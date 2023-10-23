सोमवार, 23 अक्टूबर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023
  3. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 न्यूज
  4. Bishan Singh Bedi, former India captain and spinner has died at the age of 77
Written By
Last Updated : सोमवार, 23 अक्टूबर 2023 (17:16 IST)

वर्ल्ड कप के बीच एक दु:खद खबर, पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान बिशन सिंह बेदी का निधन

वर्ल्ड कप के बीच एक दु:खद खबर, पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान बिशन सिंह बेदी का निधन - Bishan Singh Bedi, former India captain and spinner has died at the age of 77
  • 77 साल की उम्र में हुआ निधन 
  • 25 सितम्बर 1946 को अमृतसर में हुआ था जन्म
  •  67 टेस्ट खेले और 266 विकेट चटकाए
ODI World Cup 2023 में भारत की लगातार जीत और दबदबे के जश्न के बीच क्रिकेट प्रशंसकों के लिए एक दुखद खबर है। भारत के पूर्व कप्तान और दिग्गज स्पिनर बिशन सिंह बेदी का एक लम्बी बीमारी के बाद सोमवार को 77 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है। उन्होंने 1967 से 1979 के बीच अपने 12 साल के करियर में कुल 67 टेस्ट खेले और 266 विकेट चटकाए। उन्होंने 10 एक दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों में सात विकेट भी लिए। 
बेदी ने इरापल्ली प्रसन्ना (Erapalli Prasanna), बीएस चंद्रशेखर (BS Chandrasekhar) और एस. वेंकटराघवन (S. Venkataraghavan) के साथ मिलकर भारत की स्पिनर चौकड़ी बनाई थी। इसे भारतीय क्रिकेट के इतिहास की सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्पिन चौकड़ी कहा जाता है।

 
1970 में पद्म श्री विजेता (Padma Shri winner Bishan Singh Bedi), बेदी ने 22 टेस्ट मैचों में भारत की कप्तानी भी की और 1975 में पूर्वी अफ्रीका के खिलाफ भारत का पहला एकदिवसीय मैच खेला, जहां उन्होंने 12 ओवर, आठ मेडन फेंके, छह रन दिए और एक विकेट लिया था।
 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडल

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडलभारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने पिछले एक पखवाड़े में अपने खून, पसीने और कड़ी मेहनत से एशियाई खेलों में 107 पदकों के जादुई आंकड़े को छूकर देश को समय से पहले दिवाली का तोहफा देने के साथ 2024 के पेरिस ओलंपिक में अब तक की सबसे अच्छे प्रदर्शन का भरोसा दिया।

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बना

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बनाएडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने विश्व कप के अपने पहले मैच में शनिवार को यहां श्रीलंका को 102 रन से करारी शिकस्त दी।

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियां

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियांAsian Games 2023 : एशियन गेम्स में 4 मेडल जीतने वाली मेरठ की 3 बेटियों ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि वह किसी से कम नहीं हैं। क्रांति की सरजमीं मेरठ में जहां भी इन पदक विजेता बेटियों ने कदम रखे तो शहरवासियों ने उनको पलकों पर बैठा लिया। इन बेटियों ने अपनी जीत का श्रेय माता-पिता, कोच और सरकार की प्रोत्साहन नीति को दिया है।

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामा

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामाSAvsSL एडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ शनिवार को यहां पांच विकेट पर 428 रन बनाए, जो टूर्नामेंट का नया रिकॉर्ड है।

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैच

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैचभारत और ईरान के बीच शनिवार को एशियाई खेलों के पुरुष कबड्डी फाइनल मुकाबले के दौरान उस वक्त विवाद पैदा हो गया, जब रेफरी के फैसले के विरोध में खिलाड़ी मैट पर बैठ गए।कबड्डी मैट पर इस तरह का नजारा शायद ही पहले कभी देखा गया था। इस विवाद के कारण चिर-परिचित टीमों के बीच का मुकाबला लगभग एक घंटे तक रुका रहा।

और भी वीडियो देखें

'Chase Master' Virat Kohli : बड़े मैचों का बड़ा खिलाड़ी, पीछा करते वक़्त बन जाता है 'Beast'

'Chase Master' Virat Kohli : बड़े मैचों का बड़ा खिलाड़ी, पीछा करते वक़्त बन जाता है 'Beast'भारतीय स्टार बल्लेबाज Virat Kohli ने एक बार फिर साबित कर दिया है कि वह आज के युग में क्रिकेट जगत के सबसे महान चेस मास्टर हैं (Greatest Chaser in Cricket World).. उन्होंने एक बार फिर साबित कर दिया है कि जब भी भारत बड़े मैचों में लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए लड़खड़ाता है, तो वह बाधा को शांति से स्वीकार करते हैं और धैर्य के साथ उस पर काबू पाते हुए टीम को लक्ष्य के नजदीक ले जाते हैं।

तीन स्वर्ण पदक के साथ किया भारत ने एशियाई पैरा खेलों का आगाज

तीन स्वर्ण पदक के साथ किया भारत ने एशियाई पैरा खेलों का आगाजभारत के प्रणव सूरमा ने हांगझोउ एशियाई पैरा खेलों (Asian Para Games) में एथलेटिक्स प्रतियोगिता के शुरुआती दिन सोमवार को यहां पुरुषों की क्लब थ्रो एफ51 स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण जीता (Pranav Soorma club throw F51) । इस स्पर्धा का रजत और कांस्य पदक भी भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के नाम रहा।

Asian Games का मेडल और ओलंपिक कोटा छिन सकता है भारतीय महिला मुक्केबाज से

Asian Games का मेडल और ओलंपिक कोटा छिन सकता है भारतीय महिला मुक्केबाज सेभारत के एक मुक्केबाज पर डोपिंग नियमों के उल्लंघन के कारण हाल ही में एशियाई खेलों में हासिल किये गये पदक के साथ पेरिस ओलंपिक कोटा के गंवाने का खतरा है। यह महिला मुक्केबाज एशियाई खेलों से पहले अंतरराष्ट्रीय परीक्षण एजेंसी (आईटीए) को अपने ठिकानों (रहने का स्थान) के बारे में जानकारी देने में कई बार विफल रही है। दोष साबित होने पर इस मुक्केबाज को एशियाई खेलों का पदक और पेरिस ओलंपिक कोटा गंवाने के अलावा अधिकतम दो साल का प्रतिबंध झेलना पड़ सकता है।

5 रनों से शतक चूके, सचिन की बराबरी करने में विराट का इंतजार बढ़ा

5 रनों से शतक चूके, सचिन की बराबरी करने में विराट का इंतजार बढ़ामोहम्मद शमी के पांच विकेट के बाद विराट कोहली के बड़े अर्धशतक से भारत ने रविवार को यहां आईसीसी विश्व कप मैच में न्यूजीलैंड को चार विकेट से हराकर लगातार पांचवीं जीत दर्ज की और सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाने का दावा मजबूत किया। हालांकि इस जीत के अंत में भारतीय फैंस का थोड़ा सा दिल टूटा। जब विराट कोहली शतक से सिर्फ 5 रन दूर थे और कुल 15 गेंदें बची थी तब वह मैट हैनरी की गेंद पर छक्के से मैच खत्म करने के चक्कर में डीम मिडविकेट पर फिलिप को कैच थमा बैठे। अगर कोहली यह शतक बना लेते तो उनके 49 वनडे शतक हो जाते जो में सचिन तेंदुलकर के लगाए हुए शतकों हैं।

20 साल बाद भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को ICC टूर्नामेंट में हराया, 4 विकेट से जीता मैच

20 साल बाद भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को ICC टूर्नामेंट में हराया, 4 विकेट से जीता मैचINDvsNZ करीब 20 साल का इंतजार आज पूरा हुआ जब धर्मशाला के हिमाचल प्रदेश क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को 2 ओवर रहते 4 विकेटों से हरा दिया। न्यूजीलैंड ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 50 ओवरों में 10 विकेटों के नुकसान पर 273 रन बनाए। वहीं भारत ने इस लक्ष्य को 6 विेकेटों के नुकसान रहते हुए पा लिया। विराट कोहली शतक से 5 रन चूक गए लेकिन एक बहुत महत्वपूर्ण पारी खेलकर लौटे। इससे पहले भारत ने साल 2003 में न्यूजीलैंड को आईसीसी वनडे विश्वकप में 6 विकेटों से हराया था।

बंगाल की खाड़ी से आ रहा है चक्रवाती तूफान 'HAMOON', इन राज्यों के लिए IMD ने जारी की चेतावनी

बंगाल की खाड़ी से आ रहा है चक्रवाती तूफान 'HAMOON', इन राज्यों के लिए IMD ने जारी की चेतावनीCyclonic Hamun: आईएमडी (IMD) से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार भारत से सटे अरब सागर और बंगाल की खाड़ी में एक साथ दो खतरनाक चक्रवात (cyclone) बन रहे हैं। अरब सागर में उठा चक्रवात 'तेज' बेहद भीषण चक्रवाती तूफान में बदल चुका है वहीं बंगाल की खाड़ी में चक्रवात 'हामून' बन रहा है। लेकिन ये अभी ये शुरुआती दौर में है।

Panipat : जिम में एक्सरसाइज करते समय DSP की हार्ट अटैक से मौत

Panipat : जिम में एक्सरसाइज करते समय DSP की हार्ट अटैक से मौतपानीपत जेल के डीएसपी जोगिंदर देसवाल की मौत हो गई। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक मौत का कारण हार्ट अटैक बताया जा रहा है। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक जोगिंदर देसवाल रोजाना की तरह जिम कर रहे थे, तभी अचानक से उन्हें झटका लगा और वे गिर गए।

वाघ बकरी चाय कंपनी के मालिक पराग देसाई का 49 साल में निधन, आवारा कुत्तों ने किया हमला

वाघ बकरी चाय कंपनी के मालिक पराग देसाई का 49 साल में निधन, आवारा कुत्तों ने किया हमलावाघ बकरी चाय समूह के कार्यकारी निदेशक पराग देसाई का आज 49 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया। कंपनी ने सोशल मीडिया पर इस बात की जानकारी दी। पिछले सप्ताह गिरने के बाद उन्हें ब्रेन हेमरेज हुआ और रविवार को अस्पताल में उनकी मृत्यु हो गई. कंपनी ने एक इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट में कहा कि गहरे दुख के साथ, हम अपने प्रिय पराग देसाई के दुखद निधन की सूचना देते हुए दुखी हैं। हादसा तब हुआ जब उन पर स्ट्रीट डॉग्स ने हमला कर दिया।

Israel Hamas War : खूनी जंग में 4500 से अधिक की मौत, 12000 घायल, तस्वीरों में देखें युद्ध की तबाही

Israel Hamas War : खूनी जंग में 4500 से अधिक की मौत, 12000 घायल, तस्वीरों में देखें युद्ध की तबाहीIsrael-Hamas war Photos : इजरायल और हमास में जंग का 17वां दिन है। इजराइल के हमले से गाजा में अब तक 4 हजार 651 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। चरमपंथी संगठन हमास के हमले से इजरायल के 1,405 लोगों की मौत होने की पुष्टि हो चुकी है। गाजा से आ रही तस्वीरें युद्ध की भयावहता को बयां कर रही हैं।

MP Election 2023 : कैसे रुकेगी EVM टेंपरिंग, Election commission को दिग्विजय सिंह ने बताई प्रोसेस

MP Election 2023 : कैसे रुकेगी EVM टेंपरिंग, Election commission को दिग्विजय सिंह ने बताई प्रोसेसMP Election 2023 : 5 राज्यों में चुनाव से पहले ईवीएम EVM का मुद्दा फिर गर्मा गया है। कांग्रेस मोदी सरकार पर ईवीएम में छेड़छाड़ के आरोप लगाती रही है। इस बीच मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह ने चुनाव आयोग को सुझाव दिया है कि वह ईवीएम में छेड़छाड़ को किस तरह से रोक सकता है। दिग्विजय सिंह ने आरोप लगाया कि राज्य में ट्रायल के दौरान ईवीएम मशीनों से छेड़छाड़ की गई।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

क्रिकेट विश्वकप

नवरात्रि

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com