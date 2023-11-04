शनिवार, 4 नवंबर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023
  3. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 न्यूज
  4. Rachin Ravindra scored a century against Pakistan, become the youngest to score 500 on odi world cup debut NZvsPAK
Written By
Last Updated : शनिवार, 4 नवंबर 2023 (14:50 IST)

बेंगलुरु के बार में देख रहे थे 2019 वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल, आज बेंगलुरु में तोड़ रहे हैं रिकॉर्ड

बेंगलुरु के बार में देख रहे थे 2019 वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल, आज बेंगलुरु में तोड़ रहे हैं रिकॉर्ड - Rachin Ravindra scored a century against Pakistan, become the youngest to score 500 on odi world cup debut NZvsPAK
Rachin Ravindra ODI World Cup 2023 : न्यूज़ीलैंड टीम में 23 साल के रचिन रवीन्द्र (Rachin Ravindra) World Cup 2023 में बहुत अच्छा खेल रहे हैं। New Zealand और Pakistan के बीच M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru में एक धमासान मुक़ाबला खेला जा रहा है जो दोनों ही टीमों की दृष्टि से बेहद महत्वपूर्ण है, ख़ास कर New Zealand के लिए जिसके लिए World Cup 2023 Semi Final में पहुंचने के लिए समीकरण ज़्यादा पक्ष में है। इस मैच में Rachin Ravindra ने शतक जड़ा और अपनी टीम को बेहतरीन शुरुआत दी। यह उनका पहला वर्ल्ड कप है और वह अपने पहले वनडे विश्व कप में 500 रन पूरे करने वाले सबसे कम उम्र के क्रिकेटर बन गए। (Rachin Ravindra youngest cricketer to complete 500 runs in his debut of odi world cup) सबसे अधिक रन बनाने वाले क्रिकेटरों में जॉनी बेयरस्टो (532 रन 2019 विश्व कप) रचिन रवींद्र (517 2023 विश्व कप*) और बाबर आजम (474 ​​2019 विश्व कप) शामिल हैं, 
 
(Rachin Ravindra now has 2nd most runs in his debut WC 
 
Bairstow 532 ( 2019)
*Rachin 517
Babar 474 (2019))
Rachin Ravindra ने अपने पहले मैच में England के खिलाफ शतक, Australia के खिलाफ शतक और अब बेंगलुरु के अपने पसंदीदा मैदान चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम में Pakistan के खिलाफ शतक जड़ा। 

Bangalore के ही bar में देख रहे थे 2019 World Cup Final (NZvsENG)
 हालाँकि Rachin Ravindra का ODI Debut इस साल मार्च में ही हुआ है, लेकिन उनका लक्ष्य काफी समय से विश्व कप डेब्यू का था और उन्हें 2019 विश्व कप फाइनल के दौरान बेंगलुरु के एक बार में बीयर पीते हुए देखा गया था, जहाँ उनकी टीम बाउंड्री गणना नियम (Boundary Count Rule) के कारण इंग्लैंड से हार गई थी। उनके वर्तमान आँकड़े वास्तव में दर्शाते हैं कि वह उभरता सितारा है और अपने देश के लिए अच्छा करेगा।
 
रचिन रवींद्र के पिता बैंगलोर से हैं
Rachin Ravindra का जन्म 18 नवंबर 1999 को न्यूजीलैंड के वेलिंग्टन शहर (Wellington) में हुआ था और उनके पिता बैंगलोर से हैं, न्यूजीलैंड में स्थानांतरित होने से पहले उनके पिता, सॉफ्टवेयर आर्किटेक्ट रवि कृष्णमूर्ति (Ravi Krishnamurthy), Bangalore में एक क्लब क्रिकेट खिलाड़ी थे। Rachin Ravindra का नाम Rahul Dravid और Sachin Tendulkar के पहले नामों को जोड़ते हुए रखा गया है।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडल

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडलभारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने पिछले एक पखवाड़े में अपने खून, पसीने और कड़ी मेहनत से एशियाई खेलों में 107 पदकों के जादुई आंकड़े को छूकर देश को समय से पहले दिवाली का तोहफा देने के साथ 2024 के पेरिस ओलंपिक में अब तक की सबसे अच्छे प्रदर्शन का भरोसा दिया।

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बना

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बनाएडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने विश्व कप के अपने पहले मैच में शनिवार को यहां श्रीलंका को 102 रन से करारी शिकस्त दी।

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियां

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियांAsian Games 2023 : एशियन गेम्स में 4 मेडल जीतने वाली मेरठ की 3 बेटियों ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि वह किसी से कम नहीं हैं। क्रांति की सरजमीं मेरठ में जहां भी इन पदक विजेता बेटियों ने कदम रखे तो शहरवासियों ने उनको पलकों पर बैठा लिया। इन बेटियों ने अपनी जीत का श्रेय माता-पिता, कोच और सरकार की प्रोत्साहन नीति को दिया है।

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामा

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामाSAvsSL एडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ शनिवार को यहां पांच विकेट पर 428 रन बनाए, जो टूर्नामेंट का नया रिकॉर्ड है।

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैच

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैचभारत और ईरान के बीच शनिवार को एशियाई खेलों के पुरुष कबड्डी फाइनल मुकाबले के दौरान उस वक्त विवाद पैदा हो गया, जब रेफरी के फैसले के विरोध में खिलाड़ी मैट पर बैठ गए।कबड्डी मैट पर इस तरह का नजारा शायद ही पहले कभी देखा गया था। इस विवाद के कारण चिर-परिचित टीमों के बीच का मुकाबला लगभग एक घंटे तक रुका रहा।

और भी वीडियो देखें

जीत के अश्वमेधी रथ पर सवार भारत के सामने दक्षिण अफ्रीका की कठिन चुनौती

जीत के अश्वमेधी रथ पर सवार भारत के सामने दक्षिण अफ्रीका की कठिन चुनौतीINDvsSA लगातार सात जीत के साथ आत्मविश्वास से लबरेज भारतीय टीम को इस विश्व कप में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के रूप में पहली कठिन चुनौती मिलने जा रही है और शीर्ष दो टीमों के बीच रविवार को ‘फाइनल से पहले फाइनल ’ माने जा रहे इस मुकाबले में ‘बर्थडे ब्वॉय’ विराट कोहली पर सभी की नजरें होंगी।

बैंगलोर के बार में देख रहे थे 2019 वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल, आज बैंगलोर में तोड़ रहे हैं रिकॉर्ड

बैंगलोर के बार में देख रहे थे 2019 वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल, आज बैंगलोर में तोड़ रहे हैं रिकॉर्डइस मैच में Rachin Ravindra ने शतक जड़ा और अपनी टीम को बेहतरीन शुरुआत दी। यह उनका पहला वर्ल्ड कप है और वह अपने पहले वनडे विश्व कप में 500 रन पूरे करने वाले सबसे कम उम्र के क्रिकेटर बन गए। (Rachin Ravindra youngest cricketer to complete 500 runs in his debut of odi world cup) सबसे अधिक रन बनाने वाले क्रिकेटरों में जॉनी बेयरस्टो (532 रन 2019 विश्व कप) रचिन रवींद्र (517 2023 विश्व कप*) और बाबर आजम (474 ​​2019 विश्व कप) शामिल हैं,

कमाल के केन, अंगूठे में दर्द के दौरान शतक चूके पर तोड़ा फ्लेमिंग का रिकॉर्ड

कमाल के केन, अंगूठे में दर्द के दौरान शतक चूके पर तोड़ा फ्लेमिंग का रिकॉर्डकेन विलियमसन के अंगूठे में फ्रैक्चर की पुष्टि न्यूजीलैंड क्रिकेट बोर्ड पहले से ही कर चुका था। आज भी जब वह पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ खेलने उतरे तो वह असहज लगे और लग रहा था कि उनके अंगूठे में उनको हल्का दर्द है। आज वह मैदान पर अपनी टीम के लिए उतरे क्योंकि यह मैच न्यूजीलैंड के लिए जीतना बहुत जरूरी है।

11 रन बनाए और 99 गेंदों पर लुटाए 113 रन, खत्म हुआ हार्दिक के लिए वनडे विश्वकप

11 रन बनाए और 99 गेंदों पर लुटाए 113 रन, खत्म हुआ हार्दिक के लिए वनडे विश्वकपदेखा जाए तो वह इस विश्वकप में सिर्फ 3 मैच ही खेल पाए क्योंकि बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ 3 गेंद डालकर ही उनको बाहर जाना पड़ा। हार्दिक पांड्या को सिर्फ 1 बार बल्लेबाजी का मौका मिला और उन्होंने 1 चौका जडकर 11 रन बनाए। वहीं गेंदबाजी में उन्होंने 16.3 ओवर में 113 रन लुटाकर 5 विकेट झटके। उनका वनडे विश्वकप का सफर कुछ ऐसा रहा।

INDvsSA मैच के टिकट नहीं मिलने से ईडन गार्डन के बाहर दर्शकों ने किया प्रदर्शन

INDvsSA मैच के टिकट नहीं मिलने से ईडन गार्डन के बाहर दर्शकों ने किया प्रदर्शनINDvsSA भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच विश्व कप के लीग मैच के टिकट नहीं मिलने से क्रिकेटप्रेमियों और बंगाल क्रिकेट संघ के आजीवन सदस्यों में काफी रोष व्याप्त है और उन्होंने शुक्रवार को फिर ईडन गार्डन के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया।

Indore-3 : आकाश विजयवर्गीय का टिकट कटने के बाद बदले समीकरण, पर वंशवाद की छाया कायम

Indore-3 : आकाश विजयवर्गीय का टिकट कटने के बाद बदले समीकरण, पर वंशवाद की छाया कायमIndore-3 Assembly Constituency: भाजपा महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय (Kailash Vijayvargiya) के विधायक बेटे आकाश विजयवर्गीय (Akash Vijayvargiya) का टिकट कटने के बाद इंदौर-3 क्षेत्र (Indore-3 region) के चुनावी समीकरण बदल गए हैं और अब मुख्य भिड़ंत भाजपा और कांग्रेस की ओर से मैदान में उतारे गए नए चेहरों के बीच है।

क्या है Mahdev App, जिसमें ईडी ने लिया छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम भूपेश बघेल का नाम

क्या है Mahdev App, जिसमें ईडी ने लिया छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम भूपेश बघेल का नामछत्तीसगढ़ में चुनावी मौसम के बीच केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी ईडी ने बड़ा दावा किया है। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि महादेव सट्टेबाजी ऐप के प्रवर्तकों ने मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल को अब तक 508 करोड़ रुपए दिए हैं। न्यूज़ एजेंसी पीटीआई ने अधिकारियों के हवाले से बताया कि एजेंसी आगे की जांच कर रही है।

नेपाल में भूकंप से 129 लोगों की मौत, पीएम प्रचंड पहुंचे भूकंप प्रभावित क्षेत्र में

नेपाल में भूकंप से 129 लोगों की मौत, पीएम प्रचंड पहुंचे भूकंप प्रभावित क्षेत्र मेंearthquake in nepal: नेपाल (nepal) में बीती देर रात्रि में आए भूकंप से तबाही का मंजर सामने आया है। यहां आए 6.4 की तीव्रता (6.4 magnitude) वाले भूकंप से इमारतें ढह गईं जिसमें दबकर अब तक 129 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि बड़ी संख्या में लोग घायल हुए हैं।

छत्तीसगढ़ के CM भूपेश बघेल तक कैसे पहुंची ऑनलाइन सट्टेबाजी के महादेव एप की ED जांच?

छत्तीसगढ़ के CM भूपेश बघेल तक कैसे पहुंची ऑनलाइन सट्टेबाजी के महादेव एप की ED जांच?छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव में वोटिंग से ठीक पहले ईडी ने ऑनलाइन सट्टेबाजी को लेकर चर्चित महादेव एप के सहारे सूबे के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल को लेकर बड़ा दावा किया है। ईडी ने दावा किया है कि महादेव एप के प्रमोटर ने विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल को 508 करोड़ रुपए दिए है। ईडी का दावा है कि इसके लिए कैश कूरियर बनाकर असीम दास को दुबई भेजा गया था जो कि एक कारोबारी का ड्राइवर है। ईडी ने असीम दास को गिरफ्तार कर उसकी कार से 5.39 करोड़ और भिलाई स्थित उसके घर से बड़े पैमाने पर नगदी जब्त की है। ईडी ने असीम दास के मिले बेनामी खाते में जमा 15 करोड़ 59 लाख की रकम भी फ्रीज कर दी है। इसके साथ ईडी ने दुर्ग में पुलिसकर्मी भीम यादव को भी गिरफ्तार किया है। ईडी का दावा है कि भीम यादव सट्टेबाजी के प्रमोटर से सीधा जुड़ा था और उनसे मिलने वाला पैसा नेताओं और अधिकारियों तक पहुंचता था।

Pune: मोदी के खिलाफ बनाया था आपत्तिजनक भित्तिचित्र, आपसी झड़प में 4 छात्र घायल

Pune: मोदी के खिलाफ बनाया था आपत्तिजनक भित्तिचित्र, आपसी झड़प में 4 छात्र घायलobjectionable graffiti: सावित्रीबाई फुले पुणे विश्वविद्यालय (SPPU) के छात्रावास के भीतर प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) पर एक आपत्तिजनक भित्तिचित्र बनाए जाने के खिलाफ यहां विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP)के प्रदर्शन के दौरान हुई झड़प में एक वामपंथी संगठन के 4 छात्र घायल हो गए।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

क्रिकेट विश्वकप

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com