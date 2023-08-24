गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2023
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. चंद्रयान-3
  4. India success in space will benefit humanity: PM Modi
Written By
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2023 (11:42 IST)

स्पेस में भारत की सफलता से मानवता को मिलेगा फायदा : पीएम मोदी

modi
PM Modi on Chandrayaan 3 success: भारत के चंद्रयान-3 मिशन की सफलता पर पड़ोसी देशों सहित दुनियाभर से देश और प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को शुभकामनाएं मिल रही हैं। मोदी ने सभी को धन्यवाद देते हुए कहा कि अंतरिक्ष में भारत की सफलता से आने वाले समय में मानवता को लाभ होगा।
 
यूरोपीय संघ की अध्यक्ष उर्सुला वॉन डेर लेन की ओर से मिली शुभकामनाओं पर जवाब देते हुए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने सोशल नेटवर्किंग मंच ‘एक्स’ पर कहा कि भारत समस्त मानव जाति की भलाई के लिए खोज, सीखना और जानकारी को साझा करना जारी रखेगा।
 
चांद पर भारत के चंद्रयान के सफलतापूर्वक उतरने पर मोदी को धन्यवाद देते हुए लेन ने कहा था, 'भारतीय लोगों के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक और गर्व का क्षण। भारत अंतरिक्ष की खोज में एक असल अग्र-दूत बन गया है। भारत की सफलता समूची दुनिया के शोधकर्ताओं को फायदा पहुंचाएगी।'
 
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (यूएई) के राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद बिन जायेद अल नाहयान को धन्यवाद देते हुए प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि यह उपलब्धि सिर्फ भारत का गौरव ही नहीं है, बल्कि मानवीय प्रयास और दृढ़ता का एक प्रतीक भी है। उन्होंने कहा कि विज्ञान और अंतरिक्ष में हमारे प्रयास सभी के लिए सुनहरे भविष्य का मार्ग प्रशस्त करेंगे।
 
भूटान के प्रधानमंत्री लोतेय त्सेरिंग की प्रतिक्रिया पर जवाब देते हुए पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि भारत का अंतरिक्ष कार्यक्रम विश्व के कल्याण के लिए हमेशा हर संभव कार्य करेगा।

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने मालदीव के राष्ट्रपति इब्राहिम मोहम्मद सोलिह और नेपाल के अपने समकक्ष पुष्प कुमार दहल, 'प्रचंड' को उनकी शुभकामनाओं के लिए भी धन्यवाद दिया।
 
नॉर्वे और मेडागास्कर समेत विश्व के कई अन्य नेताओं ने चंद्रयान -3 मिशन की सफलता पर भारत को शुभकामनाएं दीं। चंद्रयान -3 मिशन की सफलता के साथ ही भारत, चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर पहुंचने वाला पहला और चांद पर उतरने वाला चौथा देश बन गया है।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta
 
