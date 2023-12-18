सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2023
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. बॉलीवुड न्यूज़
  4. Shahrukh Khan reached Global Village Dubai for the promotion of Dunki movie
Written By WD Entertainment Desk
पुनः संशोधित: सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2023 (13:20 IST)

'डंकी' के प्रमोशन के लिए ग्लोबल विलेज दुबई पहुंचे शाहरुख खान, फैंस ने किया ग्रैंड वेलकम

'डंकी' के प्रमोशन के लिए ग्लोबल विलेज दुबई पहुंचे शाहरुख खान, फैंस ने किया ग्रैंड वेलकम | Shahrukh Khan reached Global Village Dubai for the promotion of Dunki movie
Shahrukh Khan reached Global Village Dubai: बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान की फिल्म 'डंकी' जल्द ही सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज के लिए तैयार है। यह फिल्म इस हफ्ते 21 दिसंबर को रिलीज होने जा रही है और ऐसे में सुपरस्टार ने अपनी फिल्म की प्रमोशनल जर्नी भी जोरो शोरो से शुरू कर दी है।


तो जहां दर्शकों का उत्साह पहले से ही ऊंचाइयों पर है, वहीं शाहरुख दुनिया भर में अपना जादू फैलाकर इसे और बढ़ाने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं। हाल में दुबई से फिल्म का प्रमोशनल सफर स्टार्ट करते हुए, डंकी डे 1 प्रमोशन पर ग्लोबल विलेज में उनकी एंट्री के लिए एक ग्रैंड सेटअप के साथ शाहरुख का लोगों ने ग्रैंड वेलकम किया।
 


हाल में शाहरुख ने VOX सिनेमाज दुबई का दौरा किया और जहां उनकी एंट्री पर ऑडियंस क्रेजी हो गई । VOX सिनेमा इवेंट के लिए देरा सिटी सेंटर पहुंचे शाहरुख खान का दुबई ने ग्रैंड स्वागत किया। इस दौरान लोगों की हूटिंग और चियरिंग से पूरा ऑडिटोरियम भर गया जबकि शाहरुख ने हमेशा की तरह अपना जलवा बिखेरा।
 


इसके बाद दुबई ने ग्लोबल विलेज में जाइंट व्हील पर सबसे बड़े फिल्म स्टार शाहरुख खान के स्वागत के लिए खास इंतजाम किए। ग्लोबल विलेज में शाहरुख के लिए मंच पूरी तरह तैयार था जिससे दर्शकों को डंकी के जोश के चलते लुट पुट में डूब जाने का मौका मिले।
 
डंकी में शानदार कास्ट है, जिसमें शाहरुख खान के साथ-साथ सुपरटैलेंटेड अभिनेता बोमन ईरानी, तापसी पन्नू, विक्की कौशल, विक्रम कोचर और अनिल ग्रोवर द्वारा रंगीन किरदार निभाए गए हैं। जीओ स्टूडियोज, रेड चिलीज एंटरटेनमेंट और राजकुमार हिरानी फिल्म्स की प्रस्तुति, राजकुमार हिरानी और गौरी खान द्वारा निर्मित, अभिजात जोशी, राजकुमार हिरानी और कनिका ढिल्लों द्वारा लिखित, डंकी 21 दिसंबर 2023 को रिलीज होने वाली है।
Edited By : Ankit Piplodiya
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

संजय लीला भंसाली की 'बाजीराव मस्तानी' को रिलीज हुए 8 साल पूरे, इतिहास, भावना और भव्यता का खूबसूरत मेल

संजय लीला भंसाली की 'बाजीराव मस्तानी' को रिलीज हुए 8 साल पूरे, इतिहास, भावना और भव्यता का खूबसूरत मेलFilm Bajirao Mastani: बॉलीवुड एक्टर रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण की फिल्म 'बाजीराव मस्तानी' की रिलीज को 8 साल पूरे हो गए है। संजय लीला भंसाली की इस मास्टरपीस को याद रखने के मौके पर, भंसाली प्रोडक्शंस ने इसे एक वीडियो के जरिए इस अनमोल कहानी को याद किया है।

अदिति सहगल उर्फ डॉट बोलीं- आर्चीज एल्बम मेरे लिए विशेष था

अदिति सहगल उर्फ डॉट बोलीं- आर्चीज एल्बम मेरे लिए विशेष थाAditi Saigal Dot: अदिति सहगल उर्फ डॉट एक अभिनेत्री-कलाकार के रूप में जोया अख्तर की फिल्म 'द आर्चीज' के साथ हिंदी फिल्म उद्योग में शुरुआत की है, जिसे भारतीय मनोरंजन में एक अलग नस्ल माना जाता है। जबकि उन्हें म्यूजिकल में डॉट ने एथेल का किरदार निभाने के लिए प्यार मिला है।

भोजपुरी एक्टर बृजेश त्रिपाठी का निधन, दिल का दौरा पड़ने की वजह से गई जान

भोजपुरी एक्टर बृजेश त्रिपाठी का निधन, दिल का दौरा पड़ने की वजह से गई जानBrijesh Tripathi passes away: भोजपुरी सिनेमा से एक दुखद खबर सामने आई है। दिग्गज भोजपुरी अभिनेता बृजेश त्रिपाठी का निधन हो गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि अभिनेता का निधन दिल का दौरा पड़ने की वजह से हुआ था। 'ओम' और 'घरवाली बाहरवाली' जैसी फिल्‍मों से अपनी पहचान बनाने वाले बृजेश त्र‍िपाठी 72 साल के थे।

पत्रकार बनना चाहती थीं 'भोली पंजाबन', फिर यूं एक्ट्रेस बनीं ऋचा चड्ढा

पत्रकार बनना चाहती थीं 'भोली पंजाबन', फिर यूं एक्ट्रेस बनीं ऋचा चड्ढाRicha Chadha Birthday: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ऋचा चड्ढा 18 दिसंबर को अपना बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रही हैं। एक्ट्रेस का जन्म 1986 को पंजाब के अमृतसर में हुआ था। ऋचा चड्ढा ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत बतौर मॉडल की थी। जिसके बाद उन्होंने थिएटर का रुख किया। ऋचा चड्ढा ने फिल्म 'ओए लकी लकी ओए' से बॉलीवुड डेब्यू किया था।

काजोल की मां तनुजा की बिगड़ी तबीयत, आईसीयू में एडमिट

काजोल की मां तनुजा की बिगड़ी तबीयत, आईसीयू में एडमिटTanuja hospitalised: बॉलीवुड की दिग्गज अदाकारा और काजोल की मां तनुजा की तबीयत खराब हो गई हैं। तनुजा को मुंबई के एक अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। खबरों के अनुसार उन्हें उम्र संबंधी परेशानियों की वजह से भर्ती किया गया है। 80 साल की तनुजा फिलहाल आईसीयू में अंडर ऑब्जर्वेशन हैं।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Jawan Movie Review शाहरुख खान के स्टारडम की लहर पर सवार जवान | फिल्म समीक्षा

Jawan Movie Review शाहरुख खान के स्टारडम की लहर पर सवार जवान | फिल्म समीक्षाJawan Movie Review:

दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी: उमराव जान का यह गीत जब तक ऐसे दिल हैं जो तरसते हैं, गूंजता रहेगा | गीत गंगा

दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी: उमराव जान का यह गीत जब तक ऐसे दिल हैं जो तरसते हैं, गूंजता रहेगा | गीत गंगाफिल्म "उमराव जान" का गाना "दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी जान लीजिए" काव्यात्मक सुंदरता, भावनात्मक गहराई और मधुर संगीत का एक शानदार उदाहरण है। प्रसिद्ध संगीतकार खय्याम द्वारा संगीतबद्ध और आशा भोसले की मनमोहक आवाज द्वारा जीवंत किया गया यह गीत प्रेम, लालसा और आत्म-खोज की जटिल भावनाओं के माध्यम से एक यात्रा है।

क्या आप जानते हैं शक्ति कपूर का असली नाम? एक्टर के बारे में 30 रोचक जानकारियां

क्या आप जानते हैं शक्ति कपूर का असली नाम? एक्टर के बारे में 30 रोचक जानकारियांशक्ति कपूर का वास्तविक नाम सुनील सिकंदरलाल कपूर है। उनका जन्म 3 सितंबर 1952 को हुआ। शक्ति कपूर एक बार अपने माता-पिता को अपनी फिल्म 'इंसानियत के दुश्मन' दिखाने ले गए। फिल्म में वे बलात्कार करते नजर आएं। यह देख उनकी मां भड़क गई और थिएटर छोड़ कर चली गई। पिता ने फटकार लगा दी कि सिर्फ लड़कियों को छेड़ने का काम करते हो। अच्छे रोल करो। हेमा मालिनी जैसी अभिनेत्री के साथ काम करो।

द फ्रीलांसर वेबसीरिज के एक्टर नवनीत मलिक कहते हैं नीरज पांडे को एक्टर की नस पकड़ना आता है

द फ्रीलांसर वेबसीरिज के एक्टर नवनीत मलिक कहते हैं नीरज पांडे को एक्टर की नस पकड़ना आता हैनीरज पांडे थ्रिलर फिल्म और वेबसीरिज बनाने के लिए जाने जाते हैं। वे 'द फ्रीलांसर' नामक सीरिज लेकर आ रहे हैं जो पुस्तक 'ए टिकट टू सीरिया: ए स्टोरी' पर आधारित है। इस सीरिज में नवनीत मलिक भी नजर आएंगे। नीरज की इस सीरिज का हिस्सा बनकर वे बेहद खुश हैं। पेश है उनसे बातचीत के मुख्य अंश:

शाहरुख खान की मूवी 'जवान' के बारे में 10 अनसुनी बातें

शाहरुख खान की मूवी 'जवान' के बारे में 10 अनसुनी बातेंजवान में शाहरुख ने विक्रम नामक कमांडो का रोल निभाया है जो समाज में हो रहे गलत को सही करने के लिए महिलाओं के एक समूह के साथ निकल पड़ता है। शाहरुख खान ने फिल्म जवान में पिता और पुत्र का डबल रोल निभाया है। शाहरुख खान के फिल्म जवान में 6 अलग-अलग लुक नजर आएंगे।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

ज्योतिष 2024

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com