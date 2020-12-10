Live Updates : 15वें दिन भी दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर डटे किसान, शाम 4 बजे कृषि मंत्री की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will make an appeal to the farmers to end their agitation and work with the government, today. He will also brief the media: Sources— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020
‘किसान आंदोलन’ भारत के इस लोकतांत्रिक मूल्य की पुनर्स्थापना का भी आंदोलन है कि सरकार के सभी फैसलों में आम जनता की भागीदारी होनी चाहिए; सरकार की मनमानी नहीं.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 10, 2020
If a Union minister has information that China & Pakistan have a hand behind farmers agitation, then, the Defence Minister should immediately conduct a surgical strike on China & Pak. The President, PM, HM & Chiefs of the Armed Forces should discuss this issue seriously: S Raut
Farmers' protest against Farm Laws enters 15th day at Singhu border— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020
10 Protesting Farmers have lost their Lives Until Now !— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 9, 2020
1.Baljinder Singh
2. Dhanna Singh
3.Janak Raj
4. Gajjan Singh
5. Gurjant
6. Ajay
7.Gurmail Kaur
8.Kitab singh
9.lakhbir Singh
10.Gurubhash Singh
Does it not stir PM Modi’s heart?#FarmersProtestDelhi2020