बुधवार, 8 जुलाई 2020
शेखर सुमन ने फिर की सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत की CBI जांच की मांग, कहा- न परिवार का सपोर्ट है, न सरकार का

Last Updated: बुधवार, 8 जुलाई 2020 (16:13 IST)
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत मामले में बॉलीवुड एक्टर शेखर सुमन बार-बार सीबीआई जांच की मांग कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने ‘जस्टिस फॉर सुशांत’ नाम का कैंपेन भी चला रखा है। अब, शेखर सुमन ने सशांत के मामले में सीबीआई जांच पर कोई जवाब न देने के लिए भारत सरकार से सवाल किया है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने सुशांत के परिवार और किसी भी राजनीतिक दल का सपोर्ट नहीं मिलने पर भी निराशा जाहिर की है।

शेखर सुमन लिखते हैं कि मुझे समझ नहीं आ रहा कि सरकार सुशांत के आत्महत्या मामले पर कोई कदम क्यों नहीं उठा रही है। हम सिर्फ एक सही जांच की मांग कर रहे हैं। क्या हम कुछ ज्यादा मांग रहे हैं?



वहीं, दूसरे ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा है, ‘यह बहुत निराशाजनक है कि कोई पारिवारिक समर्थन नहीं है, कोई राजनीतिक समर्थन नहीं है। 3 हफ्ते बीत चुके हैं, लेकिन हमने अभी तक सुशांत को अपने दिल में जिंदा रखा है।’



सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने 14 जून, 2020 को बांद्रा स्थित अपने घर में आत्महत्या कर ली थी। कथित तौर पर, वह कुछ महीनों से डिप्रेशन में थे। पुलिस को एक्टर के घर से कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है। वर्तमान में, पुलिस सुशांत की आत्महत्या मामले में जांच कर रही है। पुलिस ने अब तक लगभग 30 लोगों से पूछताछ की है और उनके बयान दर्ज किए हैं।


