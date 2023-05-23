मंगलवार, 23 मई 2023
ऑस्ट्रेलिया में दिग्गज उद्योगपतियों से मिले पीएम मोदी, इन क्षेत्रों में आएगा निवेश

PM Modi in Australia : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) ने मंगलवार को सिडनी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया की प्रमुख कंपनियों के उद्योगपतियों से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान उन्होंने प्रौद्योगिकी, कौशल और स्वच्छ ऊर्जा जैसे क्षेत्रों में भारतीय उद्योग के साथ सहयोग बढ़ाने का आह्वान किया।
 
मोदी अपने तीन देशों के दौरे के अंतिम चरण के तहत सोमवार को सिडनी पहुंचे। इस दौरान वह अपने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई समकक्ष एंथनी अल्बनीज के साथ बातचीत करेंगे। इसके अलावा वह भारतीय प्रवासियों के एक सामुदायिक कार्यक्रम में भी भाग लेंगे।
 
मोदी ने उद्योगपतियों की बैठक के दौरान हैनकॉक प्रॉस्पेक्टिंग की कार्यकारी चेयरमैन जीना राइनहार्ट, फोर्टेस्क्यू फ्यूचर इंडस्ट्री के कार्यकारी चेयरमैन एंड्रयू फॉरेस्ट और ऑस्ट्रेलियनसुपर के सीईओ पॉल श्रोडर के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठकें कीं।
 
विदेश मंत्रालय ने एक बयान में कहा कि राइनहार्ट के साथ अपनी बैठक के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री ने भारत में किए जा रहे सुधारों और पहलों पर प्रकाश डाला। मोदी ने उन्हें खनन क्षेत्र में प्रौद्योगिकी, निवेश और कौशल में भागीदार बनाने के लिए आमंत्रित किया।
 
श्रोडर के साथ बैठक में मोदी ने कहा कि भारत दुनिया में विदेशी निवेश के लिए सबसे पसंदीदा अर्थव्यवस्थाओं में एक है। उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलियनसुपर को भारत में निवेश के लिए आमंत्रित किया।
 
इसी तरह फॉरेस्ट के साथ बैठक के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री ने हरित हाइड्रोजन के क्षेत्र में भारतीय कंपनियों के साथ काम करने की समूह की योजनाओं का स्वागत किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने हरित हाइड्रोजन मिशन जैसी पहलों का उल्लेख किया। फॉरेस्ट ने भारत में फोर्टेस्क्यू फ्यूचर इंडस्ट्रीज की परियोजनाओं के बारे में प्रधानमंत्री को जानकारी दी।
 
बैठक के बाद श्रोडर ने कहा कि ऑस्ट्रेलियन सुपर भारत में और विशेष रूप से भारतीय राष्ट्रीय अवसंरचना कोष में निवेश करता है। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत में निवेश करने का हमारा अनुभव बहुत अच्छा रहा है।
 
फॉरेस्ट ने कहा कि उन्होंने और प्रधानमंत्री ने स्वीकार किया कि जीवाश्म ईंधन क्षेत्र के पास अब सीमित समय है और इसकी जगह ऐसे ईंधन का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए, जो पर्यावरण को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाता है। राइनहार्ट ने कहा कि भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच व्यापार के बड़े अवसर हैं।
 
2000 Note Withdrawn Breaking : 2000 रुपए के नोट को लेकर PM मोदी को थी बड़ी आशंका, फिर क्यों करना पड़ा जारी?

2000 Note Withdrawn Breaking : 2000 रुपए के नोट को लेकर PM मोदी को थी बड़ी आशंका, फिर क्यों करना पड़ा जारी?नई दिल्ली। RBI withdraws Rs 2000 notes from circulation : भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने 2000 रुपए के नोट को चलन से वापस लेने की घोषणा की है। इसके बाद से ही लोगों में एक हड़बड़ाहट दिखाई दे रही है। नोटबंदी के ऐलान के वक्त 2000 का नोट जारी किया गया था। इस बीच 2000 के नोट को लेकर एक बड़ा खुलासा सामने आया है। प्रधानमंत्री के पूर्व प्रधान सचिव नृपेंद्र मिश्रा (Nripendra Misra) ने बड़ा बयान दिया है।

2000 Note Ban : लोगों ने निकाला तरीका, ऐसे खपा रहे हैं 2000 का नोट

2000 Note Ban : लोगों ने निकाला तरीका, ऐसे खपा रहे हैं 2000 का नोटइंदौर। 2000 Note Ban : भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (Reserve Bank of India) द्वारा 2,000 रुपए के नोट को चलन से वापस लेने की घोषणा के 3 दिन के भीतर इंदौर के पेट्रोल पम्पों पर ग्राहकों की ओर से इस मूल्य वर्ग के नोटों में भुगतान कम से कम पांच गुना बढ़ गया है। लोग दोपहिया वाहन में केवल 100 रुपए का ईंधन भरवाने के बदले पेट्रोल पम्प संचालकों को 2,000 रुपए के नोट से पैमेंट कर रहे हैं।

NCB के पूर्व निदेशक वानखेड़े ने किया दावा, मुझे मिल रहीं जान से मारने की धमकियां

NCB के पूर्व निदेशक वानखेड़े ने किया दावा, मुझे मिल रहीं जान से मारने की धमकियांमुंबई। बॉलीवुड अभिनेता शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) से 25 करोड़ रुपए की रिश्वत मांगने के आरोपी एवं स्वापक नियंत्रण ब्यूरो (NCB) के पूर्व क्षेत्रीय निदेशक समीर वानखेड़े (Sameer Wankhede) ने सोमवार को दावा किया कि उन्हें एवं उनकी पत्नी को पिछले कुछ दिनों से जान से मारे जाने की धमकियां मिल रही हैं।

गडकरी ने किया दावा, अगले साल के आखिर तक अमेरिका जैसी होंगी राजस्‍थान की सड़कें

गडकरी ने किया दावा, अगले साल के आखिर तक अमेरिका जैसी होंगी राजस्‍थान की सड़केंजयपुर। केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने सोमवार को कहा कि अगले साल के आखिर तक राजस्‍थान की सड़कें अमेरिका जैसी बना दी जाएंगी जिससे यह प्रदेश सुखी, समृद्ध एवं संपन्न बनेगा। वे हनुमानगढ़ जिले के पक्‍का सारणा गांव में एक उद्घाटन एवं शिलान्‍यास कार्यक्रम को संबोधित कर रहे थे।

2 हजार के नोट पर RBI गवर्नर ने दिया बड़ा बयान, इन 10 प्वॉइंट में समझिए

2 हजार के नोट पर RBI गवर्नर ने दिया बड़ा बयान, इन 10 प्वॉइंट में समझिएRBI on 2000 Rupees Note : दो हजार के नोट बंद होने के बाद इसे लेकर चल रही अफवाहों पर आरबीआई ने अपनी तरफ से जानकारी दी है। आरबीआई के गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास ने मीडिया को 2 हजार के नोट बदलने और इसकी पूरी प्रकिया के बारे में जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि नोट बदलने की प्रक्रिया बिल्कुल सामान्य है। श्री दास ने कहा कि अफरातफरी में बैंक की ओर न भागें, आपके पास 4 महीने हैं।

पंजाब में अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर BSF अलर्ट, 4 दिन में मार गिराए 5 ड्रोन

पंजाब में अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर BSF अलर्ट, 4 दिन में मार गिराए 5 ड्रोनPunjab News : सीमा सुरक्षा बल (BSF) ने पंजाब में अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा (International border) पर मादक पदार्थ गिराने के लिए भारत में घुसे एक पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन को मार गिराया है। 4 दिन में यह इस तरह की 5वीं घटना है।

महाराष्ट्र के अमरावती में दर्दनाक हादसा, 5 की मौत, 7 घायल

महाराष्ट्र के अमरावती में दर्दनाक हादसा, 5 की मौत, 7 घायलAmaravati accident : महाराष्ट्र के अमरावती जिले में मंगलवार सुबह एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने कार को टक्कर मार दी। इस दर्दनाक हादसे में 5 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 7 अन्य लोग घायल हो गए।

Weather Update : दिल्ली समेत कई राज्यों में भीषण गर्मी की मार, पारा 46 के पार

Weather Update : दिल्ली समेत कई राज्यों में भीषण गर्मी की मार, पारा 46 के पारWeather Update : दिल्ली, पंजाब, हरियाणा, राजस्थान, यूपी और बिहार में इन दिनों भीषण गर्मी पड़ रही है। झारखंड और पश्चिम बंगाल में एक या दो स्थानों पर लू की स्थिति देखी गई। दिल्ली के नजफगढ़ में सोमवार को सबसे अधिकतम तापमान 46.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया जबकि नरेला और पीतमपुरा में क्रमश: 45.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस और 45.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

जी 20 सम्मेलन में श्रीनगर क्यों नहीं पहुंचे तुर्की, सऊदी अरब और मिस्र

जी 20 सम्मेलन में श्रीनगर क्यों नहीं पहुंचे तुर्की, सऊदी अरब और मिस्रभारत प्रशासित कश्मीर के श्रीनगर में सोमवार से जी-20 टूरिज़्म वर्किंग ग्रुप की बैठक शुरू हो रही है। भारत इस साल जी-20 की अध्यक्षता कर रहा है और अब तक दर्जनों बैठकें हो चुकी हैं। लेकिन श्रीनगर में होने वाली बैठक की ख़ास चर्चा हो रही है। कश्मीर में अगस्त 2019 के बाद पहला कोई बड़ा अंतरराष्ट्रीय आयोजन हो रहा है।

बदले जा रहे हैं 2000 के नोट, सभी बैंकों में खुले काउंटर (Live Updates)

बदले जा रहे हैं 2000 के नोट, सभी बैंकों में खुले काउंटर (Live Updates)23 May Live Updates : आज से बैंकों में बदले जाएंगे 2000 के नोट, ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारतीयों को संबोधित करेंगे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, आईपीएल का पहला क्वालिफायर समेत इन खबरों पर 23 मई, मंगलवार को रहेगी सबकी नजर। पल-पल की जानकारी...

OPPO F23 5G : ओप्पो के सस्ते स्मार्टफोन की इंट्री, 64MP ट्रिपल कैमरे के साथ धांसू बैटरी, मिल रहे हैं कई ऑफर्स

OPPO F23 5G : ओप्पो के सस्ते स्मार्टफोन की इंट्री, 64MP ट्रिपल कैमरे के साथ धांसू बैटरी, मिल रहे हैं कई ऑफर्सOppo F23 5G launched : Oppo ने अपना स्मार्टफोन Oppo F23 बाजार में लॉन्च कर दिया। इसके खास फीचर्स की बात की जाए तो इसमें दमदार बैटरी दी गई। Oppo का यह स्मार्टफोन Redmi Note 12 Pro को टक्कर देगा। Bold Gold और Cool Black में आने वाले इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत कंपनी ने 24,999 रुपए रखी है। इस कीमत में 8GB RAM और 256GB स्टोरेज वाला स्मार्टफोन मिलेगा।

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G : 50MP कैमरा, 4500mAh बैटरी, लॉन्च से पहले ही लीक हुए फीचर्स, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G : 50MP कैमरा, 4500mAh बैटरी, लॉन्च से पहले ही लीक हुए फीचर्स, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमतSamsung जल्द ही अपने नए स्मार्टफोन Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G को लॉन्च करने जा रही है। लॉन्च होने से पहले ही Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G के specifications लीक हो गए। स्मार्टफोन triple rear camera setup के साथ आएगा।

vivo X90, vivo X90 Pro : वीवो के 2 धाकड़ स्मार्टफोन्स की भारत में इंट्री, जबर्दस्त कैमरे के साथ मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

vivo X90, vivo X90 Pro : वीवो के 2 धाकड़ स्मार्टफोन्स की भारत में इंट्री, जबर्दस्त कैमरे के साथ मिलेगा डिस्काउंटvivo X90, X90 Pro launched in India : Vivo X90 Pro और Vivo X90 स्मार्टफोन्स भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च हो गए हैं। दो हफ्ते बाद स्मार्टफोन्स की बिक्री शुरू भारत में शुरू होगी। प्री-बुकिंग करने पर SBI, ICICI, HDFC और IDFC बैंक कार्ड इस्तेमाल करने पर 10 प्रतिशत कैशबैक मिल सकता है। चीन और मलेशिया के बाद इन्हें भारत में लॉन्च किया गया है।

2500 से कम कीमत में Nokia 105 4G 2023 हुआ लॉन्च, बड़ी बैटरी के साथ दमदार फीचर्स

2500 से कम कीमत में Nokia 105 4G 2023 हुआ लॉन्च, बड़ी बैटरी के साथ दमदार फीचर्सNokia ने अपने क्लासिक कैंडी बार स्टाइल मोबाइल फोन का नया वर्जन Nokia 105 4G लॉन्च किया है। कीमत की बात करें तो Nokia 105 4G की कीमत 229 yuan (लगभग 2,715 रुपए) है, लेकिन यह प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए डिस्काउंटेड प्राइस पर 199 yuan (लगभग 2,360 रुपए) में मिलेगा। इस फोन की डिलीवरी 28 अप्रैल से शुरू होगी। यह ब्लैक और ब्लू कलर में उपलब्ध है।

Realme Narzo N55 : रियलमी का अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन मचाएगा तहलका, शुरुआती ऑफर में मिल रहा है 1000 रुपए तक का जबर्दस्त डिस्काउंट

Realme Narzo N55 : रियलमी का अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन मचाएगा तहलका, शुरुआती ऑफर में मिल रहा है 1000 रुपए तक का जबर्दस्त डिस्काउंटRealme Narzo N55 Launched : Realme ने बुधवार को Narzo N55 स्मार्टफोन को भारत में लॉन्च किया। इस स्मार्टफोन को काफी कम कीमत पर लॉन्च किया है। 4GB + 64GB और 6GB + 128GB के दो वैरिएंट्स में उपलब्ध होगा। इनकी कीमत क्रमश: 10,999 रुपए और 12,999 रुपए हैं। कंपनी इस स्मार्टफोन पर शुरुआती ऑफर के तहत 1,000 रुपए तक का डिस्काउंट दे रही है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो इसमें शानदार फीचर्स हैं।
