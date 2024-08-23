शुक्रवार, 23 अगस्त 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 23 अगस्त 2024 (13:10 IST)

नेपाल में बड़ा हादसा, नदी में गिरी बस, 14 भारतीयों की मौत

nepal bus accident
nepal bus accident : नेपाल में पोखरा से काठमांडू जा रही एक बस तनहुन के पास एक नदी में गिर गई। यूपी में रजिस्टर्ड इस बस में 40 भारतीय सवार थे। हादसे के बाद रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी है। बताया जा रहा है कि अब तक 14 भारतीयों की लाशें बरामद हो चुकी हैं जबकि16 लोगों को रेस्क्यू कर लिया गया है। लापता लोगों की तलाश में नेपाल पुलिस और NDRF जुटी है।
 
तनहुन के एसपी बीरेंद्र शाही ने बताया कि मार्सयांगडी अंबुखैरेनी ग्रामीण नगर पालिका के वार्ड नंबर 2 स्थित ऐन पहरा के पास नदी में बस गिर गई।

जिला पुलिस कार्यालय तनहुन के डीएसपी दीपकुमार राया ने पुष्टि करते हुए कहा कि UP FT 7623 नंबर प्लेट वाली बस नदी में गिर गई है। बस पोखरा से काठमांडू जा रही थी।
 
नेपाल में भारतीय यात्री बस के नदी में गिरने से कई लोगों के मारे जाने की आशंका है। बस में सवार सभी लोग भारतीय थे और नेपाल यात्रा पर गए थे। दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस का नंबर यूपी एफटी 7623 बताया जा रहा है।
30 साल में ऐसी लापरवाही नहीं देखी, पुलिस की भूमिका पर भी संदेह, कोलकाता रेप-मर्डर केस पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने क्या-क्या कहा

30 साल में ऐसी लापरवाही नहीं देखी, पुलिस की भूमिका पर भी संदेह, कोलकाता रेप-मर्डर केस पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने क्या-क्या कहाKolkata woman doctor rape murder case : उच्चतम न्यायालय ने बृहस्पतिवार को सख्त लहजे में कहा कि आरजी कर मेडिकल कॉलेज एवं अस्पताल में महिला चिकित्सक से बलात्कार एवं उसकी हत्या के संबंध में अप्राकृतिक मौत का मामला दर्ज करने में कोलकाता पुलिस की देरी बेहद व्यथित करने वाली है। न्यायालय ने घटनाओं के क्रम तथा प्रक्रियागत औपचारिकताओं के समय को लेकर भी सवाल उठाए।

Jammu and Kashmir : श्रीनगर में जमकर गरजे राहुल गांधी, PM मोदी की भाव-भंगिमा को लेकर दिया यह बयान

Jammu and Kashmir : श्रीनगर में जमकर गरजे राहुल गांधी, PM मोदी की भाव-भंगिमा को लेकर दिया यह बयानजम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों के साथ भावनात्मक जुड़ाव कायम करते हुए कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने गुरुवार को कहा कि वे नई दिल्ली में खुद को उनका सिपाही मानते हैं और उनके दरवाजे पार्टी कार्यकताओं-‘कांग्रेस के शेरों’ के लिए सदैव खुले हुए हैं। पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साधते हुए गांधी ने कहा कि लोकसभा चुनाव के परिणाम के बाद नरेन्द्र मोदी की भाव भंगिमा एवं विश्वास काफी बदल गया है।

कौन है भारत को परमाणु बम की धमकी देने वाला ब्रिटिश यूट्यूबर माइल्स राउटल्ज, पढ़िए पूरा मामला

कौन है भारत को परमाणु बम की धमकी देने वाला ब्रिटिश यूट्यूबर माइल्स राउटल्ज, पढ़िए पूरा मामलाWho Is Miles Routledge : ब्रिटिश यूट्यूबर माइल्स राउटल्ज ने सोशल मीडिया पर भारतीयों का मजाक बनाते हुए एक के बाद एक कई नस्लवादी टिप्पणियां की हैं। साथ ही भारत का मजाक बनाते हुए कहा कि वह इंडिया पर परमाणु बम गिरा देगा। ब्रिटिश यूट्यूबर माइल्स राउटल्ज ने एक्स पर एक चुटकुले के साथ एक मीम वीडियो पोस्ट किया। इसमें अमेरिका के छिपे हुए ठिकानों से एक परमाणु मिसाइल को हमले के लिए निकलते हुए और इसके बाद पूरी दुनिया में परमाणु युद्ध छिड़ते हुए दिखाया गया है।

video : क्या Covid जितना खतरनाक है Mpox, जानिए Myths और Facts, Ministry of Health ने जारी की चेतावनी

video : क्या Covid जितना खतरनाक है Mpox, जानिए Myths और Facts, Ministry of Health ने जारी की चेतावनीHow is monkeypox caused : एमपॉक्स जिसे पहले मंकीपॉक्स के नाम से जाना जाता था, अब पूरी दुनिया इस बीमारी को लेकर चर्चा कर रही है। अफ्रीकी देशों में तेजी से फैल रही यह वायरल बीमारी तेजी से फैलती है और इसका असर हर तरह के क्षेत्र में हो सकता है। इस वजह से इस बीमारी को काफी खतरनाक माना जा रहा है। Ministry of Health ने भी चेतावनी जारी की है। यदि लक्षण दिखाई दें या पुष्ट मामले के संपर्क में आएं, तो तुरंत अपनी स्वास्थ्य सुविधा से संपर्क करें।

पोर्न इंडस्‍ट्री, सेक्‍स एजुकेशन और रेप की घटनाएं— आखिर कहां थमेगा ये सिलसिला?

पोर्न इंडस्‍ट्री, सेक्‍स एजुकेशन और रेप की घटनाएं— आखिर कहां थमेगा ये सिलसिला?इस घिनोनी मानसिकता के पीछे न्‍याय और सजा का डर नहीं होना भी एक बड़ी वजह है। जिन बच्‍चियों को ये दरिंदे नोच खा जाते हैं उनके मां-बाप की उम्र अदालतों के चक्‍कर काटते हुए गुजर जाती है। अजमेर में 100 लड़कियों के साथ हुए रेप कांड का फैसला आते आते 32 साल गुजर गए। इतने साल में कई फरियादी की मौत हो गई। हत्‍याओं के कई केस अब भी न्‍याय का इंतजार कर रही हैं।

JK Assembly Elections: विधानसभा चुनाव में नेकां और कांग्रेस के आगे वोट का शेयर बनाए रखने की चुनौती

JK Assembly Elections: विधानसभा चुनाव में नेकां और कांग्रेस के आगे वोट का शेयर बनाए रखने की चुनौतीJK Assembly Elections: जैसे-जैसे विधानसभा चुनाव (assembly elections) नजदीक आ रहे हैं, यह देखना बाकी है कि क्या नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस (National Conference) और कांग्रेस (Congress) अपने वोटर शेयर को बढ़ाना जारी रख पाते हैं? जम्मू और कश्मीर बहुप्रतीक्षित विधानसभा चुनाव (assembly elections) की तैयारी कर रहा है, जो 2019 में इस क्षेत्र के केंद्र शासित प्रदेश बनने के बाद से पहला और 1 दशक में पहला चुनाव है। 90 सीटों के लिए चुनाव 3 चरणों में होंगे- 18 सितंबर, 25 सितंबर और 1 अक्टूबर। वोटों की गिनती 4 अक्टूबर को होगी।

नेपाल सरकार ने कुछ शर्तों के साथ TikTok से हटाया प्रतिबंध

नेपाल सरकार ने कुछ शर्तों के साथ TikTok से हटाया प्रतिबंधकाठमांडू। नेपाल सरकार ने लोकप्रिय सोशल मीडिया (social media) मंच 'टिकटॉक' पर गुरुवार को प्रतिबंध कुछ शर्तों के साथ हटा लिया है। सूत्रों के अनुसार प्रधानमंत्री के.पी. शर्मा ओली (K.P. Sharma Oli) की अध्यक्षता में हुई मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में कुछ शर्तों के साथ टिकटॉक पर से प्रतिबंध हटाने का फैसला किया गया जिसमें सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी और संचार मंत्रालय के साथ एक समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर करना शामिल है।

बहाल हुई बुजुर्गों की पेंशन, आतिशी ने किया एलान

बहाल हुई बुजुर्गों की पेंशन, आतिशी ने किया एलानpension : दिल्ली की वित्त मंत्री आतिशी ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि दिल्ली में बुजुर्गों को पेंशन फिर मिलनी शुरू हो गई है और उन्होंने केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार पर pension : दिल्ली की वित्त मंत्री आतिशी ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि दिल्ली में बुजुर्गों को पेंशन फिर मिलनी शुरू हो गई है और उन्होंने केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार पर पिछले 5 महीने से इसे रोकने का आरोप लगाया।पिछले 5 महीने से इसे रोकने का आरोप लगाया।

पहले स्पेस डे पर पीएम मोदी ने शेयर किया वीडियो, जानिए क्या कहा?

पहले स्पेस डे पर पीएम मोदी ने शेयर किया वीडियो, जानिए क्या कहा?नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को पहले राष्ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष दिवस पर देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं दीं और कहा कि उनके नेतृत्व वाली सरकार ने इस क्षेत्र से संबंधित कई भविष्योन्मुखी निर्णय लिए हैं। आगे भी इसी प्रकार के और निर्णय लेगी। इस अवसर पर पीएम मोदी ने एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया।

Petrol Diesel Price: पेट्रोल डीजल के ताजा दाम जारी, जानें आपके नगर में क्या हैं भाव

Petrol Diesel Price: पेट्रोल डीजल के ताजा दाम जारी, जानें आपके नगर में क्या हैं भावPetrol Diesel Price: भारतीय सरकारी तेल कंपनियों ने पेट्रोल-डीजल के ताजा भाव अपडेट कर दिए हैं। इन भावों के मुताबिक आज देश के प्रमुख शहरों जैसे दिल्ली, मुंबई, चेन्नई और कोलकाता में पेट्रोल (Petrol) और डीजल (Diesel Price) की कीमतों में कोई खास बदलाव नहीं हुआ है।

क्या कन्फर्म हुई iPhone 16 की लॉन्च तारीख, leaked poster से हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

क्या कन्फर्म हुई iPhone 16 की लॉन्च तारीख, leaked poster से हुआ बड़ा खुलासाApples के next generation iPhone 16 की लॉन्च तारीख और समय का खुलासा हो गया है। एक नए लीक में iPhone 16 लॉन्च इवेंट के पोस्टर का खुलासा हुआ है। इसमें बताया गया है कि Apple 10 सितंबर को Apple Park में अन्य हार्डवेयर प्रोडक्ट के साथ 4 नए iPhone को लॉन्च करेगा। टिप्सटर माजिन बु (Tipster Majin Buu) ने दावा किया है कि उन्हें इस इवेंट का पोस्टर मिल गया है।

बड़े डिस्प्ले और धांसू बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च होगी realme 13 Series 5G, कंपनी ने किया तारीख का ऐलान

बड़े डिस्प्ले और धांसू बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च होगी realme 13 Series 5G, कंपनी ने किया तारीख का ऐलानrealme 13 Series 5G to launch in India on August 29th : realme 13 Series 5G अब जल्द ही भारत में लॉन्च होने जा रही है। कंपनी ने इसकी तारीख का ऐलान कर दिया है। 29 अगस्त को 12 बजे यह सीरीज लॉन्च होगी। Realme 13 5G सीरीज में एक ऐसा फोन होगा जिसमें MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy चिप होगा, जो बहुत ही तेज है।

5000mAh बैटरी और 13MP AI कैमरे वाला अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

5000mAh बैटरी और 13MP AI कैमरे वाला अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोनLava Yuva Star 4G India : लावा (Lava) अपने सस्ते स्मार्टफोन्स के लिए जाना जाता है। Lava Yuva Star 4G स्मार्टफोन को सिंगल स्टोरेज वेरिएंट में लॉन्च किया गया है। कीमत की बात करें तो इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 6,499 रुपए है। यह अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन है।
