कोरोना वायरस : डोनेशन ना देने पर ट्रोल हुए शाहरुख खान, फैंस उतरे बचाव में

अक्षय कुमार ने बीते दिन पीएम केयर फंड में 25 करोड़ रुपए का भारी भरकम दान देने का ऐलान किया था जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टर की जमकर तारीफ हो रही थी। इसके अलावा कई सितारों ने दान दिया है। लेकिन इस बीच बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आ गए है।



शाहरुख खान को हेटर्स ने ट्रोल करते हुए पूछना शुरू कर दिया कि आखिर वो दान क्यों नहीं दे रहे है। इन ट्रोलर्स को किंग खान का तो कोई जवाब नहीं मिला लेकिन उनके के फैंस ने जरुर ट्रोलर्स की क्लास लगा दी। शाहरुख खान के फैंस ने उनके सपोर्ट में ट्वीट करना शुरू कर दिया और इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर #StopNegativityAgainstSRK ट्रेंड होना शुरू हो गया।

Charity honors SRK won -



1 - Unesco from Berlin

2 - Crystal from Davos

3 - Webit from Bulgaria

4 - Doctorate from London

5 - Doctorate from Australia

6 - China's hurun university declared him Bollywood's most charitable star

Charity honors#StopNegativityAgainstSRK — Rashid Khan (@Rashidk1024) March 30, 2020

#StopNegativityAgainstSRK The Moon doesn't prove its existence nor light nor coolness nor beauty..Its there for all to see..Same with this icon who believes in giving and sharing without being pompous.Tweeting this cause I have utmost respect for #srk pic.twitter.com/sXV8qZpAYb — Omi SRK (@EnterNX01) March 30, 2020

He is not the one to boasts abt this good work n achievements. The man who got UNESCO award only for charity is being trolled. It is not a charity competition.#StopNegativityAgainstSRK #SRKIANFOREVER pic.twitter.com/Ht5so0OEoV — Ashlesha Anand (@AnandAshlesha) March 30, 2020

I think he is the most Humble person I have ever came across in my life. He never showed off but still people spread negativity for him ... It's a shame on those who don't know the value of this precious gem. @iamsrk #StopNegativityAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/7wdNYOWBsf — Itsrenumotiram (@itsrenumotiram) March 30, 2020

It is really enough now, and you must stop speaking badly about SRK, while people profess the amounts that you donate, SRK donates with silence & respect and this noble trait is called humility and not everyone has this trait

Proud to b fan of SRK #StopNegativityAgainstSRK — AbeeR (@__abo0o0r) March 30, 2020