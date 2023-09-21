गुरुवार, 21 सितम्बर 2023
World Cup Anthem में पाकिस्तान का झंडा छोटा दिखने पर भड़के पाकिस्तानी फेन्स

ODI World Cup 2023 Anthem : साल का सबसे बड़ा क्रिकेट इवेंट वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup 2023) अब हर दिन नजदीक आता जा रहा है। यह 5 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगा और भारत में ही खेला जाएगा। जैसा कि हमेशा होता है, जब कोई बड़ा इवेंट आता है, किसी न किसी रूप में विवाद उत्पन्न हो जाते हैं। इस इवेंट को भी कई विवादों और समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ा है, जो ज्यादातर पड़ोसी देश पाकिस्तान से आ रही हैं।

जब शेड्यूल जारी किया गया था तो उन्हें स्थानों को लेकर समस्या थी और अब जब आईसीसी ने वनडे विश्व कप का आधिकारिक गान जारी किया (ICC released ODI World Cup Official Anthem), तो उन्हें फिर से इसके एक हिस्से को लेकर समस्या हो गई है। 
ICC ने 20 सितंबर को वनडे विश्व कप 2023 के Official Anthem 'दिल जश्न बोले ' (Dil Jashn bole) का एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया, जिसमें बॉलीवुड अभिनेता रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh in World Cup Anthem) और एक प्रसिद्ध संगीतकार, प्रीतम (Pritam) ने गाने को धुन दी, जबकि कई प्रसिद्ध गायक विश्व कप गीत को पूरा करने के लिए एक साथ आए।

इस वीडियो को बड़ी संख्या में दर्शकों तक पहुंचने में इसे कोई समय नहीं लगा क्योंकि यह दुनिया के सबसे बड़े आयोजनों में से एक है, जिसके लिए लोग अपनी टीम को खेलते देखने के लिए बेसब्री से इंतजार करते हैं, कई पाकिस्तानी प्रशंसकों को यह समस्याग्रस्त लगा।

इसका कारण इस Anthem के एक फ्रेम में दिखाए गए पाकिस्तान के झंडे का आकार है। कुछ पाकिस्तानी प्रशंसकों का कहना है कि ODI World Cup के इस Anthem में पाकिस्तानी झंडे को जानबूझकर छोटा दिखाया गया है।  
 
उन्होंने पाकिस्तानी झंडे की तुलना वीडियो में दिख रहे दूसरे देशों के झंडों से की और उन्हें लगा कि उनका झंडा आकार में दूसरे देशों के झंडे की तुलना में जानबूझ कर छोटा दिखाया गया है।  
Asian Games में इस बार 100 पार मेडल के लिए 655 में से इन भारतीय खिलाड़ियों पर रहेगा पदक जीतने का दारोमदार

Asian Games में इस बार 100 पार मेडल के लिए 655 में से इन भारतीय खिलाड़ियों पर रहेगा पदक जीतने का दारोमदारभारत हांगझोउ में आगामी Asian Games एशियाई खेलों में 655 खिलाड़ियों का अपना अब तक का सबसे बड़ा दल भेजेगा और देश की निगाहें 39 स्पर्धाओं में शीर्ष स्थान हासिल करने पर लगी होंगी जिसमें व्यक्तिगत और टीम स्पर्धायें शामिल हैं। ‘अब की बार, सौ पार’ (इस बार 100 पदक पार करना) ‘कैचलाइन’ रही है जिससे प्रशंसकों और खेल प्रतिष्ठानों की काफी उम्मीदें लगी होंगी। जकार्ता और पालेमबांग में पिछले चरण में देश ने 70 पदक जीते थे जिससे देश की निगाहें इस आंकड़े को पार करने पर लगी होंगी।

11 रिकॉर्ड्स बने, Asia Cup Final में, भारत और सिराज ने लगाई झड़ी

11 रिकॉर्ड्स बने, Asia Cup Final में, भारत और सिराज ने लगाई झड़ीINDvsSL भारत और श्रीलंका के बीच रविवार को यहां खेले गए एशिया कप फाइनल में कई नए रिकॉर्ड बने।भारत ने यह मैच 10 विकेट से जीतकर एशिया कप में आठवां खिताब जीता। मोहम्मद सिराज के छह विकेट के दम पर श्रीलंका की टीम केवल 50 रन पर सिमट गई। भारतीय टीम ने केवल 6.1 ओवर में लक्ष्य हासिल कर दिया।

कुश्ती से लेकर घुड़सवारी तक, एशियाड से पहले इन खेलों में हुए जमकर विवाद

कुश्ती से लेकर घुड़सवारी तक, एशियाड से पहले इन खेलों में हुए जमकर विवादहांगझोउ में 23 सितंबर में शुरू हो रहे एशियाई खेलों से पहले कुश्ती में गहराया संकट सबसे बड़ा विवाद रहा और भारतीय दल की हांगझोउ रवानगी से पहले ही कई विवाद सुर्खियों में रहे।भारतीय दल एशियाई खेलों में सौ से अधिक पदक जीतने के इरादे से जा रहा है।

Asia Cup ने दे दिए World Cup के सारे सवालों के जवाब, टीम अब लग रही है दमदार

Asia Cup ने दे दिए World Cup के सारे सवालों के जवाब, टीम अब लग रही है दमदारभारत तीन हफ्ते पहले जब Asia Cup एशिया कप के लिए श्रीलंका पहुंचा था तो उसके कई सवालों के जवाब तलाशने थे।अब जब रोहित शर्मा की टीम श्रीलंका से रवाना हो रही है तो वह ICC ODI World Cup विश्व कप की चुनौती के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है। टीम के मध्यक्रम में अब अधिक स्पष्टता है जबकि उसके पास हर माहौल में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने वाला गेंदबाजी आक्रमण है।

‘टेप बॉल’ से खेलते हुए पाकिस्तान के लिए वनडे तक पहुंचे स्लिंगर गेंदबाज जमान

‘टेप बॉल’ से खेलते हुए पाकिस्तान के लिए वनडे तक पहुंचे स्लिंगर गेंदबाज जमानपाकिस्तान ने इतने वर्षों से अनगिनत तेज गेंदबाज दिये हैं जिसे देखकर क्रिकेट खेलने वाले अन्य देश ईर्ष्या करते हैं और अब जमान खान इस कतार में शामिल होने वाले एक और तेज गेंदबाज बन गये हैं। लेकिन इसमें एक मामूली सा अंतर है। वह शायद पाकिस्तान की ओर से अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में खेलने वाले पहले ‘स्लिंगर’ (हाथ को ऊपर की जगह कोण से ले जाकर गेंदबाजी) तेज गेंदबाज हैं। जमान को बुधवार को नसीम शाह के चोटिल होकर बाहर होने से पाकिस्तान की एशिया कप वनडे टीम में शामिल किया गया। पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में एक छोटे से गांव मीरपुर के गरीब परिवार का यह 21 साल का खिलाड़ी ‘टेप बॉल’ क्रिकेट खेलते हुए कश्मीर लीग में खेलने लगा।

एशियाई खेलों के उद्घाटन समारोह में इन दो भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को मिलेगा ध्वजवाहक बनने का मौका

एशियाई खेलों के उद्घाटन समारोह में इन दो भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को मिलेगा ध्वजवाहक बनने का मौकाभारतीय हॉकी कप्तान हरमनप्रीत सिंह और ओलंपिक पदक विजेता मुक्केबाज लवलीना बोरगोहेन 23 सितंबर को हांगझोउ में एशियाई खेलों के उद्घाटन समारोह के दौरान भारतीय दल के ध्वजवाहक होंगे।भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ (IOA) ने बुधवार को इस महाद्वीपीय टूर्नामेंट के लिए संयुक्त ध्वजवाहक बनाने का फैसला किया।एशियाई खेलों में इस दफा कुल 655 भारतीय खिलाड़ी हिस्सा ले रहे हैं जो देश का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा दल है।

1996 वनडे विश्वकप को कब्जे मेंं लिया श्रीलंका ने, बड़ी बड़ी टीमों को रौंदा

1996 वनडे विश्वकप को कब्जे मेंं लिया श्रीलंका ने, बड़ी बड़ी टीमों को रौंदा1996 विश्वकप में श्रीलंका की टीम एक्शन में दिखी और उसने उस समय कि सबसे मजबूत टीम मानी जाने वाली ऑस्ट्रलिया को विश्वकप फाइनल में पटखनी दे डाली। श्रीलंका ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को फाइनल मैच में 7 विकेट से हराकर विश्वकप का खिताब अपने नाम किया।

Asian Games में भारतीय महिला टीम बिना मैच जीते पहुंची सेमीफाइनल में, जानिए कैसे

Asian Games में भारतीय महिला टीम बिना मैच जीते पहुंची सेमीफाइनल में, जानिए कैसेएशियाई खेल में आज महिला क्रिकेट टी-20 के भारत बनाम मलेशिया के क्वार्टर फाइनल मुकाबले में भारत ने शेफाली वर्मा 67 रन, जेमिमा रॉड्रिग्ज नाबाद 47 रन और ऋचा घोष ने सात गेंदों में नाबाद 21 रन तूफानी पारी की बदौलत मलेशिया को 174 रन का लक्ष्य दिया। मलेशिया की टीम ने 3 गेंदो पर 1 रन बनाया जिसके बाद बारिश आ गई और भारत बेहतर रैंकिंग के कारण सेमीफाइनल में पहुंच गई।

Asian Games में भारत ने किया बड़ा उलटफेर पिछले बार की सिल्वर मेडलिस्ट दक्षिण कोरिया को वॉलीबॉल में हराया

Asian Games में भारत ने किया बड़ा उलटफेर पिछले बार की सिल्वर मेडलिस्ट दक्षिण कोरिया को वॉलीबॉल में हरायाभारत की पुरुष वॉलीबॉल टीम ने बुधवार को यहां गत उप विजेता दक्षिण कोरिया को पांच सेट चले रोमांचक मुकाबले में हराकर उलटफेर के साथ ग्रुप में शीर्ष पर रहते हुए एशियाई खेलों के नॉकआउट चरण में जगह बनाई। भारतीय टीम ने ग्रुप सी के अंतिम मैच में कोरिया को दो घंटे 38 मिनट में 3-2 (25-27 29-27 25-22 20-25 17-15) से हराया।मंगलवार को कंबोडिया को 3-0 से हराने वाला भारत पांच अंक के साथ ग्रुप में शीर्ष पर रहा।

ICC ODI World Cup के लिए भारतीय टीम की जर्सी हुई लॉन्च (Video)

ICC ODI World Cup के लिए भारतीय टीम की जर्सी हुई लॉन्च (Video)भारत में पांच अक्टूबर से शुरू होने वाले एक दिवसीय विश्व कप के लिये भारतीय टीम की नई जर्सी लॉन्च कर दी गई है।टीम इंडिया के आधिकारिक किट स्पॉन्सर एडिडास ने वीडियो शेयर कर नई जर्सी लॉन्च की है। नई जर्सी में कप्तान रोहित शर्मा, विराट कोहली समेत पूरी टीम का अलग ही स्वैग देखने को मिल रहा है।

चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता पर राजनाथ बोले, संस्कृति और विज्ञान एक दूसरे के पूरक

चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता पर राजनाथ बोले, संस्कृति और विज्ञान एक दूसरे के पूरकChandrayaan 3 : रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने ‘चंद्रयान-3’ की सफलता के लिए इसरो, वैज्ञानिकों और देशवासियों को बधाई दी। उन्होंने कहा कि संस्कृति एवं विज्ञान एक दूसरे के विरोधी नहीं, बल्कि पूरक हैं।

भारत सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, कनाडा के नागरिकों के लिए वीजा सेवा निलंबित

भारत सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, कनाडा के नागरिकों के लिए वीजा सेवा निलंबितIndia Canada standoff : भारत और कनाडा के बीच बढ़ते तनाव के बीच भारत सरकार ने कनाडा के नागरिकों के लिए वीजा सेवा निलंबित कर दी।

Share bazaar News: विदेशी कोष की सतत निकासी से शुरुआती कारोबार में घरेलू बाजारों में रही गिरावट

Share bazaar News: विदेशी कोष की सतत निकासी से शुरुआती कारोबार में घरेलू बाजारों में रही गिरावटShare bazaar News: वैश्विक बाजारों (global markets) के कमजोर रुख और विदेशी कोषों की निकासी के बीच स्थानीय शेयर बाजारों (stock markets) में लगातार तीसरे दिन गुरुवार को शुरुआती कारोबार में गिरावट आई। अमेरिकी फेडरल रिजर्व (US Federal Reserve) के मुद्रास्फीति से निपटने के लिए इस साल एक बार फिर दरें बढ़ाने का संकेत देने के बाद वैश्विक बाजारों में गिरावट आई।

राज्यसभा में जेपी नड्डा बोले, दुनिया हमें ना बताएं कि महिला प्रथम हैं (Live Updates)

राज्यसभा में जेपी नड्डा बोले, दुनिया हमें ना बताएं कि महिला प्रथम हैं (Live Updates)Women Reservation Bill : लोकसभा में पास होने के बाद आज राज्यसभा में महिला आरक्षण बिल पेश किया गया। बिल पर उच्च सदन में 7 घंटे तक चर्चा की जाएगी। पल-पल की जानकारी...

Chandrayaan-3: चांद पर हुई सुबह, लैंडर और रोवर को जगाने की कोशिश करेगा ISRO

Chandrayaan-3: चांद पर हुई सुबह, लैंडर और रोवर को जगाने की कोशिश करेगा ISROChandrayaan-3: भारतीय अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी (ISRO) द्वारा चांद पर भेजे गए चंद्रयान-3 (Chandrayaan-3) के लैंडर और रोवर मॉड्यूल को एक बार फिर से सक्रिय करने की तैयारी की जा रही है। वैसे इस बात की आशा कम है कि लैंडर और रोवर दुबारा से काम कर पाएंगे, क्योंकि लैंडर और रोवर स्लीप मोड (sleep mode) पर जा चुके हैं। अगर ये स्लीप मोड से जागे भी और दुबारा काम करने लगे तो इसरो के लिए खुशी का बात होगी।
