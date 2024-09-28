शनिवार, 28 सितम्बर 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. अंतरराष्ट्रीय
  4. israel demolished hezbollah headquarter
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : शनिवार, 28 सितम्बर 2024 (13:21 IST)

इजराइल ने उड़ाया सैन्य कमांड सेंटर, हिजबुल्ला का दावा जिंदा है हसन नसरुल्लाह

israel hezbollah war
Hezbollah vs Israel : इजराइल ने शुक्रवार को हिजबु्ल्ला प्रमुख हसन नसरुल्लाह को निशाना बनाते हुए लेबनान के बेरूत में बड़ा हमला किया। IDF ने एयर स्ट्राइक कर हिजबु्ल्ला के सैन्य कमांड सेंटर को उड़ा दिया गया। इस खौफनाक हमले से पूरा बेरूत दहल उठा। हिजबुल्ला के मिसाइल युनिट हेड समेत 2 कमांडर मारे गए। हालांकि हिज्बुल्ला ने दावा किया कि हसन नसरुल्ला जिंदा है। 
 
इजराइल के हवाई हमले में  हिजबुल्ला की कार्यकारी परिषद का प्रमुख हाशेम सफीद्दीन मारा गया। हिजबुल्लाह की ड्रोन युनिट के कमांडर मोहम्मद सरूर को भी इजराइल ने मार गिराया है। हमले में 6 इमारतें पूरी तरह तबाह हो गईं। लेबनान में इजराइली हमले में 1 हफ्ते में 700 से ज्यादा लोगों की जान जा चुकी है।
 
शुक्रवार को हुए इस हमले के जो वीडियो सामने आए हैं, उसमें इमारतों को गिरते हुए और धुंए का गुबार उठता दिख रहा है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि हमले के वक्त नसरुल्ला हेडक्वार्टर में ही मौजूद था हालांकि वह हमले में बच निकलने में कामयाब रहा। हालांकि कई मीडिया खबरों में नसरुल्लाह के मारे जाने की बात भी कही गई। इस बीच हिजबु्ल्ला ने दावा किया कि नसरुल्ला जिंदा है। 
 
आईडीएफ के प्रवक्ता रियर एडमिरल डैनियल हगारी ने कहा कि इजरायली वायुसेना ने लेबनान में हिजबुल्लाह के मुख्य मुख्यालय पर हमला किया है। ये दहीह उपनगर में रिहायशी इमारतों के नीचे बनाया गया था। 
 
इजराइली प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू ने अमेरिका से ही सेना को इस हमले की मंजूरी दी। हमले के तुरंत बाद से अमेरिकी दौरा बीच में छोड़ देश के लिए रवाना हो गए।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
photo courtesy : social media 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

भारत से क्यों नाखुश है रूस, इसका यूक्रेन से है कनेक्शन

भारत से क्यों नाखुश है रूस, इसका यूक्रेन से है कनेक्शनWhy is Russia unhappy with India : भारत के लिए यह गर्व की बात है कि रक्षा सामग्रियों का न केवल स्वदेशी उत्पादन ही, बल्कि उनका निर्यात भी तेज़ी से बढ़ रहा है। किंतु एक रिपोर्ट का कहना है कि भारत के सबसे परम मित्र रूस के लिए गोला-बारूद जैसी भारतीय रक्षा सामग्रियों का बढ़ता हुआ निर्यात चिंता का विषय बन रहा है।

कठुआ में गरजे CM योगी आदित्यनाथ, कहा- पाकिस्तान के हो जाएंगे 3 टुकड़े

कठुआ में गरजे CM योगी आदित्यनाथ, कहा- पाकिस्तान के हो जाएंगे 3 टुकड़ेCM Yogi's warning to Pakistan : उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि अगर पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद का समर्थन जारी रखता है, तो पड़ोसी मुल्क 3 टुकड़ों में बंट सकता है। जम्मू-कश्मीर के कठुआ में भाजपा की चुनावी रैली में पड़ोसी मुल्क को चेतावनी देते हुए आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान के कब्जे वाला कश्मीर (POK) पहले से ही भारत में विलय के लिए तैयार है।

कौन है वो रहस्‍यमयी महिला, जिसकी तलाश में जुटी पुलिस, क्‍या है देवेंद्र फडणवीस के दफ्तर से कनेक्‍शन?

कौन है वो रहस्‍यमयी महिला, जिसकी तलाश में जुटी पुलिस, क्‍या है देवेंद्र फडणवीस के दफ्तर से कनेक्‍शन?महाराष्ट्र के डिप्टी सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस के मंत्रालय के कार्यालय के बाहर तोड़फोड़ का एक मामला सामने आया है। एक रहस्‍यमयी महिला ने उनके दफ्तर के बाहर इस घटना को अंजाम दिया है। घटना गुरुवार शाम की बताई जा रही है। सीसीटीवी फुटेज सामने आने के बाद इस रहस्‍यमयी महिला की तलाश की जा रही है।

कलाम का राष्ट्रपति बनना लादेन के आतंकवादी बनने के समान, NCP नेता की पत्नी के बयान से बवाल

कलाम का राष्ट्रपति बनना लादेन के आतंकवादी बनने के समान, NCP नेता की पत्नी के बयान से बवालControversial statement of Ruta Awhad : राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (शरदचंद्र पवार) के नेता जितेंद्र आव्हाड की पत्नी ऋता आव्हाड की उस विवादित टिप्पणी की आलोचना हो रही है जिसमें उन्होंने आतंकवादी ओसामा बिन लादेन और पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम के बीच समानता बताई। उन्होंने कहा, ओसामा बिन लादेन की जीवनी अवश्य पढ़नी चाहिए। वह आतंकवादी क्यों बना? यह समाज ही था जिसने उसे ऐसा बनने पर मजबूर किया।

केन्द्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी बोले, अब राजनीति सिर्फ सत्ता के लिए होती है

केन्द्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी बोले, अब राजनीति सिर्फ सत्ता के लिए होती हैUnion Minister Nitin Gadkari News: केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि राजनीति वास्तव में समाज सेवा, राष्ट्र निर्माण और विकास का पर्याय है, लेकिन वर्तमान समय में इसका मतलब केवल सत्ता की राजनीति है। गडकरी के बयान हमेशा सुर्खियों में रहते हैं, कई बार तो अपनी पार्टी को ही 'धर्मसंकट' में डाल देते हैं।

और भी वीडियो देखें

जम्मू में PM मोदी को याद आई सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक, कहा 3 खानदानों से लोग त्रस्त

जम्मू में PM मोदी को याद आई सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक, कहा 3 खानदानों से लोग त्रस्तPM Modi election rally in Jammu : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narenrdra Modi) ने जम्मू में एक चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक को याद दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोग कांग्रेस, नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस और PDP के तीन खानदानों से त्रस्त हैं। लोग फिर वही निजाम नहीं चाहते, जिसमें भ्रष्टाचार हो, नौकरियों में भेदभाव हो। जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोग आतंक, अलगाव और खून-खराबा अब नहीं चाहते हैं। यहां के लोग अमन-शांति चाहते हैं।

बिजनौर में ग्रामीणों ने हमलावर तेंदुए को पीट पीटकर मार डाला

बिजनौर में ग्रामीणों ने हमलावर तेंदुए को पीट पीटकर मार डालाबिजनौर (यूपी)। बिजनौर जिले के किरतपुर थाना इलाके में ग्रामीणों ने एक हमलावर तेंदुए को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला। वन विभाग के एक अधिकारी ने शनिवार को यह जानकारी दी। अधिकारी के अनुसार तेंदुए ने एक होमगार्ड पर हमला किया, जिसके बाद होमगार्ड के बच्चे तेंदुए से भिड़ गए और इस बीच शोर सुनकर आए ग्रामीणों ने पीट-पीटकर तेंदुए को मार डाला।

भूटान ने की संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद भारत के स्थायी सदस्य बनने की पैरवी

भूटान ने की संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद भारत के स्थायी सदस्य बनने की पैरवीसंयुक्त राष्ट्र। भूटान (Bhutan) के प्रधानमंत्री शेरिंग तोबगे (shering Tobgay) ने कहा कि भारत महत्वपूर्ण आर्थिक प्रगति और 'ग्लोबल साउथ' में अपने नेतृत्व के कारण संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद का स्थायी सदस्य बनने का हकदार है। तोबगे ने भूटान के सबसे कम विकसित देशों (एलडीसी) की श्रेणी से बाहर निकलने के लिए भारत की ओर से मिले 'समर्थन व मित्रता' को लेकर हार्दिक आभार जताया।

तमिलनाडु में टाटा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स की फैक्टरी में भीषण आग

तमिलनाडु में टाटा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स की फैक्टरी में भीषण आगfire in tata electronics factory : तमिलनाडु में शनिवार तड़के टाटा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड की इलेक्ट्रानिक उपकरण फैक्टरी के रासायनिक पदार्थों के गोदाम में आग लग गई। घटना के समय प्लांट में 1500 के करीब कर्मचारी काम कर रहे थे। घटना में कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ।

CM हाउस खाली करने के बाद कहां रहेंगे केजरीवाल?

CM हाउस खाली करने के बाद कहां रहेंगे केजरीवाल?arvind kejriwal new house : आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) के प्रमुख अरविंद केजरीवाल शहर के सिविल लाइंस इलाके में स्थित दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री का आधिकारिक आवास जल्द ही खाली कर देंगे और वह अपने नई दिल्ली निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के समीप एक नए मकान की तलाश जोरों-शोरों से कर रहे हैं।

iPhone 16 को कैसे टक्कर देगा OnePlus 13, फीचर्स और लॉन्च की तारीख लीक

iPhone 16 को कैसे टक्कर देगा OnePlus 13, फीचर्स और लॉन्च की तारीख लीकOnePlus 13 लॉन्च से पहले ही काफी चर्चा में है। इस स्मार्टफोन को अब MIIT सर्टिफिकेशन पर साइट पर देखा गया है, जो संकेत देता है कि डिवाइस की लॉन्चिंग अब ज्यादा दूर नहीं है। वीबो पर जाने-माने टिपस्टर डिजिटल चैट स्टेशन के अनुसार, वनप्लस 13 इस साल अक्टूबर में बाजार में आ सकता है, जो कि इसके पूर्ववर्ती वनप्लस 12 के रिलीज़ होने के ठीक 10 महीने बाद है।

iPhone 16 सीरीज लॉन्च होते ही सस्ते हुए iPhone 15 , जानिए नया आईफोन कितना अपग्रेड, कितनी है कीमत

iPhone 16 सीरीज लॉन्च होते ही सस्ते हुए iPhone 15 , जानिए नया आईफोन कितना अपग्रेड, कितनी है कीमतApple ने 9 सितंबर को लेटेस्ट iPhone 16 लाइनअप को लॉन्च कर दिया है। कंपनी ने नए मॉडल - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, और iPhone 16 Pro Max पेश किए हैं। नए आईफोन मॉडल को Apple Intelligence फीचर्स के साथ बाजार में उतारे हैं। नए आईफोन मॉडल के साथ कंपनी ने पुराने मॉडल डिस्कॉन्टिन्यू कर दिए हैं। iPhone 16 सीरीज लॉन्च होने के साथ ही पुराने आईफोन 15 और आईफोन 14 के दाम घट गए हैं।

Apple Event 2024 : 79,900 में iPhone 16 लॉन्च, AI फीचर्स मिलेंगे, एपल ने वॉच 10 सीरीज भी की पेश

Apple Event 2024 : 79,900 में iPhone 16 लॉन्च, AI फीचर्स मिलेंगे, एपल ने वॉच 10 सीरीज भी की पेशApple Event 2024 Updates : Apple ने स्टीव जॉब्स थिएटर में आयोजित 'इट्स ग्लोटाइम' इवेंट में iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro और iPhone 16 Pro को लॉन्च कर दिया है। iPhone 16 Series Price : 128GB : 79,900 रुपए, 256GB : 89,900 रुपए, 512GB : 1,09,900 रुपए है। साथ ही Apple Watch Series 10 भी लॉन्च की गई है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

श्राद्ध पर्व

बॉलीवुड

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

क्रिकेट

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com