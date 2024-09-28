Hezbollah vs Israel : इजराइल ने शुक्रवार को हिजबु्ल्ला प्रमुख हसन नसरुल्लाह को निशाना बनाते हुए लेबनान के बेरूत में बड़ा हमला किया। IDF ने एयर स्ट्राइक कर हिजबु्ल्ला के सैन्य कमांड सेंटर को उड़ा दिया गया। इस खौफनाक हमले से पूरा बेरूत दहल उठा। हिजबुल्ला के मिसाइल युनिट हेड समेत 2 कमांडर मारे गए। हालांकि हिज्बुल्ला ने दावा किया कि हसन नसरुल्ला जिंदा है।

इजराइल के हवाई हमले में हिजबुल्ला की कार्यकारी परिषद का प्रमुख हाशेम सफीद्दीन मारा गया। हिजबुल्लाह की ड्रोन युनिट के कमांडर मोहम्मद सरूर को भी इजराइल ने मार गिराया है। हमले में 6 इमारतें पूरी तरह तबाह हो गईं। लेबनान में इजराइली हमले में 1 हफ्ते में 700 से ज्यादा लोगों की जान जा चुकी है।

Insane Footage showing one of the Israeli Airstrike earlier on the Southern Suburbs of Beirut, causing a Massive Explosion. #Beirut #Hezbollah #Lebnon #Israi pic.twitter.com/GHS5h9Qivw

आईडीएफ के प्रवक्ता रियर एडमिरल डैनियल हगारी ने कहा कि इजरायली वायुसेना ने लेबनान में हिजबुल्लाह के मुख्य मुख्यालय पर हमला किया है। ये दहीह उपनगर में रिहायशी इमारतों के नीचे बनाया गया था।

“Moments ago, the Israel Defense Forces carried out a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terror organization…taking the necessary action to protect our people so that Israeli families can live in their homes, safely and securely.”



Listen to IDF… pic.twitter.com/I4hbN7KkO8