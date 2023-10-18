इसराइल ने बताया कैसे मिसफायर हुआ हमास का राकेट और गाजा के अस्पताल में गिरा VIDEO

Israel Hamas war update : गाजा के अस्पताल में हुए भीषण धमाके से पूरी दुनिया दहल गई। हादसे में 500 लोगों के मारे जाने की आशंका है। इस बीच इसराइल ने एक वीडियो जारी कर बताया कि कैसे हमास का राकेट मिसफायर हुआ और गाजा के अस्पताल पर गिरा।

इस बीच इसराइली सेना ने एक वीडियो जारी कर इस हमले के लिए हमास को जिम्मेदार ठहराया। उसने दावा किया कि हमास इसराइल पर हमला करना चाहता था लेकिन राकेट मिस फायर होकर अस्पताल पर गिर गया।

RAW FOOTAGE: A rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded at 18:59—the same moment a hospital was hit in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Kf5xJazSap

A failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization hit the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City.



IAF footage from the area around the hospital before and after the failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization: pic.twitter.com/AvCAkQULAf