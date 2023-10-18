बुधवार, 18 अक्टूबर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. अंतरराष्ट्रीय
  4. israel video says how hamas rocket misfired and falls on gaza hospital
Written By
Last Updated : बुधवार, 18 अक्टूबर 2023 (13:17 IST)

इसराइल ने बताया कैसे मिसफायर हुआ हमास का राकेट और गाजा के अस्पताल में गिरा VIDEO

gaza hospital
Israel Hamas war update : गाजा के अस्पताल में हुए भीषण धमाके से पूरी दुनिया दहल गई। हादसे में 500 लोगों के मारे जाने की आशंका है। इस बीच इसराइल ने एक वीडियो जारी कर बताया कि कैसे हमास का राकेट मिसफायर हुआ और गाजा के अस्पताल पर गिरा।
 
इस बीच इसराइली सेना ने एक वीडियो जारी कर इस हमले के लिए हमास को जिम्मेदार ठहराया। उसने दावा किया कि हमास इसराइल पर हमला करना चाहता था लेकिन राकेट मिस फायर होकर अस्पताल पर गिर गया।
 
आईडीएफ ने एक और वीडियो जारी कर दावा किया किइस्लामिक जिहाद आतंकवादी संगठन द्वारा किए गए एक असफल रॉकेट प्रक्षेपण ने गाजा शहर के अल अहली अस्पताल को निशाना बनाया। इस्लामिक जिहाद आतंकवादी संगठन द्वारा विफल रॉकेट प्रक्षेपण से पहले और बाद में अस्पताल के आसपास के क्षेत्र से आईएएफ फुटेज।
 
इसराइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू ने मौतों के लिए गाजा में क्रूर आतंकवादियों को जिम्मेदार ठहराया। नेतन्याहू ने एक बयान में कहा कि पूरी दुनिया जानती है कि गाजा के अस्पताल पर हमला करने वाले गाजा के क्रूर आतंकवादी हैं, न कि आईडीएफ। उन्होंने कहा कि जिन्होंने निर्दयता से हमारे बच्चों की हत्या की, वे अपने बच्चों की भी जान ले रहे हैं।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

israel vs Hamas : इसराइल-हमास जंग से मिस्र परेशान, आखिर क्या लगा है दांव पर?

israel vs Hamas : इसराइल-हमास जंग से मिस्र परेशान, आखिर क्या लगा है दांव पर?israel hamas war : इसराइल-हमास संकट जारी रहने के बीच बहुत कुछ ध्यान मिस्र की ओर स्थानांतरित हो रहा है। मिस्र इसराइल और गाजा - फिलिस्तीनी क्षेत्र की संकीर्ण पट्टी जो वर्तमान में हमास द्वारा इसराइल के खिलाफ हिंसक हमले के बाद नाकाबंदी के अधीन है- दोनों के साथ सीमा साझा करता है। हमास एक कट्टरपंथी इस्लामी संगठन है, जिसने 2007 में गाजा को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया था।

Free LPG Cylinders : दिवाली पर CM योगी का तोहफा, सरकार ने की साल में 2 सिलेंडर मुफ्त देने का किया ऐलान

Free LPG Cylinders : दिवाली पर CM योगी का तोहफा, सरकार ने की साल में 2 सिलेंडर मुफ्त देने का किया ऐलानFree LPG Cylinders : उत्तरप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ (Yogi Adityanath) ने मंगलवार को घोषणा की कि उज्ज्वला योजना (Ujjwala scheme) के लाभार्थियों को 'दिवाली उपहार' (Diwali gift) के रूप में एक रसोई गैस सिलेंडर (LPG cylinder) मुफ्त दिया जाएगा।

Honda CB300R 2023 : भूल जाएंगे KTM, लॉन्च हुई सस्ती बाइक, 37000 रुपए सस्ता है नया मॉडल

Honda CB300R 2023 : भूल जाएंगे KTM, लॉन्च हुई सस्ती बाइक, 37000 रुपए सस्ता है नया मॉडल2023 honda cb300r launched : फेस्टिव सीजन को देखते हुए होंडा ने ग्राहकों को नई सौगात दी है। Honda मोटरसाइकिल एण्ड स्कूटर इंडिया (एचएमएसआई) ने ओबीडी2ए कम्प्लायन्ट 2023 सीबी300आर (CB300R) को लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की। इसकी दिल्ली में एक्स शोरूम कीमत 2.40 लाख रुपए है।

नई 'उड़ान' का लक्ष्य, 2035 तक भारत बनाएगा अंतरिक्ष केन्द्र

नई 'उड़ान' का लक्ष्य, 2035 तक भारत बनाएगा अंतरिक्ष केन्द्रPrime Minister Narendra Modi News: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मेादी ने मंगलवार को वैज्ञानिकों से कहा कि वे 2035 तक एक भारतीय अंतरिक्ष केंद्र स्थापित करने और 2040 तक पहले भारतीय को चंद्रमा पर भेजने का लक्ष्य रखें। मोदी ने गगनयान मिशन की तैयारियों और 21 अक्टूबर को निर्धारित अंतरिक्ष यात्री बचाव प्रणाली परीक्षण यान की पहली प्रदर्शन उड़ान की समीक्षा संबंधी बैठक के दौरान ये निर्देश दिए।

त्रिशक्ति ने 24 घंटे में बनाया 14.8 किमी रास्ता, 245 लोगों की बचाई जान

त्रिशक्ति ने 24 घंटे में बनाया 14.8 किमी रास्ता, 245 लोगों की बचाई जानSikkim Flash Floods: सिक्किम के मंगन जिले की लोनाक झील के कुछ हिस्सों में ग्लेशियल लेक आउटबर्स्ट फ्लड के कारण तीस्ता नदी के निचले हिस्से में बहुत तेजी से जल स्तर में वृद्धि हुई थी। अभी तक यहां कई लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। इस आपदा से मंगन, गंगटोक, पाकयोंग और नामची जिलों में बड़ा नुकसान पहुंचा है। उत्तरी सिक्किम में ल्होनक झील के कुछ हिस्सों में झील के फटने से पानी का स्तर 15 मीटर तक बढ़ गया था।

और भी वीडियो देखें

अडाणी ने जनता की जेब से निकाले 12000 करोड़, क्या है राहुल के आरोप का आधार?

अडाणी ने जनता की जेब से निकाले 12000 करोड़, क्या है राहुल के आरोप का आधार?Rahul Gandhi allegation on Adani Group: कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने बुधवार को आरोप लगाया कि अडाणी समूह ने कोयले के आयात में कीमत बढ़ाकर 12 हजार करोड़ रुपए की अनियमितता की है और यह पैसा जनता की जेब से निकाला गया है। उन्होंने सवाल किया कि प्रधानमंत्री जी अडाणी समूह के खिलाफ जांच क्यों नहीं कराते?

मुंबई में कोहरे का कहर, कल्याण में लेट चल रही है लोकल ट्रेन

मुंबई में कोहरे का कहर, कल्याण में लेट चल रही है लोकल ट्रेनMumbai local train news : कोहरे के कारण बुधवार को मुंबई उपनगरीय नेटवर्क पर कल्याण से आगे लोकल ट्रेनें 15 मिनट के विलंब से चलीं।

गाजा के अस्पताल में ब्लास्ट से दहली दुनिया, अमेरिका को लगा झटका

गाजा के अस्पताल में ब्लास्ट से दहली दुनिया, अमेरिका को लगा झटकाIsrael Hamas war : गाजा के अस्पताल में हुए भीषण धमाके से पूरी दुनिया दहल गई। हादसे में 500 लोगों के मारे जाने की आशंका है। घटना को लेकर हमास और इजराइल ने एक-दूसरे को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। बहरहाल अस्पताल पर हुए हमले से अरब देश फिलिस्तीन के समर्थन में एकजुट नजर आ रहे हैं। इस धमाके से अमेरिका के कूटनीतिक प्रयासों को बड़ा झटक लगा है।

सर्दी ने बढ़ाई कश्मीरियों की परेशानी, सैलानियों की मौज

सर्दी ने बढ़ाई कश्मीरियों की परेशानी, सैलानियों की मौजJammu Kashmir news : कश्मीर व लद्दाख में इस बार सर्दी का बहुत पहले आगाज होने का खामियाजा कश्मीरियों और लद्दाखियों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। सड़कें बंद होने के साथ ही बिजली की जबरदस्त कटौती के साथ ही पानी की किल्लत भी उन्हें सताने लगी है। इधर कश्मीर पहुंचे सैलानियों की तो जैसे लाटरी निकल गई हो क्योंकि जिन नजारों को देखने उन्हें दिसम्बर और जनवरी में आना पड़ता था उन्हें अभी से निहारने का अवसर मिल गया है।

UP के मजदूर के खाते में जमा हुए 221 करोड़, IT नोटिस ने उड़ाए होश

UP के मजदूर के खाते में जमा हुए 221 करोड़, IT नोटिस ने उड़ाए होशनई दिल्ली। दिल्ली में मजदूरी करने वाले शिव प्रसाद निषाद उस समय हैरान रह गए जब उनके घर आयकर विभाग ने नोटिस भेज दिया। नोटिस देखने के बाद उन्हें पता चला कि किसी ने उनके नाम से आईसीआईसीआई बैंक और एक्सिस बैंक में खाता खोलकर 221 करोड़ रुपए जमा कर दिए गए। उत्तर प्रदेश के बस्ती के बरतनिया गांव में घर पर आयकर का नोटिस पहुंचा तो उन्हें जानकारी हुई।

OnePlus Open : 1-2 नहीं, 5 कैमरे वाला वन प्लस का सस्ता फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन, जानिए फीचर्स

OnePlus Open : 1-2 नहीं, 5 कैमरे वाला वन प्लस का सस्ता फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन, जानिए फीचर्सOnePlus Open First foldable Phone launch on October 19 : वनप्लस (OnePlus) अपना पहला फोल्डेबल फोन- वनप्लस ओपन (OnePlus Open) भारत में जल्द ही लॉन्च करने वाला है। इसकी कीमतों और फीचर्स को लेकर कई बातें सामने आ ही हैं। लॉन्च की तारीख को लेकर भी खुलासा हो गया है। जानिए क्या रहेगी इसकी कीमत और कब शुरू होगी इसकी बिक्री।

Oppo Find N3 Flip : 3 रियर कैमरे वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन, इस दिन भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यह रह सकती है कीमत

Oppo Find N3 Flip : 3 रियर कैमरे वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन, इस दिन भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यह रह सकती है कीमतOppo launches Find N3 Flip : OPPO अब अपने 3 रियर कैमरे से धमाका मचाने जा रहा है। Oppo Find N3 Flip के लॉन्च की भारत में तारीख कन्फर्म हो गई है। यह स्मार्टफोन सैमसंग और रेजर 2023 को कड़ी टक्कर देगा। Oppo Find N3 Flip को भारत में 12 अक्टूबर को लॉन्च किया जा सकता है।

iPhone 11, iPhone 12 , iPhone 13 , iPhone 14 हुए सस्ते, मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट, जानिए क्या है कीमत

iPhone 11, iPhone 12 , iPhone 13 , iPhone 14 हुए सस्ते, मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट, जानिए क्या है कीमतत्योहारी सीजन में Flipkart और Amazon की सेल शुरू हो गई है। Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 और Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 शुरू हो गई है इनमें कई ऑफर्स दिए जा रहे हैं। इसमें स्मार्टफोन पर कई तरह के ऑफर्स दिए जा रहे हैं।

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE : सैमसंग का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE : सैमसंग का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमतSamsung Galaxy S23 FE has been launched : सैमसंग (Samsung) ने अपना स्मार्टफोन Galaxy S23 FE भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। स्मार्टफोन की शुरुआती कीमत भारत में 49,999 रुपए है। Samsung Galaxy S23 FE को 3 अलग कलर ऑप्शन मिंट, ग्रेफाइट और पर्पल में लॉन्च किया गया है।

OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G, 18GB रैम के साथ एक साथ चला पाएंगे 50 ऐप्स, लाल कलर का स्मार्टफोन मचा देगा धमाका

OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G, 18GB रैम के साथ एक साथ चला पाएंगे 50 ऐप्स, लाल कलर का स्मार्टफोन मचा देगा धमाकाOnePlus ने OnePlus 11R 5G को हाल ही में लॉन्च किया था। अब इसका स्पेशल एडिशन लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। सोलर रेड नाम से स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च किया गया है। इमसें 50 ऐप्स एक साथ चला पाएंगे। यह डिवाइस OnePlus 11R 5G का स्पेशल एडिशन वैरिएंट है, जिसे भारत में फरवरी में लॉन्च किया गया था।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

क्रिकेट विश्वकप

नवरात्रि

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com