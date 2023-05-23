ऑस्ट्रेलिया में दिग्गज उद्योगपतियों से मिले पीएम मोदी, इन क्षेत्रों में आएगा निवेश

PM Modi in Australia : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) ने मंगलवार को सिडनी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया की प्रमुख कंपनियों के उद्योगपतियों से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान उन्होंने प्रौद्योगिकी, कौशल और स्वच्छ ऊर्जा जैसे क्षेत्रों में भारतीय उद्योग के साथ सहयोग बढ़ाने का आह्वान किया।

मोदी अपने तीन देशों के दौरे के अंतिम चरण के तहत सोमवार को सिडनी पहुंचे। इस दौरान वह अपने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई समकक्ष एंथनी अल्बनीज के साथ बातचीत करेंगे। इसके अलावा वह भारतीय प्रवासियों के एक सामुदायिक कार्यक्रम में भी भाग लेंगे।

मोदी ने उद्योगपतियों की बैठक के दौरान हैनकॉक प्रॉस्पेक्टिंग की कार्यकारी चेयरमैन जीना राइनहार्ट, फोर्टेस्क्यू फ्यूचर इंडस्ट्री के कार्यकारी चेयरमैन एंड्रयू फॉरेस्ट और ऑस्ट्रेलियनसुपर के सीईओ पॉल श्रोडर के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठकें कीं।

PM @narendramodi met Ms. Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting. The PM discussed the reforms undertaken to enhance 'Ease of Doing Business' in India. pic.twitter.com/Nv4Tapbir3

श्रोडर के साथ बैठक में मोदी ने कहा कि भारत दुनिया में विदेशी निवेश के लिए सबसे पसंदीदा अर्थव्यवस्थाओं में एक है। उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलियनसुपर को भारत में निवेश के लिए आमंत्रित किया।

PM @narendramodi met Mr. @Paul__Schroder , CEO of @AustralianSuper . He spoke about India's rapidly growing economy and urged to explore more investment opportunities in the country. pic.twitter.com/WFvbZFYELs

In Sydney, PM @narendramodi met Dr. Andrew Forrest, the Executive Chairman of @FortescueFuture Industries. He spoke about the economic opportunities in India and the reforms undertaken which make the country an attractive investment destination. pic.twitter.com/AwmQZqAVMV