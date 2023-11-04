बेंगलुरु के बार में देख रहे थे 2019 वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल, आज बेंगलुरु में तोड़ रहे हैं रिकॉर्ड

Rachin Ravindra ODI World Cup 2023 : न्यूज़ीलैंड टीम में 23 साल के रचिन रवीन्द्र (Rachin Ravindra) World Cup 2023 में बहुत अच्छा खेल रहे हैं। New Zealand और Pakistan के बीच M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru में एक धमासान मुक़ाबला खेला जा रहा है जो दोनों ही टीमों की दृष्टि से बेहद महत्वपूर्ण है, ख़ास कर New Zealand के लिए जिसके लिए World Cup 2023 Semi Final में पहुंचने के लिए समीकरण ज़्यादा पक्ष में है। इस मैच में Rachin Ravindra ने शतक जड़ा और अपनी टीम को बेहतरीन शुरुआत दी। यह उनका पहला वर्ल्ड कप है और वह अपने पहले वनडे विश्व कप में 500 रन पूरे करने वाले सबसे कम उम्र के क्रिकेटर बन गए। (Rachin Ravindra youngest cricketer to complete 500 runs in his debut of odi world cup) सबसे अधिक रन बनाने वाले क्रिकेटरों में जॉनी बेयरस्टो (532 रन 2019 विश्व कप) रचिन रवींद्र (517 2023 विश्व कप*) और बाबर आजम (474 ​​2019 विश्व कप) शामिल हैं,

(Rachin Ravindra now has 2nd most runs in his debut WC

Bairstow 532 ( 2019)

*Rachin 517

Babar 474 (2019))

Historic.



Rachin Ravindra is the first batter to score 3 hundreds on a debut World Cup in 48 year old history. pic.twitter.com/g6NLcPeKHt — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 4, 2023 Rachin Ravindra ने अपने पहले मैच में England के खिलाफ शतक, Australia के खिलाफ शतक और अब बेंगलुरु के अपने पसंदीदा मैदान चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम में Pakistan के खिलाफ शतक जड़ा।

Emerging player of the #ICCMensCricketWorldCup2023 Rachin Ravindra and then daylight. The foundation has been set for a real superstar in the making. First player to score three centuries in his debut CWC. pic.twitter.com/g4jD9Y7kYq — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 4, 2023

Bangalore के ही bar में देख रहे थे 2019 World Cup Final (NZvsENG)

हालाँकि Rachin Ravindra का ODI Debut इस साल मार्च में ही हुआ है, लेकिन उनका लक्ष्य काफी समय से विश्व कप डेब्यू का था और उन्हें 2019 विश्व कप फाइनल के दौरान बेंगलुरु के एक बार में बीयर पीते हुए देखा गया था, जहाँ उनकी टीम बाउंड्री गणना नियम (Boundary Count Rule) के कारण इंग्लैंड से हार गई थी। उनके वर्तमान आँकड़े वास्तव में दर्शाते हैं कि वह उभरता सितारा है और अपने देश के लिए अच्छा करेगा।

रचिन रवींद्र के पिता बैंगलोर से हैं Rachin Ravindra का जन्म 18 नवंबर 1999 को न्यूजीलैंड के वेलिंग्टन शहर (Wellington) में हुआ था और उनके पिता बैंगलोर से हैं, न्यूजीलैंड में स्थानांतरित होने से पहले उनके पिता, सॉफ्टवेयर आर्किटेक्ट रवि कृष्णमूर्ति (Ravi Krishnamurthy), Bangalore में एक क्लब क्रिकेट खिलाड़ी थे। Rachin Ravindra का नाम Rahul Dravid और Sachin Tendulkar के पहले नामों को जोड़ते हुए रखा गया है।

Rachin Ravindra in 2019 - watched the New Zealand Vs England WC Final in Bengaluru.



Rachin Ravindra in 2023 - scored his 3rd World Cup at the very same Bengaluru city. pic.twitter.com/WVskUaMNtK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 4, 2023

Most World Cup centuries before turning 24:



Rachin Ravindra - 3*.



Sachin Tendulkar - 2.



- Rachin was named after Sachin and today he broke Sachin's record...!!! pic.twitter.com/skSvwmViEQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 4, 2023

- Hundred Vs England.

- Fifty Vs Netherlands.

- Fifty Vs India.

- Hundred Vs Australia.

- Fifty Vs Pakistan.



