G-7 में बाइइड और मोदी की मुलाकात, दोनों ने एक-दूसरे को लगाया गले

PM Modi in G-7 Summit : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति जो बाइडन ने शनिवार को गर्मजोशी से मुलाकात की। इस अवसर पर दोनों ने एक दूसरे को गले लगा लिया।

बाइडन खुद चलकर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के पास आए, दोनों नेता गले मिले, हाथ मिलाया और कुछ देर बातचीत के बाद अपनी-अपनी सीट पर चले गए।

इससे पहले मोदी ने जापान, दक्षिण कोरिया और विएतनाम के नेताओं से मुलाकात की। पीएम मोदी ने हिरोशिमा में महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा का अनावरण भी किया।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने जापान के अपने समकक्ष फुमियो किशिदा से द्विपक्षीय वार्ता की। इस दौरान, दोनों नेताओं ने जापान और भारत की जी7 और जी20 की अध्यक्षता के तहत विभिन्न वैश्विक चुनौतियों से निपटने के लिए किए गए प्रयासों को समन्वित करने के तरीकों पर ध्यान केंद्रित किया।

PM @narendramodi met PM @kishida230 in Hiroshima. Both leaders discussed ways to enhance India-Japan friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture. pic.twitter.com/FaYWYtm0Tl

PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with @President_KR Yoon Suk Yeol. India and the Republic of Korea share a warm friendship and deep rooted cultural linkages. Today’s talks focused on ways to further cement this friendship in key developmental sectors. pic.twitter.com/pkU5qEVzO6