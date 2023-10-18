इसराइल ने बताया कैसे मिसफायर हुआ हमास का राकेट और गाजा के अस्पताल में गिरा VIDEO

आईडीएफ ने एक और वीडियो जारी कर दावा किया किइस्लामिक जिहाद आतंकवादी संगठन द्वारा किए गए एक असफल रॉकेट प्रक्षेपण ने गाजा शहर के अल अहली अस्पताल को निशाना बनाया। इस्लामिक जिहाद आतंकवादी संगठन द्वारा विफल रॉकेट प्रक्षेपण से पहले और बाद में अस्पताल के आसपास के क्षेत्र से आईएएफ फुटेज।
RAW FOOTAGE: A rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded at 18:59—the same moment a hospital was hit in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Kf5xJazSap— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023
A failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization hit the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023
IAF footage from the area around the hospital before and after the failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization: pic.twitter.com/AvCAkQULAf