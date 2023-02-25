ईरान ने बनाई खतरनाक क्रूज मिसाइल, ट्रंप को दी जान से मारने की धमकी

हाजीजादेह ने एक साक्षात्कार में बताया कि 1650 किमी की रेंज वाली हमारी क्रूज मिसाइल को इस्लामिक रिपब्लिक ऑफ ईरान के मिसाइल जखीरे में शामिल किया गया है। टेलीविजन चैनल ने पावेह क्रूज मिसाइल की टेस्टिंग का फुटेज भी प्रसारित किया।
Amirali Hajizadeh, the commander of Iran's IRGC Aerospace, said in a televised interview on Friday night that "Inshallah (God willing) we will be able to kill Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, (former @CENTCOM chief Kenneth) McKenzie, and others who ordered killing of Qasem Soleimani." pic.twitter.com/Djqeb5byfA— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) February 24, 2023