Now the diabolical mentality of the killers and their reach is being slowly revealed: autopsy was deliberately forcibly delayed so that the poisons in SSR’s stomach dissolves beyond recognition by the digestive fluids in the stomach . Time to nail those who are responsible — (@Swamy39) August 25, 2020

If Rhea Chakravarty keeps giving evidence which contradicts her conversation with Mahesh Bhatt then CBI will have no alternative but to arrest her and subject her to custodial interrogation to get at the truth. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 24, 2020

Like in Sunanda Pushkar case the real give away was what was found in her stomach during post mortem by AIIMS doctors. This was not done for Sridevi or Sushant. In Sushant case a Dubai compliant drug dealer Ayash Khan had met Sushant on the day of Sushant’s murder. Why? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 24, 2020

की मौत के मामले में सीबीआई की जांच जारी है। सीबीआई की टीम मंगलवार को फ्लैटमेट सिद्धार्थ पिठानी, सीए संदीप श्रीधर, कुक नीरज सिंह, अकाउंटेंट रजत मेवाती और हाउस हेल्प केशव से पूछताछ कर रही है। इस बीच, भाजपा नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने इस केस में बड़ा चौंकाने वाला दावा किया है। स्वामी ने आरोप लगाया है कि सुशांत को जहर दिया गया था। उन्होंने यह भी आरोप लगाया कि ऑटोप्सी को जानबूझकर लेट किया गया, ताकि सुशांत के पेट में जहर घुल जाए।स्वामी ने मंगलवार सुबह ट्वीट किया, ‘अब हत्यारों और उनकी पहुंच की शैतानी मानसिकता धीरे-धीरे सामने आ रही है। ऑटोप्सी को जानबूझकर जबरन लेट किया गया ताकि सुशांत के पेट में जहर घुल जाए। जो जिम्मेदार हैं उन पर नकेल कसने की जरूरत है।’इससे पहले स्वामी ने रिया चक्रवर्ती पर भी निशाना साधा था। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि अगर रिया चक्रवर्ती जो भी बयान दे रही हैं, उसमें महेश भट्ट के साथ हुई उनकी बातचीत में मिलान नहीं होता है तो CBI को रिया को गिरफ्तार कर पूछताछ करनी चाहिए। जिससे सच्चाई की तह तक पहुंचा जा सके। उनका कहना है कि CBI के पास सच सामने लाने के लिए इससे बेहतर कोई उपाय नहीं है।इससे पहले सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने सुशांत की मौत का दुबई कनेक्शन का दावा भी किया था। सोमवार को स्वामी ने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि ‘जैसे एम्स के डाक्टर्स को सुनंदा पुष्कर के पेट में असली जहर मिला था। वैसा श्रीदेवी और सुशांत के केस में नहीं हुआ। सुशांत ने मौत के दिन दुबई के ड्रग डीलर अयाश खान ने उनसे मुलाकात की थी? आखिर क्यों?’सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी उन लोगों में से एक हैं जिन्होंने सुशांत की मौत के मामले में CBI जांच की मांग की थी। इसके साथ ही स्वामी ने इस मामले में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को पत्र भी लिखा था।