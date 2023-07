वरुण धवन और जाह्नवी कपूर की 'बवाल' का धमाकेदार ट्रेलर रिलीज

pyaar se bawaal tak ka ek safar!



produced by #SajidNadiadwala and directed by @niteshtiwari22#BawaalOnPrime, July 21

trailer out now@Varun_dvn #JanhviKapoor @ashwinyiyer @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies @earthskynotes #PiyushGupta #ShreyasJain #NikhilMehrotra @TSeries pic.twitter.com/IIgNRAIKoh