World Cup Anthem में पाकिस्तान का झंडा छोटा दिखने पर भड़के पाकिस्तानी फेन्स

ODI World Cup 2023 Anthem : साल का सबसे बड़ा क्रिकेट इवेंट वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup 2023) अब हर दिन नजदीक आता जा रहा है। यह 5 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगा और भारत में ही खेला जाएगा। जैसा कि हमेशा होता है, जब कोई बड़ा इवेंट आता है, किसी न किसी रूप में विवाद उत्पन्न हो जाते हैं। इस इवेंट को भी कई विवादों और समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ा है, जो ज्यादातर पड़ोसी देश पाकिस्तान से आ रही हैं।





जब शेड्यूल जारी किया गया था तो उन्हें स्थानों को लेकर समस्या थी और अब जब आईसीसी ने वनडे विश्व कप का आधिकारिक गान जारी किया (ICC released ODI World Cup Official Anthem), तो उन्हें फिर से इसके एक हिस्से को लेकर समस्या हो गई है।

DIL JASHN BOLE #CWC23 Official Anthem arriving now on platform 2023 Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever Credits: Music - Pritam Lyrics - Shloke Lal, Saaveri Verma Singers - Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita… pic.twitter.com/09AK5B8STG

Cheap stunts from BCCI. Don’t worry. In Sha Allah, the Pakistan flag will Fly High in India on 19th November. #WorldCup2023 #WorldCupAnthem #WC2023 pic.twitter.com/8rM27JjAw8

Look at the size of Pakistan’s flag compared to England, Sri Lanka, South Africa & the rest of them. pic.twitter.com/GakIsM9K7e

Pakistani fans are crying because the size of the Pakistan flag was the smallest in the ICC CWC 2023 anthem video.

