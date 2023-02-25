शनिवार, 25 फ़रवरी 2023
  • Follow us
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. अंतरराष्ट्रीय
  4. Irani commander Amirali Hajizadeh warns Trump
Written By
पुनः संशोधित शनिवार, 25 फ़रवरी 2023 (10:59 IST)

ईरान ने बनाई खतरनाक क्रूज मिसाइल, ट्रंप को दी जान से मारने की धमकी

तेहरान। ईरान ने एक नई क्रूज मिसाइल पावेह डेवलप की है, जो कि 1,650 किमी की दूरी तक अपने लक्ष्य को तबाह करने में सक्षम है। इस बीच ईरान रिवॉल्यूशनरी गार्ड्स एयरोस्पेस फोर्स के प्रमुख अमीराली हाजीज़ादेह ने पूर्व अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की हत्या की धमकी दी है।
 
हाजीजादेह ने ईरान के एक शीर्ष ईरानी कमांडर की अमेरिकी हत्या का बदला लेने के लिए बात करते हुए कहा कि हम ट्रंप, माइक पॉम्पियों और मैकेंजी को मारने में सक्षम हैं जिन्होंने कासिम सुलेमानी को मारने के आदेश दिए थे।
 
हाजीजादेह ने एक साक्षात्कार में बताया कि 1650 किमी की रेंज वाली हमारी क्रूज मिसाइल को इस्लामिक रिपब्लिक ऑफ ईरान के मिसाइल जखीरे में शामिल किया गया है। टेलीविजन चैनल ने पावेह क्रूज मिसाइल की टेस्टिंग का फुटेज भी प्रसारित किया।
 
ईरान की इस टेस्टिंग ने पश्चिमी देशों के कान खड़े कर दिए हैं। उनका मानना है कि रूस इस मिसाइल का इस्तेमाल यूक्रेन युद्ध में भी कर सकता है।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

तेंदुए की जगह इंसान को देखकर वन विभाग की टीम के होश उड़े

तेंदुए की जगह इंसान को देखकर वन विभाग की टीम के होश उड़ेयूपी के बुलंदशहर जिले में में बड़ा ही विचित्र मामला सामने आया है। यहां पर एक तेंदुए को पकड़ने के लिए पिंजरा लगाया गया था। साथ ही उसे लुभाने के लिए मुर्गा भी पिंजरे में रखा गया था। लेकिन, बाद में जब वन विभाग के लोगों ने यह देखने के लिए पिंजरे को चेक किया तो उनके होश उड़ गए। दरअसल, पिंजरे में तेंदुआ न होकर इंसान फंसा हुआ था।

भारत में क्यों बढ़ रहे हैं हार्ट अटैक के मामले? क्या अदरक चबाने, खांसने, छींकने से बच सकते हैं

भारत में क्यों बढ़ रहे हैं हार्ट अटैक के मामले? क्या अदरक चबाने, खांसने, छींकने से बच सकते हैं Why are heart attacks increasing in India: क्या अदरक, लहसुन, मिर्ची और धनिया चबाने से हार्ट अटैक (Heart Attack) से बच सकते हैं या फिर खांसने, छींकने या हंसने से हृदयाघात से बचा जा सकता है? इस तरह वीडियो और समाचार आए दिन सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होते रहते हैं। लेकिन, डॉक्टर इस बात से बिलकुल भी इत्तफाक नहीं रखते।

हजारों नए खगोलीय पिंडों की प्रकृति जानने के लिए AI का उपयोग कर रहे वैज्ञानिक

हजारों नए खगोलीय पिंडों की प्रकृति जानने के लिए AI का उपयोग कर रहे वैज्ञानिकनई दिल्ली। वैज्ञानिक तारों और पुच्छल तारों जैसे हजारों नए खगोलीय पिंडों की प्रकृति को जानने के लिए कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्ता के तहत आने वाली मशीन लर्निंग की मदद ले रहे हैं। इस अध्ययन को मंथली नोटिस ऑफ रॉयल एस्ट्रोनॉमिल सोसाइटी नामक पत्रिका में प्रकाशित किया गया और इस प्रौद्योगिकी का इस्तेमाल करीब 2,77,000 एक्स रे पिंडों पर किया गया, जिनमें से अधिकतर की प्रकृति अज्ञात थी।

कुछ दल कर रहे हैं मेरी मौत का इंतजार : PM मोदी

कुछ दल कर रहे हैं मेरी मौत का इंतजार : PM मोदीप्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने मेघालय के तुरा में एक चुनावी रैली को संबोधित करते हुए शुक्रवार को कहा कि कुछ दल नरेन्द्र मोदी की मौत का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। वे कहते हैं मोदी की कब्र खुदेगी, लेकिन जनता कहती है कमल खिलेगा। कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधते हुए मोदी ने कहा कि का कांग्रेस के लिए मेघालय एटीएम है।

ऋषि सुनक ने किया यूक्रेन के जवानों के साहस को सलाम

ऋषि सुनक ने किया यूक्रेन के जवानों के साहस को सलामलंदन। ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक ने रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच संघर्ष के एक साल पूरा होने के अवसर पर अपनी पत्नी अक्षता मूर्ति के साथ मिलकर ‘परावर्तन के राष्ट्रीय क्षण’ का नेतृत्व किया और शुक्रवार को 10 डाउनिंग स्ट्रीट के दरवाजे पर यूक्रेन के ध्वज के रंगों के अनुसार नीले एवं पीले रंग की माला टांगी।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Corona India Update: कोरोना संक्रमण के 180 नए मामले, उपचाराधीन रोगियों की संख्या बढ़ी, कोई मौत नहीं

Corona India Update: कोरोना संक्रमण के 180 नए मामले, उपचाराधीन रोगियों की संख्या बढ़ी, कोई मौत नहींनई दिल्ली। भारत में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के 180 नए मामले सामने आए जबकि उपचाराधीन रोगियों की संख्या बढ़कर 2,090 हो गई। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय की ओर से शनिवार को सुबह 8 बजे जारी अद्यतन आंकड़ों के अनुसार मृतकों की कुल संख्या 5,30,764 है। इस दौरान किसी मौत की कोई सूचना नहीं है।

Petrol Diesel Prices: कई राज्यों में हुई पेट्रोल की कीमत में बढ़ोतरी, जानिए क्या हैं ताजा फ्यूल रेट

Petrol Diesel Prices: कई राज्यों में हुई पेट्रोल की कीमत में बढ़ोतरी, जानिए क्या हैं ताजा फ्यूल रेटनई दिल्‍ली। कच्चे तेल की कीमतों में अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में शनिवार को हल्का उछाल दिख रहा है। आज डब्ल्यूटीआई क्रूड 0.93 डॉलर बढ़कर 76.32 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पर व्यापार कर रहा है। उधर कच्चा तेल 0.95 डॉलर की बढ़त के साथ 83.16 डॉलर पर पहुंच गया है। कई राज्यों में पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें बदली हुई नजर आ रही हैं।

अमेरिका ने बताया, पाकिस्तान की मदद क्यों कर रहा है चीन, क्या है इसका भारत से कनेक्शन?

अमेरिका ने बताया, पाकिस्तान की मदद क्यों कर रहा है चीन, क्या है इसका भारत से कनेक्शन?अमेरिका के दक्षिण और मध्य एशियाई मामलों के सहायक विदेश मंत्री डोनाल्ड लू ने कहा है कि अमेरिका को इस बात की गहरी चिंता है कि चीन की ओर से भारत के निकटवर्ती पड़ोसी देशों पाकिस्तान और श्रीलंका को दिए जा रहे कर्ज के बदले बलपूर्वक लाभ लिया जा सकता है। हम इस बात को लेकर बहुत चिंतित हैं कि भारत के निकटवर्ती देशों को दिए जा रहे चीनी ऋण का दुरुपयोग किया जा सकता है।

कांग्रेस महाधिवेशन के दूसरे दिन 3 प्रस्तावों पर चर्चा, सोनिया-खरगे के भाषण पर सबकी नजर

कांग्रेस महाधिवेशन के दूसरे दिन 3 प्रस्तावों पर चर्चा, सोनिया-खरगे के भाषण पर सबकी नजरकांग्रेस के महाधिवेशन दूसरे दिन सोमवार को पार्टी अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे और पूर्व अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी का संबोधन होगा। इस पर सभी की नजरें लगी हुई है। आज महाधिवेशन में राजनीति, आर्थिक और अंतरराष्ट्रीय मामलों से संबंधित प्रस्तावों पर चर्चा की जाएगी। 3 दिवसीय महाधिवेशन के पहले दिन पार्टी के संचालन समिति ने सर्वसम्मति से फैसला किया कि कांग्रेस कार्य समिति के सदस्यों का चुनाव नहीं होगा।

बाइडन का बड़ा बयान, यूक्रेन युद्ध में चीन, रूस का साथ देगा इसका कोई साक्ष्य नहीं

बाइडन का बड़ा बयान, यूक्रेन युद्ध में चीन, रूस का साथ देगा इसका कोई साक्ष्य नहींवॉशिंगटन। अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन ने कहा है कि इस बात का कोई सबूत नहीं है कि यूक्रेन के खिलाफ जारी युद्ध में चीन रूस का साथ देगा। शुक्रवार को जब बाइडन से यह पूछा गया कि क्या वे इस बात को लेकर चिंतित हैं कि चीन युद्ध में रूस का साथ देगा? तो उन्होंने कहा कि अब तक इसका कोई साक्ष्य नहीं है

Infinix Smart 7 हुआ लॉन्च, 6,000mAh की बैटरी, 33 दिन का standby, 8000 से कम कीमत

Infinix Smart 7 हुआ लॉन्च, 6,000mAh की बैटरी, 33 दिन का standby, 8000 से कम कीमतInfinix ने अपने नए स्मार्टफोन Infinix Smart 7 को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। अगर फोन के खास फीचर्स की बात की जाए तो इसमें 6,000mAh की बैटरी दी गई है। कंपनी के मुताबिक स्मार्टफोन की बैटरी 33 दिनों का standby टाइम देगी। Infinix Smart 7 की कीमत भारत में 7,299 रुपए है और 27 फरवरी से इसकी सेल शुरू होगी।

Poco C55 : लॉन्च हुआ पोको का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, 5,000mAh की बैटरी के साथ धमाकेदार हैं फीचर्स

Poco C55 : लॉन्च हुआ पोको का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, 5,000mAh की बैटरी के साथ धमाकेदार हैं फीचर्सPOCO C55 smartphone launched : Poco C55 भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च हो गया है। कीमत की बात करें तो Poco C55 के 4GB RAM + 64GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट की कीमत 9,499 रुपए है। 6GB RAM + 128GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट 10,999 रुपए में उपलब्ध है। कलर ऑप्शन के लिए यह फोन Cool Blue, Forest Green और Power Black कलर में आएगा।

Nokia X30 5G : नोकिया लेकर आया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, 4,200mAh की बैटरी के साथ 50 मेगापिक्सल का ड्‍यूल कैमरा सेटअप

Nokia X30 5G : नोकिया लेकर आया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, 4,200mAh की बैटरी के साथ 50 मेगापिक्सल का ड्‍यूल कैमरा सेटअपNokia X30 5G launched in India : नोकिया (Nokia) ने अपना नया स्मार्टफोन Nokia X30 5G लॉन्च कर दिया है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो स्मार्टफोन में 4,200mAh की बैटरी लगी हुई है। 8GB + 256GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की कीमत 48,999 रुपए है। HMD Global's के मुताबिक Nokia X30 5G मोस्ट इको फ्रेंडली स्मार्टफोन है। स्मार्टफोन में recycled aluminium frame and recycled plastic back का इस्तेमाल किया गया है।

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition की सेल हुई शुरू, जानिए क्या हैं खूबियां

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition की सेल हुई शुरू, जानिए क्या हैं खूबियांRealme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition लॉन्च होने के बाद इसकी सेल भी शुरू हो गई है। इसकी ऑनलाइन के साथ ही ऑफलाइन बिक्री शुरू हो गई है। स्मार्टफोन को एक ही वैरिएंट में लॉन्च किया गया है। यह 8 जीबी रैम और 128 जीबी स्टोरेज के साथ आता है। इसकी कीमत 20,999 रुपए है।

OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R और OnePlus Pad लॉन्च, जानिए फीचर्स और कीमत

OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R और OnePlus Pad लॉन्च, जानिए फीचर्स और कीमतस्मार्टफोन के साथ ही टीवी आदि बनाने वाली प्रमुख कंपनी वन प्लस ने अपना नया स्मार्ट फोन वन प्लस 11 और वन प्लस 11 आर के साथ ही वन प्लस पैड" वन प्लस बड्स प्रो 2, वन प्लस टीवी क्यू 2 प्रो और मेकिनकल कीबोर्ड लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

खेल-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com