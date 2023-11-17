शुक्रवार, 17 नवंबर 2023
भारत 65 पर होगा all out, मार्श की एक भविष्यवाणी हुई सच, क्या दूसरी भी होगी पूरी

भारत 65 पर होगा all out, मार्श की एक भविष्यवाणी हुई सच, क्या दूसरी भी होगी पूरी - Australia 450/2, India all out 65, Mitchell Marsh Prediction goes viral
Mitchell Marsh INDvsAUS Prediction : भारत 15 नवंबर को INDvsNZ Semi Final में न्यूजीलैंड को हराकर पहले ही Cricket World Cup के लिए क्वालीफाई कर चुका है और जो टीम 19 नवंबर को नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में इनसे भिड़ने वाली है वह है, Team Australia.  विश्व कप से पहले, IPL 2023 के दौरान टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया के all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ने क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर एक बड़ी भविष्यवाणी की थी, उन्होंने कहा था कि फाइनल में भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया आमने-सामने होंगे और ऑस्ट्रेलिया 450/2 रन बनाएगा और टीम इंडिया को 65 पर ऑलआउट कर देगा। उनकी एक भविष्यवाणी अब तक सच हो चुकी है फाइनल में भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की भिड़ंत होने वाली है, लेकिन क्या उनकी दूसरी भविष्यवाणी सच होगी? ऐसा न होने की अपेक्षा है। 
 
Mitchell Marsh ने Delhi Capitals के podcast में मुस्कुराते हुए कहा था कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया फाइनल में भारत को हराकर अपराजित रहेगा। ऑस्ट्रेलिया 450/2, भारत 65 रन पर ऑल आउट।'' (Australia will stay undefeated, defeating India in the final. Australia 450/2, India all out 65)
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के फाइनल में पहुंचने के बाद से उनका ये कमेंट सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडल

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडलभारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने पिछले एक पखवाड़े में अपने खून, पसीने और कड़ी मेहनत से एशियाई खेलों में 107 पदकों के जादुई आंकड़े को छूकर देश को समय से पहले दिवाली का तोहफा देने के साथ 2024 के पेरिस ओलंपिक में अब तक की सबसे अच्छे प्रदर्शन का भरोसा दिया।

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बना

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बनाएडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने विश्व कप के अपने पहले मैच में शनिवार को यहां श्रीलंका को 102 रन से करारी शिकस्त दी।

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियां

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियांAsian Games 2023 : एशियन गेम्स में 4 मेडल जीतने वाली मेरठ की 3 बेटियों ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि वह किसी से कम नहीं हैं। क्रांति की सरजमीं मेरठ में जहां भी इन पदक विजेता बेटियों ने कदम रखे तो शहरवासियों ने उनको पलकों पर बैठा लिया। इन बेटियों ने अपनी जीत का श्रेय माता-पिता, कोच और सरकार की प्रोत्साहन नीति को दिया है।

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामा

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामाSAvsSL एडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ शनिवार को यहां पांच विकेट पर 428 रन बनाए, जो टूर्नामेंट का नया रिकॉर्ड है।

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैच

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैचभारत और ईरान के बीच शनिवार को एशियाई खेलों के पुरुष कबड्डी फाइनल मुकाबले के दौरान उस वक्त विवाद पैदा हो गया, जब रेफरी के फैसले के विरोध में खिलाड़ी मैट पर बैठ गए।कबड्डी मैट पर इस तरह का नजारा शायद ही पहले कभी देखा गया था। इस विवाद के कारण चिर-परिचित टीमों के बीच का मुकाबला लगभग एक घंटे तक रुका रहा।

आक्रामक शुरुआत देने वाले रोहित शर्मा को अभी तक नहीं मिला वनडे विश्वकप अभियान का श्रेय

आक्रामक शुरुआत देने वाले रोहित शर्मा को अभी तक नहीं मिला वनडे विश्वकप अभियान का श्रेयविश्व कप में अपनी बेखौफ और निस्वार्थ बल्लेबाजी से प्रतिद्वंद्वी टीम के गेंदबाजों पर दबाव बना टीम को शानदार शुरुआत दिलाने वाले भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा इस वैश्विक खिताब से बस एक जीत दूर है। रोहित इस विश्व कप में कम से कम पांच बार शतक पूरा करने से चूक गये लेकिन उन्होंने अपने सकारात्मक रवैये से देश के करोड़ों क्रिकेट प्रशंसकों का दिल जीत लिया।

10 जीतें लगातार, ऐसा रहा टीम इंडिया का फाइनल का सफर

10 जीतें लगातार, ऐसा रहा टीम इंडिया का फाइनल का सफरभारतीय टीम ने लगातार 10 जीत दर्ज कर एकदिवसीय विश्वकप के फाइनल में पहुंचा है। इससे पहले सौरव गांगुली की कप्तानी में भारत लगातार 8 जीत से साल 2003 के एकदिवसीय विश्वकप के फाइनल में पहुंचा था। यह अब तक की विश्वकप में लगातार जीतों का रिकॉर्ड है।

नहीं मिटा पाया दक्षिण अफ्रीका चोकर्स का दाग, सेमी में कंगारुओं से फिर मिली हार

नहीं मिटा पाया दक्षिण अफ्रीका चोकर्स का दाग, सेमी में कंगारुओं से फिर मिली हारAUSvsSA पांच बार के चैम्पियन आस्ट्रेलिया ने गुरूवार को यहां दूसरे सेमीफाइनल में दक्षिण अफ्रीका को तीन विकेट से हराकर अपने आठवें विश्व कप फाइनल में प्रवेश किया जिसमें 19 नवंबर को अहमदाबाद में उसका सामना मेजबान भारत से होगा।टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी दक्षिण अफ्रीकी टीम डेविड मिलर की दबाव भरी परिस्थितियों में खेली गयी 101 रन शतकीय पारी के बावजूद 49.4 ओवर में 212 रन पर सिमट गयी।

3 विकेट से दक्षिण अफ्रीका को हराकर आठवीं बार फाइनल में पहुंची ऑस्ट्रेलिया

3 विकेट से दक्षिण अफ्रीका को हराकर आठवीं बार फाइनल में पहुंची ऑस्ट्रेलियाAUSvsSA कोलकाता के एतिहासिक इडन गार्डन्स के मैदान पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने एक बेहद ही रोमांचक मैच में दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 3 विकेटों से हराकर आठवीं बार वनडे विश्वकप फाइनल में जगह बना ली है। अब 19 नवंबर को भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया फाइनल मैच खेला जाएगा।

न्यूजीलैंड क्रिकेट टीम से नहीं कर पाता कोई नफरत, भारत को देकर गई टक्कर

न्यूजीलैंड क्रिकेट टीम से नहीं कर पाता कोई नफरत, भारत को देकर गई टक्करपाकिस्तान के खिलाफ यह जंग होती है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ एक दूसरे को पछाड़ने का मौका। कभी हम पर शासन करने वाले इंग्लैंड के साथ यह उनके किए की भरपाई है। लेकिन एक ऐसी भी क्रिकेट टीम है जिसके खिलाफ भारतीय किसी तरह का द्वेष नहीं रख पाते और वह है खेल के सदाबहार ‘सज्जन’ न्यूजीलैंड।

देवी चामुंडेश्वरी को भी हर माह मिलेंगे 2,000 रुपए, सीएम सिद्धारमैया ने की घोषणा

देवी चामुंडेश्वरी को भी हर माह मिलेंगे 2,000 रुपए, सीएम सिद्धारमैया ने की घोषणाDevi Chamundeshwari: मैसूरु की प्रमुख देवी चामुंडेश्वरी (Devi Chamundeshwari) को भी कर्नाटक सरकार की 'गृह लक्ष्मी' योजना के लाभार्थियों में रूप में शामिल किया गया है। इस योजना के तहत एपीएल/बीपीएल कार्डधारक परिवारों की महिला मुखिया को 2,000 रुपए दिए जाने का प्रावधान

मध्यप्रदेश में मतदान ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, दिग्गजों ने डाले वोट, कांग्रेस और भाजपा ने एक दूसरे पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप

मध्यप्रदेश में मतदान ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, दिग्गजों ने डाले वोट, कांग्रेस और भाजपा ने एक दूसरे पर लगाए गंभीर आरोपमध्यप्रदेश में 230 विधानसभा सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी है। सुबह 7 बजे से प्रदेश की सभी 230 सीटों पर मतदान शुरु होने के साथ दिन चढ़ने के साथ मतदान में तेजी आई। मतदान के दौरान महिला वोटर्स की संख्या मतदान केंद्रों पर बड़ी संख्या में देखी जा रही है। वहीं मतदान के बाद मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान और प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कमलनाथ ने अपनी-अपनी जीत का दावा किया है। प्रदेश में सुबह 11 बजे 28 फीसदी से अधिक मतदान हो चुका है।

सुरक्षा बलों को बड़ी सफलता, कुलगाम मुठभेड़ में 5 आतंकी ढेर

सुरक्षा बलों को बड़ी सफलता, कुलगाम मुठभेड़ में 5 आतंकी ढेरदक्षिण कश्‍मीर के कुलगाम में गुरुवार सुबह से हो रही मुठभेड़ में 5 आतंकी मारे गए हैं। पिछले 24 घंटों में कश्‍मीर में 7 आतंकी मारे गए हैं। कल ही सेना ने लांचिंग कमांडर को मार कर राहत की सांस लेने का दावा किया है पर उसने सर्दियों में भी घुसपैठ के न थमने पर चिंता प्रकट की है।

चक्रवाती तूफान ‘मिधिली’ की आहट, बांग्लादेश के तट से टकराएगा

चक्रवाती तूफान ‘मिधिली’ की आहट, बांग्लादेश के तट से टकराएगाCyclone in bay of bengal : बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर बना गहरे दबाव का क्षेत्र शुक्रवार को एक चक्रवाती तूफान में बदल गया और 80 किमी प्रति घंटे की अधिकतम रफ्तार के साथ इसके बांग्लादेश के तट पर पहुंचने से पहले सुंदरवन से गुजरने के आसार हैं।

महंगी पड़ी सेल्फी, पुल से गिरकर युवक की मौत

महंगी पड़ी सेल्फी, पुल से गिरकर युवक की मौतSaharanpur news in hindi : उत्तरप्रदेश के सहारनपुर जिले में नागल थाना क्षेत्र में सेल्फी लेते समय 24 वर्षीय एक युवक की पुल से गिरकर मौत हो गई।
