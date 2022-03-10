विद्या बालन की 'जलसा' के ट्रेलर को मिल रहा आलोचकों और नेटिजन्स का जबरदस्त प्यार

इसका सबसे बड़ा सबूत यह है कि ट्रेलर को रिलीज के 24 घंटे के अंदर 5.9 मिलियन व्यूज मिल चुके हैं और यह आकड़ा बढ़ते समय से साथ ऊपर जाते हुए नजर आ रहा है। बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म जलसा का ट्रेलर हाल ही में एक सफल इवेंट के तुरंत बाद ऑनलाइन जारी कर दिया गया था, जिसमे विद्या बालन और शेफाली शाह की मुख्य भूमिका वाले कलाकारों को अपने मनोरंजक कथानक और शानदार प्रदर्शन के साथ इंटरनेट पर धूम मचाते हुए देखा जा रहा है।

ट्रेलर में फिल्म की कहानी की एक झलक दिखाई दे रही है, जिसमें दिखाया गया है कि यह एक लड़की के इर्द-गिर्द घूमती कहानी है, जो आधी रात के दौरान एक कार की चपेट में आ जाती है। इस फिल्म में विद्या बालन, जहां एक दमदार पत्रकार की भूमिका निभाती हुई नजर आ रही हैं, वहीं शेफाली शाह लड़की की मां की भूमिका में दिखाईं देने वाली हैं।

