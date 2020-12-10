Live Updates : 15वें दिन भी दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर डटे किसान, शाम 4 बजे कृषि मंत्री की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस

-लेबर पार्टी के ब्रिटिश सिख सांसद तनमनजीत सिंह धेसी ने प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन से भारत में किसानों द्वारा किए जा रहे विरोध प्रदर्शन पर संसद में सवाल पूछा।

-जॉनसन ने जवाब में कहा कि भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच किसी भी विवाद का हल वहां की सरकारें कर सकती हैं।

-हालांकि बाद में ब्रिटेन सरकार ने इस पर सफाई देते हुए कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री ने सवाल ठीक से नहीं सुना था।

