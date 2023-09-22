पाकिस्तान को लगा एक बड़ा झटका, घातक गेंदबाज वर्ल्ड कप से बाहर

JUST IN: Hasan Ali replaces the injured Naseem Shah in Pakistan's World Cup squad #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/u5qdLYDAzW— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 22, 2023
With a heavy heart, I'm sharing that I will not be part of this amazing team that will be representing our beloved country. While I'm disappointed, I believe everything is in Allah's hands. InshahAllah will be on the field very soon.
Thank you to all my fans for the prayers!— Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) September 22, 2023
उनकी टीम के साथी इंजमाम उल हक ने कहा, "दुर्भाग्य से, हमें डॉक्टरों से जो रिपोर्ट मिली है, उसमें कहा गया है कि नसीम शाह सिर्फ विश्व कप के अलावा भी लंबे समय तक बाहर रहेंगे। इस समय वह मेरी नजर में दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाज थे। पाकिस्तान के लिए यह एक बड़ा नुकसान है और हमें उम्मीद है कि वह जल्द ही ठीक हो जाएंगे।"
Unfortunately, Naseem Shah won't be gracing the 2023 ODI World Cup due to a shoulder injury.— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) September 22, 2023
Get well soon, champ! pic.twitter.com/i2GvQBgr5q
Naseem Shah Ruled out of the World Cup.
Things have gone really bad for Naseem shah after this stare by Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/Zs1QEl0e0v— Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) September 22, 2023
Said it Earlier will say it again ..
-Swing of Shaheen with new ball, -Change -ups & pace of Haris -Yorkers of Zaman Khan
Mix all these three and you’ll find Naseem Shah...
You Can't Replace him #ICCWorldCup2023 #squad #NaseemShah pic.twitter.com/nHRWgzfaHG
— ying U (@statpad_R) September 22, 2023