शनिवार, 4 नवंबर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023
  3. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 न्यूज
  4. wasim akram speaks on hasan raza different balls to indian bowlers statement, says dont insult us
Written By
Last Updated : शनिवार, 4 नवंबर 2023 (16:35 IST)

पूर्व पाकिस्तानी खिलाडी के बेहूदा बयान पर भड़के वसीम अकरम, कहा अपनी बेइज्जती...........

हसन रजा के 'भारतीय गेंदबाजों को अलग गेंद' बयान पर वसीम अकरम ने कहा अपनी बेइज्जती के साथ हमारी बेइज्जती दुनिया में न कराओ

पूर्व पाकिस्तानी खिलाडी के बेहूदा बयान पर भड़के वसीम अकरम, कहा अपनी बेइज्जती........... - wasim akram speaks on hasan raza different balls to indian bowlers statement, says dont insult us
Wasim Akram on Hasan Raza's Statement : वर्ल्ड कप में भारतीय गेंदबाज शानदार प्रदर्शन दे रहे हैं और लगता है यह कुछ लोगों से देखा नहीं जा रहा है। कुछ दिनों पहले पाकिस्तान के पूर्व क्रिकेटर हसन रजा ने ICC और BCCI पर बेतुके इल्जाम लगाए थे (Hasan Raza's Accusations), उन्होंने कहा था कि ICC और BCCI द्वारा भारतीय गेंदबाजों को अलग गेंद दी जा रही है जिस से Seam और Swing ज़्यादा मिल रही है।
उन्होंने यह बात पाकिस्तान के एक चैनल पर कही थी। उनका यह बयान पिछले कुछ दिनों काफी चर्चा में रहा और कई क्रिकेटर और क्रिकेट एक्सपर्ट्स ने यह तक कहा कि ऐसा भला कोई बोल कैसे सकता है। हसन रजा के इस बयान पर पाकिस्तान के ही दिग्गज गेंदबाज वसीम अकरम ने तीखा तंज कसा हैं। 
Wasim Akram ने पाकिस्तान के चैनल A Sports पर बात करते हुए Hasan Raza के कमेंट पर कहा कि ऐसी बेतुकी बातें कहकर अपनी बेइज्जती के साथ दुनिया के सामने पाकिस्तान कीबेइज्जती न करें।

  वसीम अकरम ने कहा "आप अपना अपमान करवा रहे हैं लेकिन आप पूरी दुनिया के सामने हमारा अपमान क्यों कर रहे हैं? सबसे पहले स्टेडियम में अंपायर, रेफरी और कई अन्य लोग हैं और फिर तकनीक या कुछ भी गेंद को कम या ज्यादा कैसे स्विंग करा सकता है। भारतीय गेंदबाज सर्वश्रेष्ठ हैं दुनिया में और उनके पास skills है - यही कारण है कि वे दूसरों से बेहतर करते हैं"
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडल

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडलभारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने पिछले एक पखवाड़े में अपने खून, पसीने और कड़ी मेहनत से एशियाई खेलों में 107 पदकों के जादुई आंकड़े को छूकर देश को समय से पहले दिवाली का तोहफा देने के साथ 2024 के पेरिस ओलंपिक में अब तक की सबसे अच्छे प्रदर्शन का भरोसा दिया।

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बना

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बनाएडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने विश्व कप के अपने पहले मैच में शनिवार को यहां श्रीलंका को 102 रन से करारी शिकस्त दी।

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियां

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियांAsian Games 2023 : एशियन गेम्स में 4 मेडल जीतने वाली मेरठ की 3 बेटियों ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि वह किसी से कम नहीं हैं। क्रांति की सरजमीं मेरठ में जहां भी इन पदक विजेता बेटियों ने कदम रखे तो शहरवासियों ने उनको पलकों पर बैठा लिया। इन बेटियों ने अपनी जीत का श्रेय माता-पिता, कोच और सरकार की प्रोत्साहन नीति को दिया है।

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामा

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामाSAvsSL एडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ शनिवार को यहां पांच विकेट पर 428 रन बनाए, जो टूर्नामेंट का नया रिकॉर्ड है।

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैच

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैचभारत और ईरान के बीच शनिवार को एशियाई खेलों के पुरुष कबड्डी फाइनल मुकाबले के दौरान उस वक्त विवाद पैदा हो गया, जब रेफरी के फैसले के विरोध में खिलाड़ी मैट पर बैठ गए।कबड्डी मैट पर इस तरह का नजारा शायद ही पहले कभी देखा गया था। इस विवाद के कारण चिर-परिचित टीमों के बीच का मुकाबला लगभग एक घंटे तक रुका रहा।

और भी वीडियो देखें

‘प्रिंस आफ कोलकाता’ के शहर में ‘किंग कोहली’ का जबर्दस्त क्रेज

‘प्रिंस आफ कोलकाता’ के शहर में ‘किंग कोहली’ का जबर्दस्त क्रेजसायन सरकार जलपाईगुड़ी से , सजल बिहार के अररिया से और प्रदुम्न ओडिशा के कटक से सैकड़ों किलोमीटर का सफर तय करके यहां सिर्फ विराट कोहली को उनके जन्मदिन पर खेलते देखने पहुंचे हैं और ईडन गार्डन के आसपास भारतीय टीम की 18 नंबर की जर्सी ही चारों ओर नजर आ रही है।

10 ओवर में 90 रन, शाहीन ने तो पलभर में तोड़ा हारिस राउफ का अनचाहा रिकॉर्ड

10 ओवर में 90 रन, शाहीन ने तो पलभर में तोड़ा हारिस राउफ का अनचाहा रिकॉर्डPAKvsNZ रचिन रविंद्र (108) और कप्तान केन विलियम्सन (95) के बीच 180 रन की साझीदारी की बदौलत न्यूजीलैंड ने शनिवार को आईसीसी विश्वकप में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करते हुये पाकिस्तान को जीत के लिये 402 रन का विशाल लक्ष्य दिया।

न्यूजीलैंड ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ बनाया रिकॉर्ड 401 रनों का वनडे विश्वकप स्कोर

न्यूजीलैंड ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ बनाया रिकॉर्ड 401 रनों का वनडे विश्वकप स्कोरNZvsPAK न्यूजीलैंड ने रचिन रविंद्र (108 रन) की शतकीय पारी और कप्तान केन विलियमसन के साथ दूसरे विकेट के लिए उनकी 180 रन की साझेदारी की बदौलत पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ वनडे विश्व कप मैच में बल्लेबाजी का न्यौता मिलने के बाद छह विकेट पर 401 रन का विशाल स्कोर खड़ा किया। विलियमसन ने 79 गेंद में 95 रन की अर्धशतकीय पारी खेली।पाकिस्तान के गेंदबाजों में मोहम्मद वसीम ने तीन विकेट झटके जबकि हसन अली, इफ्तिखार अहमद और हारिस रऊफ को एक एक विकेट मिला।

इंग्लैंड ने टॉस जीतकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ चुनी गेंदबाजी

इंग्लैंड ने टॉस जीतकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ चुनी गेंदबाजीAUSvsENG विश्व कप मुकाबले से बाहर हो चुकी इंग्लैंड ने शनिवार को टॉस जीत कर आस्ट्रेलिया को पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का न्योता दिया।2025 में होने वाली चैंपियंस ट्राफी में क्वालीफाई करने के लिहाज से इंग्लैंड के लिये यह मुकाबला बेहद महत्वपूर्ण है। इस मैच में हार जीत का फैसला गत विश्व कप विजेता की दिशा तय करेगा।

जीत के अश्वमेधी रथ पर सवार भारत के सामने दक्षिण अफ्रीका की कठिन चुनौती

जीत के अश्वमेधी रथ पर सवार भारत के सामने दक्षिण अफ्रीका की कठिन चुनौतीINDvsSA लगातार सात जीत के साथ आत्मविश्वास से लबरेज भारतीय टीम को इस विश्व कप में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के रूप में पहली कठिन चुनौती मिलने जा रही है और शीर्ष दो टीमों के बीच रविवार को ‘फाइनल से पहले फाइनल ’ माने जा रहे इस मुकाबले में ‘बर्थडे ब्वॉय’ विराट कोहली पर सभी की नजरें होंगी।

UP: नाबालिग लड़की के अपहरण और दुष्कर्म के दोषी को 26 साल की जेल

UP: नाबालिग लड़की के अपहरण और दुष्कर्म के दोषी को 26 साल की जेल26 years jail for kidnapping and rape accused: कन्नौज की एक विशेष पाक्सो (यौन अपराधों से बच्चों का संरक्षण) अदालत ने एक नाबालिग लड़की का अपहरण कर उसके साथ दुष्कर्म करने के आरोपी को दोषी करार देते हुए 26 साल कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। अदालत ने अभियुक्त पर 50,500 रुपए जुर्माना भी लगाया है।

महादेव को भी नहीं छोड़ा, छत्तीसगढ़ में किस पर बरसे पीएम मोदी?

महादेव को भी नहीं छोड़ा, छत्तीसगढ़ में किस पर बरसे पीएम मोदी?पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी शनिवार को छत्तीसगढ़ के दौरे पर हैं। वे यहां दुर्ग (Durg) में एक चुनावी सभा को संबोधित कर रहे हैं। इस दौरान पीएम मोदी ने राज्य के सीएम भूपेश बघेल और कांग्रेस पार्टी पर जोरदार हमला बोला है। बता दें कि छत्तीसगढ़ सीएम भूपेश बघेल को लेकर ईडी ने दावा किया है कि प्रमोटर्स की तरफ से उन्हें करोडों धन मिला है।

Indore-3 : आकाश विजयवर्गीय का टिकट कटने के बाद बदले समीकरण, पर वंशवाद की छाया कायम

Indore-3 : आकाश विजयवर्गीय का टिकट कटने के बाद बदले समीकरण, पर वंशवाद की छाया कायमIndore-3 Assembly Constituency: भाजपा महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय (Kailash Vijayvargiya) के विधायक बेटे आकाश विजयवर्गीय (Akash Vijayvargiya) का टिकट कटने के बाद इंदौर-3 क्षेत्र (Indore-3 region) के चुनावी समीकरण बदल गए हैं और अब मुख्य भिड़ंत भाजपा और कांग्रेस की ओर से मैदान में उतारे गए नए चेहरों के बीच है।

क्या है Mahdev App, जिसमें ईडी ने लिया छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम भूपेश बघेल का नाम

क्या है Mahdev App, जिसमें ईडी ने लिया छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम भूपेश बघेल का नामछत्तीसगढ़ में चुनावी मौसम के बीच केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी ईडी ने बड़ा दावा किया है। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि महादेव सट्टेबाजी ऐप के प्रवर्तकों ने मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल को अब तक 508 करोड़ रुपए दिए हैं। न्यूज़ एजेंसी पीटीआई ने अधिकारियों के हवाले से बताया कि एजेंसी आगे की जांच कर रही है।

नेपाल में भूकंप से 129 लोगों की मौत, पीएम प्रचंड पहुंचे भूकंप प्रभावित क्षेत्र में

नेपाल में भूकंप से 129 लोगों की मौत, पीएम प्रचंड पहुंचे भूकंप प्रभावित क्षेत्र मेंearthquake in nepal: नेपाल (nepal) में बीती देर रात्रि में आए भूकंप से तबाही का मंजर सामने आया है। यहां आए 6.4 की तीव्रता (6.4 magnitude) वाले भूकंप से इमारतें ढह गईं जिसमें दबकर अब तक 129 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि बड़ी संख्या में लोग घायल हुए हैं।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

क्रिकेट विश्वकप

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com