'भारत का धोनी हैं Temba Bavuma' मैच के दौरान ट्रोल हुए साउथ अफ्रीका के कप्तान

Temba Bavuma gets trolled AUSvsSA : न्यूजीलैंड को हराकर टीम इंडिया वनडे वर्ल्ड कप के फाइनल में पहुंच गई है और 19 नवंबर को फाइनल में उनका मुकाबला South Africa या Australia से होगा। Kolkata में दक्षिण अफ्रीका और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच दूसरा सेमीफाइनल खेला जा रहा है (AUSvsSA Semi Final) और दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 213 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया है, लगातार विकेट गिरने के बाद डेविड मिलर (David Miller) ने शतक लगाकर टीम को संभाला।





South Africa की पारी के बीच में, उन्हें खराब शुरुआत देने के लिए ट्रोल किया गया, लेकिन जो सबसे ज्यादा ट्रोल हुआ, वह हैं दक्षिण अफ्रीका के कप्तान टेम्बा बावुमा (Temba Bavuma)। Temba Bavuma पहले ही ओवर में Mitchell Starc की गेंद पर शून्य (Duck) पर आउट हो गए. पूरे World Cup में उनका प्रदर्शन बहुत खराब रहा है, उन्होंने 8 मैचों में 18.12 की औसत और 73.60 की स्ट्राइक रेट से केवल 145 रन बनाए हैं।



Opener के रूप में, उन्होंने 8 (बनाम SL), 35 (बनाम AUS), 16 (बनाम NED), 28 (बनाम PAK), 24 (बनाम NZ), 11 (बनाम IND), और 23 (बनाम AFG) के स्कोर बनाए। वह इंग्लैंड और बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ नहीं खेले और हैमस्ट्रिंग की चोट के कारण नॉकआउट मुकाबले में उनका खेलना संदिग्ध था।



