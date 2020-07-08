शेखर सुमन ने फिर की सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत की CBI जांच की मांग, कहा- न परिवार का सपोर्ट है, न सरकार का

शेखर सुमन लिखते हैं कि मुझे समझ नहीं आ रहा कि सरकार सुशांत के आत्महत्या मामले पर कोई कदम क्यों नहीं उठा रही है। हम सिर्फ एक सही जांच की मांग कर रहे हैं। क्या हम कुछ ज्यादा मांग रहे हैं?
I Don't see any reason why the Govt of India should not respond to millions of hearts bleeding for Sushant.All we are asking for is a fair investigation.Are we asking for too much?Have a heart#CBIEnquiryForSSR #Justiceforsushantforum#BreakTheSilenceForSSR— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 7, 2020
वहीं, दूसरे ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा है, ‘यह बहुत निराशाजनक है कि कोई पारिवारिक समर्थन नहीं है, कोई राजनीतिक समर्थन नहीं है। 3 हफ्ते बीत चुके हैं, लेकिन हमने अभी तक सुशांत को अपने दिल में जिंदा रखा है।’
This is so disheartening,there is no family support,no political support.Things are not conducive around us and yet even after 3 weeks we have kept Sushant alive and will keep doing so.This perhaps makes it the biggest movement so far.#justiceforSushantforum— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 7, 2020
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने 14 जून, 2020 को बांद्रा स्थित अपने घर में आत्महत्या कर ली थी। कथित तौर पर, वह कुछ महीनों से डिप्रेशन में थे। पुलिस को एक्टर के घर से कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है। वर्तमान में, पुलिस सुशांत की आत्महत्या मामले में जांच कर रही है। पुलिस ने अब तक लगभग 30 लोगों से पूछताछ की है और उनके बयान दर्ज किए हैं।