सोमवार, 30 मार्च 2020
कोरोना वायरस : डोनेशन ना देने पर ट्रोल हुए शाहरुख खान, फैंस उतरे बचाव में

पुनः संशोधित सोमवार, 30 मार्च 2020 (11:24 IST)
देश में कोरोना वायरस के प्रसार को रोकने के लिए 21 दिन के लॉकडाउन की घोषणा की गई है। देश की जनता की मदद के लिए सरकार ने पीएम रिलीफ फंड शुरू किया है, जिसमें बॉलीवुड सितारें दिल खोलकर मदद दे रहे हैं।
अक्षय कुमार ने बीते दिन पीएम केयर फंड में 25 करोड़ रुपए का भारी भरकम दान देने का ऐलान किया था जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टर की जमकर तारीफ हो रही थी। इसके अलावा कई सितारों ने दान दिया है। लेकिन इस बीच बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आ गए है।

शाहरुख खान को हेटर्स ने ट्रोल करते हुए पूछना शुरू कर दिया कि आखिर वो दान क्यों नहीं दे रहे है। इन ट्रोलर्स को किंग खान का तो कोई जवाब नहीं मिला लेकिन उनके के फैंस ने जरुर ट्रोलर्स की क्लास लगा दी। शाहरुख खान के फैंस ने उनके सपोर्ट में ट्वीट करना शुरू कर दिया और इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर #StopNegativityAgainstSRK ट्रेंड होना शुरू हो गया।











