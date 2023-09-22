शुक्रवार, 22 सितम्बर 2023
पाकिस्तान को लगा एक बड़ा झटका, घातक गेंदबाज वर्ल्ड कप से बाहर

ODI World Cup Pakistan Team : वनडे विश्व कप (ODI World Cup 2023) दिन-ब-दिन नजदीक आता जा रहा है और भारत में 5 अक्टूबर से 19 अक्टूबर तक खेला जाएगा। Asia Cup में बाहर होने के बाद, पाकिस्तान टीम का लक्ष्य अपना दूसरा वनडे विश्व कप जीतना होगा। उन्होंने पहला विश्व कप 1992 में इमरान खान की कप्तानी में जीता था, जब उन्होंने इंग्लैंड को 22 रनों से हराकर अपनी पहली विश्व कप ट्रॉफी जीती थी। (Pakistan won their first ODI World Cup in 1992 under the captaincy of Imran Khan)
 
Pakistan Sqaud ODI World Cup : शुक्रवार, 22 सितम्बर को, पाकिस्तान ने विश्व कप के लिए अपनी टीम की घोषणा की, लेकिन टीम को एक बड़ा झटका लगा है। 
पाकिस्तान का घातक तेज गेंदबाज, Naseem Shah शॉक्ल्डर की चोट के कारण नहीं खेल पाएगा। हसन अली (Hasan Ali) ने पाकिस्तान विश्व कप टीम में नसीम शाह की जगह ली।
हसन ने आखिरी बार जून 2022 में एकदिवसीय मैच खेला था और किसी भी प्रारूप में पाकिस्तान के लिए आखिरी बार इस साल जनवरी में कराची में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट में खेला था। (Naseem Shah out of ODI World Cup, Hasan Ali replaces him)

उनकी टीम के साथी इंजमाम उल हक ने कहा, "दुर्भाग्य से, हमें डॉक्टरों से जो रिपोर्ट मिली है, उसमें कहा गया है कि नसीम शाह सिर्फ विश्व कप के अलावा भी लंबे समय तक बाहर रहेंगे। इस समय वह मेरी नजर में दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाज थे।  पाकिस्तान के लिए यह एक बड़ा नुकसान है और हमें उम्मीद है कि वह जल्द ही ठीक हो जाएंगे।"

विश्व कप के लिए पाकिस्तान टीम: फखर जमां, इमाम-उल-हक, अब्दुल्ला शफीक, बाबर आजम (कप्तान), मोहम्मद रिजवान (विकेटकीपर), सऊद शकील, इफ्तिखार अहमद, आगा सलमान, शादाब खान, उसामा मीर, मोहम्मद नवाज, शाहीन शाह अफरीदी, हारिस रऊफ, मोहम्मद वसीम जूनियर, हसन अली
