबाजी एक बार फिर सामने आई है। चीन ने भारत के दुश्मन का बचाव किया है। संयुक्त राष्ट्र में 26/11 हमले के आरोपी साजिद मीर को ग्लोबल टेररिस्ट घोषित होने से रोका है। खबरों के मुताबिक अमेरिका ने इस प्रस्ताव का समर्थन किया है।

PM Modi US Visit : अमेरिका दौरे से पहले चीन को पीएम मोदी का कड़ा संदेश, सम्प्रभुता से कोई समझौता नहीं

PM Modi US Visit : अमेरिका दौरे से पहले चीन को पीएम मोदी का कड़ा संदेश, सम्प्रभुता से कोई समझौता नहींनई दिल्ली। PM Modi US Visit : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने चीन के साथ सामान्य द्विपक्षीय संबंधों के लिए सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों में शांति और स्थिरता को ‘आवश्यक’ करार देते हुए मंगलवार को कहा कि भारत अपनी संप्रभुता और गरिमा की रक्षा के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार और प्रतिबद्ध है। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अपने अमेरिका दौरे की शुरुआत से पहले 'वाल स्ट्रीट जर्नल' को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में यह बातें कहीं।

Cough Syrup Row : सिरप के ब्लैक लिस्ट होते ही एक्शन में सरकार, 71 दवा कंपनियों को नोटिस और 18 को बंद करने का आदेश

Cough Syrup Row : सिरप के ब्लैक लिस्ट होते ही एक्शन में सरकार, 71 दवा कंपनियों को नोटिस और 18 को बंद करने का आदेशनई दिल्ली। Cough Syrup Row : केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मनसुख मांडविया ने कहा है कि भारत नकली दवाओं के मामले में ‘कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं करने’ की नीति का पालन करता है। उन्होंने कहा कि खांसी रोकने के लिए भारत निर्मित सीरप के कारण कथित मौतों के बारे में कुछ हलकों में चिंता व्यक्त किए जाने के बाद 71 कंपनियों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया है और उनमें से 18 को बंद करने को कहा गया है।

कौन हैं RAW के नए चीफ IPS Ravi Sinha, क्‍यों कहा जाता है 'ऑपरेशन मैन', क्‍या है मध्‍यप्रदेश से कनेक्‍शन?

कौन हैं RAW के नए चीफ IPS Ravi Sinha, क्‍यों कहा जाता है 'ऑपरेशन मैन', क्‍या है मध्‍यप्रदेश से कनेक्‍शन?Ravi Sinha : भारतीय पुलिस सेवा (IPS) के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी रवि सिन्हा को भारत की खुफिया एजेंसी रिसर्च एंड एनालिसिस विंग (RAW) का नया चीफ नियुक्त किया गया है। इनके पहले सामंत कुमार गोयल यह जिम्‍मेदारी संभाल रहे थे। अब रवि सिन्‍हा इसी पद को संभालेंगे।

गीता प्रेस का विरोध करने वाली कांग्रेस ने पकड़ी इस्लामीकरण की राह, बोलीं उमा भारती, नरोत्तम ने बताया इटालियन कल्चर

गीता प्रेस का विरोध करने वाली कांग्रेस ने पकड़ी इस्लामीकरण की राह, बोलीं उमा भारती, नरोत्तम ने बताया इटालियन कल्चरगीता प्रेस गोरखपुर को गांधी शांति पुरस्कार मिलने पर कांग्रेस की ओर सवाल उठाए जाने को लेकर अब मध्यप्रदेश की सियासत भी गर्मा गई है। प्रदेश की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और हिंदुतव की फायर ब्रांड नेता उमा भारती ने कांग्रेस पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी ने इस्लामीकरण और ईसाईकरण की राह पकड़ ली है।

Assam Flood : असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 1.2 लाख लोग झेल रहे तबाही की मार

Assam Flood : असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 1.2 लाख लोग झेल रहे तबाही की मारAssam Flood : असम में गुरुवार को सुबह बाढ़ की स्थिति गंभीर बनी रही और राज्य के कई इलाकों में रुक-रुक कर बारिश होने से नए इलाके भी जलमग्न हो गए हैं और बाढ़ से 10 जिलों में करीब 1.2 लाख लोग प्रभावित हैं। भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (आईएमडी) ने ‘ऑरेंज अलर्ट’ जारी किया है और अगले कुछ दिनों तक असम के कई जिलों में ‘अत्यंत भारी’ से ‘अत्यधिक भारी’ बारिश का अनुमान जताया है।

Titanic : टाइटैनिक लोगों को आज भी क्यों आकर्षित करता है?

Titanic : टाइटैनिक लोगों को आज भी क्यों आकर्षित करता है?सिडनी। इस हफ्ते कई लोगों के मन में सवाल उठा होगा कि दुनिया के कुछ सबसे अमीर व्यक्तियों ने टाइटैनिक के मलबे की एक झलक भर पाने के लिए 'टाइटन' नाम की नन्हीं 'प्रयोगात्मक' पनडुब्बी के जरिए ठंडे समुद्र की गहरी तलहटी में उतरने का जोखिम क्यों उठाया? टाइटैनिक दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा वाष्प आधारित यात्री जहाज था। अप्रैल 1912 में अटलांटिक महासागर में एक बर्फीली चट्टान से टकराने के कारण डूब गया था।

इस बार भी चमलियाल मेले में न शकर बंटी, न शर्बत

इस बार भी चमलियाल मेले में न शकर बंटी, न शर्बतचमलियाल सीमा चौकी (जम्मू सीमा से)। पंजाब के जालंधर से आने वाले गुरदीप सिंह और हैदराबाद से आए रमेश अग्रवाल पहली बार चमलियाल मेले में आए तो सही लेकिन उन्हें निराशा ही हाथ लगी। उन्हें मालूम हुआ कि इस बार भी दोनों मुल्कों के बीच शकर और शर्बत का आदान-प्रदान नहीं हुआ जो इस मेले का मुख्य आकर्षण हुआ करता था और लगातार 6ठे साल यह परंपरा टूट गई।

2024 में नरेंद्र मोदी के खिलाफ मोर्चाबंदी के लिए पटना में होगी विपक्षी एकता की अग्निपरीक्षा?

2024 में नरेंद्र मोदी के खिलाफ मोर्चाबंदी के लिए पटना में होगी विपक्षी एकता की अग्निपरीक्षा?2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा के विजयी रथ को रोकने और नरेंद्र मोदी के खिलाफ एक सशक्त चेहरा खड़ा करने के लिए शुक्रवार को पटना में होने वाली विपक्षी एकता की महाबैठक पर सबकी नजरें टिकी हुई है। विपक्षी दलों के होने वाले इस महामंथन की बैठक का मुख्य एजेंडा लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए सभी विपक्षी दलों को एक साथ लाना है। बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए कांग्रेस समेत विपक्षी दलों के कई नेता पटना पहुंचना शुरु हो गए है और उनके बीच मेल-मुलाकात का दौर जारी है।

Phone 15 : आईफोन 15 में आ रहा है यह खास फीचर्स

Phone 15 : आईफोन 15 में आ रहा है यह खास फीचर्सiPhone 15 का बेसब्री से इंतजार किया जा रहा है। iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro और iPhone 15 Pro Max को लॉन्च किया जा सकता है। खबरों के मुताबिक iPhone 15 सीरीज के स्टैंडर्ड मॉडल में Apple के नए डायनेमिक आइलैंड फीचर को शामिल किया जाएगा, जिसमें एक पंच-होल डिस्प्ले डिजाइन होगा। इसे लेकर अभी तक कोई ऑफिशियल कंफर्मेशन नहीं आई है।

OnePlus बाजार में मचाने जा रहा है तहलका, ला रहा है first folding स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus बाजार में मचाने जा रहा है तहलका, ला रहा है first folding स्मार्टफोनV Fold renders : OnePlus जल्द ही फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च कर धमाका करने जा रहा है। V Fold के जल्द ही लॉन्च होने की उम्मीद है। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक फोल्डेबल डिवाइस इस साल अगस्त के अंत तक लॉन्च हो सकता है। इसके फीचर्स भी लीक हो चुके हैं। खबरों के मुताबिक फोन में 8-इंच QHD+ (2560 x 1440 पिक्सल) OLED इनर प्राइमरी डिस्प्ले और 6.5-इंच FHD+ (2400 x 1080 पिक्सल) आउटर स्क्रीन हो सकती है।

iQOO Neo 7 Pro : लॉन्च से पहले फीचर्स लीक, क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 8+ Gen 1 SoC के साथ आएगा सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

iQOO Neo 7 Pro : लॉन्च से पहले फीचर्स लीक, क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 8+ Gen 1 SoC के साथ आएगा सस्ता स्मार्टफोनiQOO Neo 7 Pro price in india : iQoo Neo 7 Pro को भारत में 4 जुलाई को लॉन्च किया जाएगा। इसके फीचर्स को लेकर कई तरह की बातें सामने आ रही हैं। ऑरेंज कलर में आने वाला यह स्मार्टफोन वीगन लैदर बैक के साथ पेश किया जा सकता है। स्मार्टफोन में ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप हो सकता है।

Realme 11 Pro+ : 200MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी की धमाकेदार सेल, फीचर्स देखकर टूट पड़े ग्राहक

Realme 11 Pro+ : 200MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी की धमाकेदार सेल, फीचर्स देखकर टूट पड़े ग्राहकRealme 11 Pro+ में दो स्मार्टफोन रियलमी 11 प्रो+ 5जी और रियलमी 11 प्रो 5जी लॉन्च किए। दोनों स्मार्टफोन्स की सेल भी शुरू हो हुई। कंपनी के मुताबिक पहले ही दिन फोन की 60 हजार यूनिट्स बिक गईं। कंपनी का कहना है कि यह रिकॉर्ड सेल है जो स्मार्टफोन ने हासिल की है। 23 हजार 999 रुपए के शुरुआती मूल्य में उपलब्ध फोन में अत्याधुनिक फीचर्स और लीप फॉरवर्ड टेक्नॉलॉजी है।

Infinix Note 30 VIP : 12GB रैम, 108MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ धमाकेदार फीचर्स, कीमत जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Infinix Note 30 VIP : 12GB रैम, 108MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ धमाकेदार फीचर्स, कीमत जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरानInfinix Note 30 VIP को लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। Infinix में कई खूबियां हैं। स्मार्टफोन में 12GB रैम दी गई है। मीडियाटेक का डाइमेंसिटी 8050 प्रोसेसर लगाया गया है। एंड्रॉयड 13 ऑपरेटिंग सिस्‍टम पर चलने वाले Infinix Note 30 VIP में 108 मेगापिक्‍सल का प्राइमरी कैमरा और 32 मेगापिक्‍सल का सेल्‍फी कैमरा दिया गया है। मैजिक ब्लैक और ग्लेशियर ब्लू में लॉन्च किया गया है। हालांकि भारत में यह कब लॉन्च किया गया है, इसकी जानकारी नहीं दी गई है।
