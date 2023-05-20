शनिवार, 20 मई 2023
Written By
पुनः संशोधित: शनिवार, 20 मई 2023 (12:19 IST)

G-7 में बाइइड और मोदी की मुलाकात, दोनों ने एक-दूसरे को लगाया गले

PM Modi in G-7 Summit : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति जो बाइडन ने शनिवार को गर्मजोशी से मुलाकात की। इस अवसर पर दोनों ने एक दूसरे को गले लगा लिया।
 
बाइडन खुद चलकर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के पास आए, दोनों नेता गले मिले, हाथ मिलाया और कुछ देर बातचीत के बाद अपनी-अपनी सीट पर चले गए। 
 
इससे पहले मोदी ने जापान, दक्षिण कोरिया और विएतनाम के नेताओं से मुलाकात की। पीएम मोदी ने हिरोशिमा में महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा का अनावरण भी किया।
 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने जापान के अपने समकक्ष फुमियो किशिदा से द्विपक्षीय वार्ता की। इस दौरान, दोनों नेताओं ने जापान और भारत की जी7 और जी20 की अध्यक्षता के तहत विभिन्न वैश्विक चुनौतियों से निपटने के लिए किए गए प्रयासों को समन्वित करने के तरीकों पर ध्यान केंद्रित किया।
 
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने दक्षिण कोरिया के राष्ट्रपति यून सुक येओल के साथ सार्थक द्विपक्षीय वार्ता की। इस दौरान दोनों नेता व्यापार एवं निवेश, सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी (आईटी) हार्डवेयर निर्माण तथा रक्षा जैसे क्षेत्रों में संबंध गहरे करने पर सहमत हुए तथा उन्होंने द्विपक्षीय संबंधों को और मजबूत करने को लेकर भी अपनी प्रतिबद्धता दोहराई।
 
पीएम मोदी ने वियतनाम के अपने समकक्ष फाम मिन्ह चिन्ह के साथ व्यापक बातचीत की और व्यापार, निवेश, रक्षा तथा ऊर्जा जैसे क्षेत्रों में सहयोग बढ़ाने पर चर्चा की।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि अमेरिका, भारत और दुनिया के कई अन्य देश संसाधन संपन्न हिंद-प्रशांत में चीन की बढ़ती सैन्य उपस्थिति की पृष्ठभूमि में इस क्षेत्र को मुक्त और खुला बनाने की आवश्यकता के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं।
 
चीन, दक्षिण चीन सागर के लगभग सभी हिस्सों पर अपना दावा जताता है, जबकि ताइवान, फिलीपीन, ब्रूनेई, मलेशिया और वियतनाम भी इसके हिस्सों पर दावा जताते हैं।
 
जापान के प्रधानमंत्री फुमियो किशिदा के निमंत्रण पर मोदी जी7 शिखर सम्मेलन के तीन सत्रों में हिस्सा लेने के लिए शुक्रवार को हिरोशिमा पहुंचे थे।
