गुरुवार, 28 सितम्बर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023
  3. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 न्यूज
  4. Indian Crowd gave a huge welcome to Pakistan team as they arrived in hyderabad ahead of ODI World Cup
Written By
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 28 सितम्बर 2023 (16:00 IST)

पाकिस्तानी टीम का हैदराबाद में हुआ शानदार स्वागत, नहीं आया कई लोगों को यह स्वागत रास

Pakistan Team Landed in Hyderabad : 5 अक्टूबर से शुरू होने वाले वनडे वर्ल्ड कप के लिए पाकिस्तान की टीम 7 साल बाद भारत पहुंची है। भारत में आईसीसी विश्व कप 2023 (ODI World Cup 2023) के लिए Visa जारी होने के एक दिन बाद, पाकिस्तान टीम आखिरकार साल के सबसे बड़े क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट से पहले हैदराबाद पहुंची।
 
जैसे ही वे हैदराबाद पहुंचे, भारतीय भीड़ ने उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया। भारत में यह कहावत है 'अतिथि देवो भवः (Atithi Devo Bhav) अर्थात् अतिथि देवतास्वरूप होते हैं।' चाहे दुश्मन हो या दोस्त, भारतीय हर किसी का स्वागत करना पसंद करते हैं। 
 
 जैसे ही वे प्रवेश कर रहे थे, लोगों ने पाकिस्तान खिलाडियों का जोरो शोरो से स्वागत किया। इस स्वागत का वीडियो कुछ ही समय में सोशल मीडिया पर प्रसारित होने लगा, कुछ लोगों को इस भीड़ पर गर्व महसूस हुआ कि उन्होंने अपने कट्टर प्रतिद्वंद्वियों का भी इतना भव्य स्वागत किया और कुछ लोगों ने इस पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि वे पाकिस्तानी टीम का स्वागत और उत्साहवर्धन क्यों कर रहे हैं।


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

Asian Games में इस बार 100 पार मेडल के लिए 655 में से इन भारतीय खिलाड़ियों पर रहेगा पदक जीतने का दारोमदार

Asian Games में इस बार 100 पार मेडल के लिए 655 में से इन भारतीय खिलाड़ियों पर रहेगा पदक जीतने का दारोमदारभारत हांगझोउ में आगामी Asian Games एशियाई खेलों में 655 खिलाड़ियों का अपना अब तक का सबसे बड़ा दल भेजेगा और देश की निगाहें 39 स्पर्धाओं में शीर्ष स्थान हासिल करने पर लगी होंगी जिसमें व्यक्तिगत और टीम स्पर्धायें शामिल हैं। ‘अब की बार, सौ पार’ (इस बार 100 पदक पार करना) ‘कैचलाइन’ रही है जिससे प्रशंसकों और खेल प्रतिष्ठानों की काफी उम्मीदें लगी होंगी। जकार्ता और पालेमबांग में पिछले चरण में देश ने 70 पदक जीते थे जिससे देश की निगाहें इस आंकड़े को पार करने पर लगी होंगी।

11 रिकॉर्ड्स बने, Asia Cup Final में, भारत और सिराज ने लगाई झड़ी

11 रिकॉर्ड्स बने, Asia Cup Final में, भारत और सिराज ने लगाई झड़ीINDvsSL भारत और श्रीलंका के बीच रविवार को यहां खेले गए एशिया कप फाइनल में कई नए रिकॉर्ड बने।भारत ने यह मैच 10 विकेट से जीतकर एशिया कप में आठवां खिताब जीता। मोहम्मद सिराज के छह विकेट के दम पर श्रीलंका की टीम केवल 50 रन पर सिमट गई। भारतीय टीम ने केवल 6.1 ओवर में लक्ष्य हासिल कर दिया।

कुश्ती से लेकर घुड़सवारी तक, एशियाड से पहले इन खेलों में हुए जमकर विवाद

कुश्ती से लेकर घुड़सवारी तक, एशियाड से पहले इन खेलों में हुए जमकर विवादहांगझोउ में 23 सितंबर में शुरू हो रहे एशियाई खेलों से पहले कुश्ती में गहराया संकट सबसे बड़ा विवाद रहा और भारतीय दल की हांगझोउ रवानगी से पहले ही कई विवाद सुर्खियों में रहे।भारतीय दल एशियाई खेलों में सौ से अधिक पदक जीतने के इरादे से जा रहा है।

Asia Cup ने दे दिए World Cup के सारे सवालों के जवाब, टीम अब लग रही है दमदार

Asia Cup ने दे दिए World Cup के सारे सवालों के जवाब, टीम अब लग रही है दमदारभारत तीन हफ्ते पहले जब Asia Cup एशिया कप के लिए श्रीलंका पहुंचा था तो उसके कई सवालों के जवाब तलाशने थे।अब जब रोहित शर्मा की टीम श्रीलंका से रवाना हो रही है तो वह ICC ODI World Cup विश्व कप की चुनौती के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है। टीम के मध्यक्रम में अब अधिक स्पष्टता है जबकि उसके पास हर माहौल में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने वाला गेंदबाजी आक्रमण है।

‘टेप बॉल’ से खेलते हुए पाकिस्तान के लिए वनडे तक पहुंचे स्लिंगर गेंदबाज जमान

‘टेप बॉल’ से खेलते हुए पाकिस्तान के लिए वनडे तक पहुंचे स्लिंगर गेंदबाज जमानपाकिस्तान ने इतने वर्षों से अनगिनत तेज गेंदबाज दिये हैं जिसे देखकर क्रिकेट खेलने वाले अन्य देश ईर्ष्या करते हैं और अब जमान खान इस कतार में शामिल होने वाले एक और तेज गेंदबाज बन गये हैं। लेकिन इसमें एक मामूली सा अंतर है। वह शायद पाकिस्तान की ओर से अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में खेलने वाले पहले ‘स्लिंगर’ (हाथ को ऊपर की जगह कोण से ले जाकर गेंदबाजी) तेज गेंदबाज हैं। जमान को बुधवार को नसीम शाह के चोटिल होकर बाहर होने से पाकिस्तान की एशिया कप वनडे टीम में शामिल किया गया। पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में एक छोटे से गांव मीरपुर के गरीब परिवार का यह 21 साल का खिलाड़ी ‘टेप बॉल’ क्रिकेट खेलते हुए कश्मीर लीग में खेलने लगा।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Asian Games में बैडमिंटन महिला टीम की हुई जीत से शुरुआत, आसानी से पहुंची क्वार्टरफाइनल में

Asian Games में बैडमिंटन महिला टीम की हुई जीत से शुरुआत, आसानी से पहुंची क्वार्टरफाइनल मेंभारतीय महिला बैंडमिंटन टीम ने बुधवार को यहां मंगोलिया को एकतरफा मुकाबले में 3-0 से हराकर Asian Games एशियई खेलों की महिला टीम स्पर्धा के क्वार्टर फाइनल में जगह बनाई।दो बार की ओलंपिक पदक विजेता सिंधू ने पहले एकल में मयागमार्तसेरेन गनबातर को 21-3 21-3 से हराकर भारत को अच्छी शुरुआत दिलाई।

वनडे विश्वकप से पहले ही दक्षिण अफ्रीका लौटा कप्तान, यह खिलाड़ी करेगा कप्तानी

वनडे विश्वकप से पहले ही दक्षिण अफ्रीका लौटा कप्तान, यह खिलाड़ी करेगा कप्तानी25 सितंबर को भारत पहुंची दक्षिण अफ्रीका की टीम के कप्तान ने अगले 2 दिन बाद ही घरे के लिए उड़ान भर ली है। सलामी बल्लेबाज टेम्बा बावुमा ने इसका कारण पारिवारिक बताया है। दक्षिण अफ्रिका को 29 सितंबर को ही अपना पहला अभ्यास मैच अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ खेलना था। इसके अलावा 2 अक्टूबर को न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ अभ्यास मैच खेलना था।

वुशु में पदक जीतकर रो पड़ी रोशिबिना देवी, मणिपुर हिंसा के पीड़ित समाज को किया मेडल समर्पित (Video)

वुशु में पदक जीतकर रो पड़ी रोशिबिना देवी, मणिपुर हिंसा के पीड़ित समाज को किया मेडल समर्पित (Video)भारत की नाओरेम रोशिबिना देवी ने गुरुवार को यहां Asian Games एशियाई खेलों की महिला 60 किग्रा वुशु सांडा फाइनल में स्थानीय दावेदार वू शियाओवेई के खिलाफ 0-2 की शिकस्त के साथ रजत पदक जीता। उन्होंने यह पदक Manipur Violence मणिपुर हिस्सा के पीड़ितों को समर्पित किया।रोशिबिना का गृह राज्य मणिपुर इस साल मई से हिंसा से जूझ रहा है।

'अब कोई भ्रम नहीं', वनडे विश्वकप से पहले रोहित शर्मा ने यह क्यों कहा?

'अब कोई भ्रम नहीं', वनडे विश्वकप से पहले रोहित शर्मा ने यह क्यों कहा?कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने पिछले मैचों में भारत के प्रदर्शन पर संतोष व्यक्त करते हुए बुधवार को यहां कहा कि टीम प्रबंधन ICC ODI World Cupविश्व कप से पहले खिलाड़ियों की भूमिका को लेकर किसी तरह की भ्रम की स्थिति में नहीं है।रोहित ने कहा,‘‘हम वास्तव में बहुत अच्छा खेल रहे हैं। जब हम (विश्व कप की) 15 सदस्यीय टीम की बात करते हैं तो हम इस बात को लेकर स्पष्ट हैं कि हम क्या चाहते हैं और वह कौन सा खिलाड़ी है जो हमारे लिए यह भूमिका निभाएगा।’’

Asian Games 2023 : भारत ने एशियाई खेलों में जीता स्वर्ण, 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल में चीन को दी मात

Asian Games 2023 : भारत ने एशियाई खेलों में जीता स्वर्ण, 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल में चीन को दी मातAsian Games 2023 : भारत की पुरुष 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल टीम ने गुरुवार को यहां एशियाई खेलों में स्वर्ण पदक जीता जबकि देश के 2 निशानेबाज व्यक्तिगत वर्ग के फाइनल में जगह बनाने में सफल रहे। सरबजोत सिंह, अर्जुन सिंह चीमा और शिव नरवाल ने बेहद करीबी मुकाबले में चीन की टीम को पछाड़कर शीर्ष स्थान हासिल किया और भारत को निशानेबाजी में चौथा स्वर्ण पदक दिलाया।

देश का विदेशी कर्ज बढ़कर 629.1 अरब डॉलर हुआ, RBI ने जारी किए आंकड़े

देश का विदेशी कर्ज बढ़कर 629.1 अरब डॉलर हुआ, RBI ने जारी किए आंकड़ेForeign debt increased at the end of June : भारत का विदेशी ऋण जून 2023 के अंत में मामूली रूप से बढ़कर 629.1 अरब अमेरिकी डॉलर हो गया, हालांकि ऋण-जीडीपी अनुपात में गिरावट आई है। भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक की ओर से गुरुवार को जारी आंकड़ों में यह बात सामने आई।

संसद में नाजी सैनिक का सम्मान, जस्टिन ट्रूडो ने मांगी माफी

संसद में नाजी सैनिक का सम्मान, जस्टिन ट्रूडो ने मांगी माफीJustine Trudeau news : कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो ने द्वितीय विश्वयुद्ध के दौरान एक नाजी इकाई के लिए लड़ाई लड़ने वाले एक व्यक्ति को कनाडा की संसद में सम्मान दिए जाने पर माफी मांगी है। इस घटना की वैश्विक स्तर पर निंदा हुई और विपक्ष ने इसे देश के इतिहास में सबसे बड़ी राजनयिक शर्मिंदगी करार दिया है।

Gandhi Jayanti Slogan: जानिए महात्मा गांधी के प्रमुख नारे

Gandhi Jayanti Slogan: जानिए महात्मा गांधी के प्रमुख नारेMahatma Gandhi Slogan 2023 : 2 अक्टूबर को मोहनदास करमचंद गांधी यानी गांधी जी की जयंती है। महात्मा गांधी ने सत्य और अहिंसा के रास्ते को अपनाया और उस पर चलकर ही स्वतंत्रता और जीत हासिल की। आइए यहां जानते हैं महात्मा गांधी के प्रमुख नारे...

प्रेमिका से मिलने जा रहा अतीक का इनामी गुर्गा सद्दाम दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार

प्रेमिका से मिलने जा रहा अतीक का इनामी गुर्गा सद्दाम दिल्ली से गिरफ्तारAbdul Samad alias Saddam arrested from Delhi: उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस की स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स (STF) ने अतीक अहमद गिरोह के सक्रिय सदस्य और एक लाख रुपए के इनामी अपराधी अब्दुल समद उर्फ सद्दाम को दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार किया है। सद्दाम को 27/28 सितंबर की दरमियानी रात करीब दो बजे दिल्ली के मालवीय नगर से गिरफ्तार किया गया।

महाकाल नगरी में ढाई घंटे तक बदहाल घूमती रही 'लाड़ली', नजर आई पुलिस की 'सुस्‍ती' और लोगों की संवेदनहीनता

महाकाल नगरी में ढाई घंटे तक बदहाल घूमती रही 'लाड़ली', नजर आई पुलिस की 'सुस्‍ती' और लोगों की संवेदनहीनताएक 12 साल की बच्‍ची दुष्‍कर्म के बाद लगभग अर्धनग्‍न अवस्था में बदहाल होकर सड़कों पर भटकती रहती है और उज्‍जैन की सुस्‍त पुलिस को भनक तक नहीं लगती। न पुलिस इस बच्‍ची की सुध लेती है और न ही उज्‍जैन नगरी की जनता ने बच्‍ची की हालत पर नजर डाली। तीन-तीन बार उज्‍जैन पुलिस के 100 नंबर पर डायल किया जाता है, लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जाती है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

गणेशोत्सव

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

क्रिकेट विश्वकप

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com